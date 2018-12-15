Getty Images

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 15 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorDec 15, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 15 bowl menu, which on opening weekend features five FBS games as the 2018 postseason officially kicks off.  The featured teams include the first Power Five squad to make its 2018 postseason debut, the first Group of Five member ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25, two conference champions and a pair of league runner-ups.

WHO: Utah State (10-2) vs. North Texas (9-3)
WHAT: The 13th New Mexico Bowl
WHERE: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: North Texas and Utah State have met seven times previously (the last coming in 2004), with the Aggies holding a 4-3 edge. … The Mean Green is playing in their third straight bowl game, while the Aggies have played in two straight and seven of the last eight years. … Matt Wells, the head coach for Utah State’s last five bowl appearances, accepted the same job at Texas Tech and was replaced by Gary Andersen, who was responsible for the first two appearances on USU’s bowl run. … North Texas’ Seth Littrell, meanwhile, removed his name from consideration for the Kansas State job to remain in Denton. … Utah State sandwiched a 10-game winning streak between losses to open and close out the 2018 regular season. … Just two teams this season averaged more points per game than Utah State’s 47.2 — Alabama (49.5) and Oklahoma (47.9). … As North Texas is 21st nationally at 36.4 ppg, this game could morph into a classic bowl shootout. … “Could” is the key word there, though, as both defenses also rank inside the top 40 in points allowed (UNT, 31st, 21.8 ppg; USU, 38th, 23 ppg). … The Mean Green’s Mason Fine has thrown for 3,734, which is eighth nationally, while the Aggies’ Jordan Love is 16th with 3,208 yards. … North Texas is looking to win 10 games in an FBS/Div. 1 season since the football program first played at this level in 1953. … Utah State, meanwhile, would tie a school record, first set in 2012, with its 11th win.
THE LINE: North Texas, +8
THE PREDICTION: Utah State 44, North Texas 38

__________

WHO: Tulane (6-6) vs. Louisiana (7-6)
WHAT: The 4th AutoNation Cure Bowl
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
THE SKINNY: While the two teams will each travel more than 650 miles to face one another in this game, the cities in which the schools reside are separated, per MapQuest.com, by just 135 miles in real life. … Given their proximity, it’s no surprise that the Green Wave and Ragin’ Cajuns have met 26 times previously, with the current AAC program holding a decided 22-4 edge in the in-state rivalry… Prior to 2011, Louisiana, The School Formerly Known As Louisiana-Lafayette, had never played in a bowl game; since then, they’ve played in six, with the first five coming in the New Orleans Bowl. … Tulane, meanwhile, is ending a bowl drought that stretches back to… the 2013 New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana. …. The Green Wave won four of its last five games to reach bowl eligibility, while the Ragin’ Cajuns won three of their last four to get past the magic six-win mark. … Louisiana’s lone loss in that stretch?  To Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. … Unit matchup to watch: Louisiana gives up 209.8 yards rushing per game, good for 117th nationally, while Tulane is 32nd in the country in rushing at 208.3 yards per game. … Tulane hasn’t won a bowl game since 2002, while Louisiana carries a 4-1 all-time bowl record into the game.
THE LINE: Louisiana, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Tulane 24, Louisiana 20

__________

WHO: No. 21 Fresno State (11-2) vs. Arizona State (7-5)
WHAT: The 27th Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium, Whitney, Nevada
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
THE LINE: Arizona State, +4½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Georgia Southern (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5)
WHAT: The 5th Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
WHERE: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: This marks the only bowl game this season in which both teams are nicknamed the Eagles, so the Raycom Media folks have that going for them.  Which is nice. … This will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs. … Georgia Southern is the only team in the country that hasn’t thrown an interception in 2018; that stat would be more impressive, of course, if GSU had more than the 110 pass attempts it does this season. … Against FBS teams, Eastern Michigan scored 28 or more points in just one game this season, while Georgia Southern hit or surpassed that mark in eight of its 12 games. …  Conversely, EMU gave up 27 or more points twice, while GSU gave up 25-plus points in all but three games. … Both teams come into this game riding mini-winning streaks, with the MAC Eagles winners of three straight and the Sun Belt Eagles having won two in a row. … This is the fifth season for Georgia Southern at the FBS level and its second bowl appearance, with a win in its first making it undefeated in postseason play thus far. … Eastern Michigan has or will have played in three bowl games over the last 44 years — 2018, 2016 and 1987; they’re 1-1 in those limited appearances. … If the game is as close as the sportsbooks currently see it, the outcome could very well come down to the kicking game.  In that phase, lean heavily towards GSU as its kicker, Tyler Bass, has hit on 16-of-18 field goal attempts this season while his EMU counterpart, Chad Ryland, is 12-20.
THE LINE: Eastern Michigan, +2½
THE PREDICTION: Georgia Southern 34, Eastern Michigan 17

__________

WHO: Middle Tennessee State (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-2)
WHAT: The 18th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: The bowl gods saved arguably the best first-day matchup for last as this game pits the Sun Belt Conference champions in Appalachian State against the Conference USA runner-up in Middle Tennessee State. … Brent Stockstill, whose father is MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill, is playing in his last game at the collegiate level and has currently thrown for more than 12,000 yards (12,165) in a career that’s been under-the-radar prolific. … The Stockstills, though, will be going up against an App State defense that is currently third in the country in pass defense, giving up just 148.1 yards per game. Their 15 interceptions on the season are also tied for 15th nationally. … Stockstill, who is 15th amongst FBS quarterbacks with 3,214 yards passing this year, had thrown just six interceptions during the regular season before coughing up two in the conference championship game loss to UAB. … The Mountaineers have played in three bowl games in its four years as an FBS program, and have a perfect 3-0 mark in that span. Those three postseason wins, though, came under Scott Satterfield, who earlier this month was named as the new head coach at Louisville. … In 13 seasons under Stockstill, the Blue Raiders have played or will play in eight bowl games; those are the only bowl appearances in the football program’s history. … MTSU and ASU have met three times previously — Blue Raiders lead 2-1 — although the last meeting was way back in 1992. … App State has managed a pair of five-game winning streaks this season, the last of which they will ride into this bowl matchup. … MTSU stumbled a bit to end the season in going 1-2, although one loss was to then-No. 20 Kentucky and the other in the league title game. Their lone win in that stretch came against the same UAB team that beat them for the Conference USA crown a week later.
THE LINE: Middle Tennessee State, +7
THE PREDICTION: Appalachian State 31, Middle Tennessee State 23

CFT Previews: Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 15, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

WHO: No. 21 Fresno State (11-2) vs. Arizona State (7-5)
WHAT: The 27th Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
THE SKINNY: Two of the biggest head-turners West of the Mississippi converge in the desert as they take part in a super appealing bowl matchup between Mountain West champion Fresno State and Pac-12 South runners-up Arizona State.

The Sun Devils, who had an up-and-down first season under head coach (and master motivator) Herm Edwards, enter fresh off a wild Territorial Cup victory and sport one of the more explosive offenses in the Pac-12. Quarterback Manny Wilkins (2,896 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs) naturally leads the way with his ability to move around the pocket and launch bombs down the field but the veteran signal-caller will be without his top weapon in the passing game as star receiver N’Keal Harry is skipping the contest in favor of the NFL draft. Either way, it’s worth tuning in alone for seeing what dazzling tailback Eno Benjamin can do with the ball in his hands and the sophomore will be well motivated coming in considering he needs just 42 yards on the ground to set a school record for rushing yards in a season.

Defensively, ASU has looked far stouter than the numbers suggest (allowing over 400 yards per game coming in) but will need several players to step up on that side of the ball considering top linebacker Merlin Robertson will miss the game due to a personal issue. A win would mean plenty to the program considering the team hasn’t won eight games since 2014 and would naturally like to cap the first year under Edwards by notching one more win over a ranked opponent in 2018.

That won’t be easy by any stretch given how good the Bulldogs are. Head coach Jeff Tedford has done a marvelous job since taking over a previously 1-11 team and has since turned his alma mater into a powerhouse, capping things off this year with a win at Boise State to secure the MWC title in overtime. That puts the team right back in the Las Vegas Bowl where they are hoping for a much different trip than their last time in 2013, a disappointing loss to USC.

Optimism is running wild at Fresno State this time around though because their defense is among the best in the country, giving up just 13.7 points per game despite facing numerous high-powered offense. Linebacker Jeff Allison captains the unit and has already racked up 121 tackles this season — a number he won’t mind adding to while trying to contain Benjamin and company on the other side. The Bulldogs are no slouch on offense either, as their QB-WR combo of Marcus McMaryion (25 TDs, 3 INTs) and KeeSean Johnson (1,307 yards, 8 TDs) is as good as they come — even if they don’t get the press of others out West.

Perhaps even more enticing to the pair could be what’s at stake on Saturday afternoon as Fresno State has never won 12 games in a season before. They haven’t finished ranked in the final polls since 2004 either and knocking off Arizona State would certainly tick that box off as they look to beat two Pac-12 programs (UCLA being the other) in the same season as well. Despite the relatively close proximity of the two schools, this will also be the first time since 1941 that the Sun Devils and Bulldogs have met on the field and a little preview of a future series the two have on the docket beginning in 2023.

It goes without saying that both sides won’t lack for motivation coming into this one and looking to end the year off on a high note by leaving Sin City with a rare win. While ASU can put up some points, they’ll likely struggle to find much consistency against one of the most well-rounded teams in the country, leaving Tedford and company to finish off a season to remember just off the Strip.

THE PICK: Fresno State 28, Arizona State 17

Nick Saban issues statement on DJ Durkin’s involvement with Alabama

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 14, 2018, 8:39 PM EST
10 Comments

You had to know this was coming.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that former Maryland head coach DJ Durkin has been helping Alabama in what was described as a “consultant-like capacity” ahead of its playoff game against Oklahoma later this month.  Given Durkin’s controversial exit from College Park, the report raised more than a few eyebrows.

In light of the mini-firestorm that erupted, Alabama Friday night issued a statement attributed to Nick Saban in which the head football coach of the Crimson Tide addressed the level of Durkin’s involvement with his football program:

DJ Durkin is spending a few days with our staff in Tuscaloosa from a professional development standpoint. He has not been hired in any capacity at The University of Alabama. He is simply observing our operation as many other coaches have done through the years.

Durkin, two members of the training staff and then-head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair and detailed what was described as a toxic culture within the football program.  That report described the toxic culture under Durkin as one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse that included, in part, obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity.

On Oct. 30, it was confirmed that Durkin had been reinstated and would remain as the Terrapins head coach.  The next day, and amidst an avalanche of criticism from football playersstudent groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins head football coach.

Everybody deserves a second chance, although one can debate the merits of giving that second chance so close to a coach’s first chance cut short, in part, by the death of one of his football players.  Personally, I don’t know what length of penance should be served, but it just feels like less than two months is not nearly enough.

Dan Mullen says Florida has offered UCF 2-for-1 future football series

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 14, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
8 Comments

As we entered the stretch run of games in late November this season, there was a growing interest in the potential for Florida and UCF to meet in a New Year’s Six game. While that didn’t end up playing out with the CFP Selection Committee sending the Gators to the Peach Bowl and the Knights to the Fiesta Bowl, it appears the two in-state rivals may still have the opportunity to meet on the field down the road.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, UF head coach Dan Mullen appears to confirm that discussions have taken place between the two programs about a future series and the ball is seemingly in UCF AD Danny White’s hands as to whether things will move forward.

“I think we offered them a two-for-one like we do with most schools in their position, which is actually really a good deal,” Mullen said. “They have the opportunity to have an SEC school play at their place. It would potentially be a big deal for them. I know I’ve done it that way.

“(UF athletic director Scott Stricklin) brought it up to them. If they want to try and toughen their schedule, that would be great, a good opportunity for them if they want take it. It’s up to them.”

Knights fans will probably scoff at having to do a 2-for-1 in order to get the Gators on the schedule but it’s a pretty familiar scheduling philosophy for Florida, which just recently made a tweak to their own 2-for-1 series with fellow AAC school USF. Few programs have had their schedule picked apart quite like UCF and while fans may not like making two trips to Gainsville, getting the Gators to come to Orlando would be a significant boost to a future slate of non-conference games.

Reports: Ex-WKU head coach Mike Sanford Jr. to become new Utah State OC

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 14, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
1 Comment

Mike Sanford Jr. is back in the Mountain West.

The former Western Kentucky head coach will be returning to the familiar confines of the conference as the new offensive coordinator for Utah State, according to reports from both ESPN and FootballScoop.

Sanford, who is indeed the son of the former head coach of UNLV and Indiana State with the same name, was recently let go by the Hilltoppers after just two seasons in charge and a 9-16 overall record.

Despite the quick hook in his last gig, the younger Sanford does have a fairly lengthy resume that was likely appealing to new Aggies head coach Gary Andersen. Prior to going to WKU, he was offensive coordinator/QB coach at Notre Dame and served in the same capacity at his alma mater of Boise State. Prior to that, he spent several years at Stanford in a variety of offensive positions.

Sanford will replace David Yost, who is following Matt Wells to Texas Tech as offensive coordinator after guiding USU to several top 10 statistical marks nationally in 2018.