Texas running back Toneil Carter to transfer out of Longhorns program

Tom Herman is no doubt busy on the recruiting trail with the early signing period just days away and landing a running back in Texas’ class of 2019 took an added emphasis on Friday.

Following several reports out of Austin, Longhorns tailback Toneil Carter confirmed on his Twitter account that he would be leaving the program and transferring elsewhere. The school also confirmed the news.

Dear longhorns, Sometimes in life we have to do what’s best for us. In my life right now the best decision for me is to move on with my life . I really and truly want to thank every Longhorn fan for the support and all the negativity I will get from this. Love y’all HOOK’EM — 🌹T~Carter🥀 (@carter_toneil) December 14, 2018

The move isn’t too surprising considering there was a logjam at the position and the fact that Carter played in nine games as a freshman last year (two starts) but didn’t have a single carry in 2018. That will likely make him a redshirt unless he appeared in more than four games on special teams and would result in him having three years of eligibility left at his next program.

The New Orleans native prepped in the Houston area and was considered a four-star tailback in high school by 247Sports and held offers from the usual powerhouses like Georgia and Alabama as well as in-state programs such as Baylor.