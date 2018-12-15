AppState pulling out all the tricks to take big halftime lead over MTSU in New Orleans Bowl

It took awhile for Appalachian State to get going under an interim coaching staff but when the switch got flipped in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night, the Mountaineers showed why they won the Sun Belt this season in taking a comfortable 24-6 halftime lead over Middle Tennessee State.

After Chandler Staton put AppState on the board with a 22 yard field goal that tied things up at 3-all early in the second quarter, the team started to click in all three phases — complete with a little trickeration for and against.

The defense stepped up first by stuffing a fake punt near mid-field on the ensuing possession, which led to a double-pass trick play for a 30 yard touchdown three plays later. In keeping with the theme, the Mountaineers opted to pull an onside kick — which failed — but got bailed out by their defense pulling down an interception a few minutes later to set the offense up back in opponent territory.

After quickly marching down to the red zone, AppState reached into their bag of tricks once again with their nod to the Super Bowl by pulling a “Philly Special” out and running another trick play throwback pass to the quarterback. As a result of all that, signal-caller Zac Thomas was only 8-of-13 for 84 yards in the game (one TD, one INT, one fumble) but did wind up catching a touchdown on that latter trick play. Wideout Malik Williams actually had the better stat line in the first half, throwing a pair of passes into the end zone to go with 38 yards through the air.

Tailback Darrynton Evans chipped in with 83 on the ground, including a 62 yard scamper as time was winding down to spark another score.

As much as things were going well for the Sun Belt champs, the CUSA runners-up couldn’t get much going on either side of the ball. QB Brent Stockstill was somewhat ineffective in his final game playing for his head coaching father, throwing for 174 yards but also tossing two interceptions. He was nearly the team’s leading rusher too as yards were hard to come by against one of the better defenses from any conference this season.

We’ve had some thrilling second half comebacks already this young bowl season and the Blue Raiders have to hope they can add to the pile. It doesn’t look promising based on the way things were trending in the second quarter though, especially given how AppState is rolling right along even without Scott Satterfield in charge.