Getty Images

CFT Previews: Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 15, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

WHO: No. 21 Fresno State (11-2) vs. Arizona State (7-5)
WHAT: The 27th Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
THE SKINNY: Two of the biggest head-turners West of the Mississippi converge in the desert as they take part in a super appealing bowl matchup between Mountain West champion Fresno State and Pac-12 South runners-up Arizona State.

The Sun Devils, who had an up-and-down first season under head coach (and master motivator) Herm Edwards, enter fresh off a wild Territorial Cup victory and sport one of the more explosive offenses in the Pac-12. Quarterback Manny Wilkins (2,896 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs) naturally leads the way with his ability to move around the pocket and launch bombs down the field but the veteran signal-caller will be without his top weapon in the passing game as star receiver N’Keal Harry is skipping the contest in favor of the NFL draft. Either way, it’s worth tuning in alone for seeing what dazzling tailback Eno Benjamin can do with the ball in his hands and the sophomore will be well motivated coming in considering he needs just 42 yards on the ground to set a school record for rushing yards in a season.

Defensively, ASU has looked far stouter than the numbers suggest (allowing over 400 yards per game coming in) but will need several players to step up on that side of the ball considering top linebacker Merlin Robertson will miss the game due to a personal issue. A win would mean plenty to the program considering the team hasn’t won eight games since 2014 and would naturally like to cap the first year under Edwards by notching one more win over a ranked opponent in 2018.

That won’t be easy by any stretch given how good the Bulldogs are. Head coach Jeff Tedford has done a marvelous job since taking over a previously 1-11 team and has since turned his alma mater into a powerhouse, capping things off this year with a win at Boise State to secure the MWC title in overtime. That puts the team right back in the Las Vegas Bowl where they are hoping for a much different trip than their last time in 2013, a disappointing loss to USC.

Optimism is running wild at Fresno State this time around though because their defense is among the best in the country, giving up just 13.7 points per game despite facing numerous high-powered offense. Linebacker Jeff Allison captains the unit and has already racked up 121 tackles this season — a number he won’t mind adding to while trying to contain Benjamin and company on the other side. The Bulldogs are no slouch on offense either, as their QB-WR combo of Marcus McMaryion (25 TDs, 3 INTs) and KeeSean Johnson (1,307 yards, 8 TDs) is as good as they come — even if they don’t get the press of others out West.

Perhaps even more enticing to the pair could be what’s at stake on Saturday afternoon as Fresno State has never won 12 games in a season before. They haven’t finished ranked in the final polls since 2004 either and knocking off Arizona State would certainly tick that box off as they look to beat two Pac-12 programs (UCLA being the other) in the same season as well. Despite the relatively close proximity of the two schools, this will also be the first time since 1941 that the Sun Devils and Bulldogs have met on the field and a little preview of a future series the two have on the docket beginning in 2023.

It goes without saying that both sides won’t lack for motivation coming into this one and looking to end the year off on a high note by leaving Sin City with a rare win. While ASU can put up some points, they’ll likely struggle to find much consistency against one of the most well-rounded teams in the country, leaving Tedford and company to finish off a season to remember just off the Strip.

THE PICK: Fresno State 28, Arizona State 17

Nick Saban issues statement on DJ Durkin’s involvement with Alabama

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 14, 2018, 8:39 PM EST
9 Comments

You had to know this was coming.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that former Maryland head coach DJ Durkin has been helping Alabama in what was described as a “consultant-like capacity” ahead of its playoff game against Oklahoma later this month.  Given Durkin’s controversial exit from College Park, the report raised more than a few eyebrows.

In light of the mini-firestorm that erupted, Alabama Friday night issued a statement attributed to Nick Saban in which the head football coach of the Crimson Tide addressed the level of Durkin’s involvement with his football program:

DJ Durkin is spending a few days with our staff in Tuscaloosa from a professional development standpoint. He has not been hired in any capacity at The University of Alabama. He is simply observing our operation as many other coaches have done through the years.

Durkin, two members of the training staff and then-head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair and detailed what was described as a toxic culture within the football program.  That report described the toxic culture under Durkin as one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse that included, in part, obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity.

On Oct. 30, it was confirmed that Durkin had been reinstated and would remain as the Terrapins head coach.  The next day, and amidst an avalanche of criticism from football playersstudent groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins head football coach.

Everybody deserves a second chance, although one can debate the merits of giving that second chance so close to a coach’s first chance cut short, in part, by the death of one of his football players.  Personally, I don’t know what length of penance should be served, but it just feels like less than two months is not nearly enough.

Dan Mullen says Florida has offered UCF 2-for-1 future football series

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 14, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
8 Comments

As we entered the stretch run of games in late November this season, there was a growing interest in the potential for Florida and UCF to meet in a New Year’s Six game. While that didn’t end up playing out with the CFP Selection Committee sending the Gators to the Peach Bowl and the Knights to the Fiesta Bowl, it appears the two in-state rivals may still have the opportunity to meet on the field down the road.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, UF head coach Dan Mullen appears to confirm that discussions have taken place between the two programs about a future series and the ball is seemingly in UCF AD Danny White’s hands as to whether things will move forward.

“I think we offered them a two-for-one like we do with most schools in their position, which is actually really a good deal,” Mullen said. “They have the opportunity to have an SEC school play at their place. It would potentially be a big deal for them. I know I’ve done it that way.

“(UF athletic director Scott Stricklin) brought it up to them. If they want to try and toughen their schedule, that would be great, a good opportunity for them if they want take it. It’s up to them.”

Knights fans will probably scoff at having to do a 2-for-1 in order to get the Gators on the schedule but it’s a pretty familiar scheduling philosophy for Florida, which just recently made a tweak to their own 2-for-1 series with fellow AAC school USF. Few programs have had their schedule picked apart quite like UCF and while fans may not like making two trips to Gainsville, getting the Gators to come to Orlando would be a significant boost to a future slate of non-conference games.

Reports: Ex-WKU head coach Mike Sanford Jr. to become new Utah State OC

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 14, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
1 Comment

Mike Sanford Jr. is back in the Mountain West.

The former Western Kentucky head coach will be returning to the familiar confines of the conference as the new offensive coordinator for Utah State, according to reports from both ESPN and FootballScoop.

Sanford, who is indeed the son of the former head coach of UNLV and Indiana State with the same name, was recently let go by the Hilltoppers after just two seasons in charge and a 9-16 overall record.

Despite the quick hook in his last gig, the younger Sanford does have a fairly lengthy resume that was likely appealing to new Aggies head coach Gary Andersen. Prior to going to WKU, he was offensive coordinator/QB coach at Notre Dame and served in the same capacity at his alma mater of Boise State. Prior to that, he spent several years at Stanford in a variety of offensive positions.

Sanford will replace David Yost, who is following Matt Wells to Texas Tech as offensive coordinator after guiding USU to several top 10 statistical marks nationally in 2018.

Kentucky RB Benny Snell declares for 2019 NFL Draft, will still play in Citrus Bowl

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 14, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
3 Comments

One of the best players in Kentucky football history is skipping out on his senior year… but not before one last game with his teammates.

In a lengthy video posted to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon, Wildcats running back Benny Snell confirmed that he was entering the 2019 NFL Draft. In what is (strange to say nowadays) a surprising decision though, he will remain at UK and play in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State.

Snell was once an unheralded recruit but quickly turned himself into one of the best running backs in the SEC, playing a big role in leading the Wildcats to three consecutive bowl games. The junior has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the past three seasons and 3,754 yards on the ground in his career — a mark that he could boost in the bowl game to become the school’s all-time leading rusher.

As a result of his hard-running in key wins against Florida, Missouri and others, Snell was named a 2018 first-team All-SEC tailback this past season.