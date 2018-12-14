Dismissed UAB RB Kingston Davis arrested for domestic violence

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kingston Davis‘ downward spiral has hit yet another new low.

According to al.com, Davis was arrested Thursday morning on one count of domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation in connection to a late-September incident while he was still a member of the UAB football program. Details of what led to the arrest and charge have not yet been released.

The arrest comes nearly three weeks after a tweet surfaced that contained videos allegedly showing “Davis brandishing a gun in one video and threatening violence in another.” That tweet has since been deleted.

Around that same time, Davis’s name had been removed from UAB’s online roster. In late September, Davis was indefinitely suspended from the Blazers football team for what was described as an unspecified student-conduct issue.

In three games this season prior to the original suspension, Davis rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. The two rushing touchdowns were tied for the team lead at the time.

In mid-December of last year, Davis announced that he would be transferring from a Kansas junior college — hello “Last Chance U” — to UAB after being dismissed by the JUCO. In March of that same year, Davis had decided to transfer from Michigan.

A three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country. As a true freshman in Ann Arbor, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.