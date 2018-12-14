Kentucky RB Benny Snell declares for 2019 NFL Draft, will still play in Citrus Bowl

One of the best players in Kentucky football history is skipping out on his senior year… but not before one last game with his teammates.
In a lengthy video posted to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon, Wildcats running back Benny Snell confirmed that he was entering the 2019 NFL Draft. In what is (strange to say nowadays) a surprising decision though, he will remain at UK and play in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State.
Snell was once an unheralded recruit but quickly turned himself into one of the best running backs in the SEC, playing a big role in leading the Wildcats to three consecutive bowl games. The junior has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the past three seasons and 3,754 yards on the ground in his career — a mark that he could boost in the bowl game to become the school’s all-time leading rusher.
As a result of his hard-running in key wins against Florida, Missouri and others, Snell was named a 2018 first-team All-SEC tailback this past season.
Miami’s task of stopping Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor just got a lot harder this postseason.
In a Twitter post and subsequent release from the school, Hurricanes star defensive tackle Gerald Willis III confirmed that he had suffered a hand injury recently and would therefore be skipping the team’s upcoming Pinstripe Bowl to concentrate on rehab and preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Willis had a terrific 2018 for Miami and was named to several second- and third-team All-America lists in the past few weeks. The former Florida Gator transfer finished his senior campaign in Coral Gables with 58 tackles (18 for a loss) and recorded four sacks and a fumble recovery for the Hurricanes.
With Willis out of the lineup, outgoing defensive coordinator/new Temple head coach Manny Diaz will likely have to turn to either senior Tito Odenigbo or freshman Nesta Silvera to occupy the middle of the defense against the Badgers.
New Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman’s job in 2019 just got a tad bit tougher as one of the Wildcats’ star players has just made himself available for the upcoming draft.
Running back Alex Barnes, the team’s top rusher by a wide margin this past season, posted on his social media accounts a lengthy message to the fan base and confirmed that he would indeed be declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft and skipping his senior season in the Little Apple.
Barnes redshirted his first season with the team but quickly assumed a starting role for KSU the past three years, rushing for a high-water mark of 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the team in both categories. All told, he ran for 2,616 yards and 25 scores with the Wildcats and doing most of that against a stacked box given the offense he played in.
Given that fellow tailbacks Dalvin Warmack and Justin Silmon are graduating, there will be a new look in the backfield for the incoming coaching staff next season with this news from Barnes. Adding in QB Alex Delton’s transfer, starting signal-caller Skylar Thompson will be the only player set to return to the squad who recorded a carry this past season.
Tom Herman is no doubt busy on the recruiting trail with the early signing period just days away and landing a running back in Texas’ class of 2019 took an added emphasis on Friday.
Following several reports out of Austin, Longhorns tailback Toneil Carter confirmed on his Twitter account that he would be leaving the program and transferring elsewhere. The school also confirmed the news.
The move isn’t too surprising considering there was a logjam at the position and the fact that Carter played in nine games as a freshman last year (two starts) but didn’t have a single carry in 2018. That will likely make him a redshirt unless he appeared in more than four games on special teams and would result in him having three years of eligibility left at his next program.
The New Orleans native prepped in the Houston area and was considered a four-star tailback in high school by 247Sports and held offers from the usual powerhouses like Georgia and Alabama as well as in-state programs such as Baylor.
The coaching carousel is, for now, all wrapped up.
According to the plugged-in folks at FootballScoop.com, Akron has filled the final FBS head coaching vacancy this offseason by plucking Chattanooga’s Tom Arth to be the Zips’ newest head coach.
The Ohio native is a former star quarterback for John Carroll University and most famously served as Peyton Manning’s backup with the Indianapolis Colts from 2003-2005.
Arth began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater back in 2010 and was elevated to head coach in 2013, going 40-8 with the Blue Streaks. He moved up to the FCS level with Chattanooga and doubled the Mocs’ win total in just two seasons at the school.
The move up to the MAC means Arth will replace Terry Bowden at Akron, who was fired earlier this month after going 35–52 over seven seasons with the program.
Arth won’t have much time to get acclimated to his new gig in Northeast Ohio with the early signing period just around the corner next week.