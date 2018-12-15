Associated Press

Utah State all over North Texas in New Mexico Bowl

Utah State is without head coach Matt Wells and six of his assistant coaches, but quarterback Jordan Love, running back Gerold Bright and the rest of the Aggies players are still in uniform, and that has proven more than enough so far at the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State leads North Texas 38-7 at the half in Albuquerque.

Love completed 13-of-26 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns while Bright carried seven times for 59 yards and a touchdown, allowing the Aggies to roll up 360 yards of total offense in the half.

The Aggies offense started rolling early. On a 3rd-and-7 on the game’s opening possession, Love found Aeren Vaughns for a 72-yard touchdown toss.

After two punts and a North Texas score, Utah State started in UNT territory after a 48-yard kickoff return, and five plays later Bright strolled in untouched for a 26-yard touchdown run.

Most of Utah State’s scores came via explosive plays. Love again found Vaughns, this time from 37 yards out, to put the Aggies up 28-7, and then hit Jalen Greene for an easy 67-yard pitch-and-catch score to push the lead to 35-7 at the 8:55 mark of the second quarter.

While Utah State’s offense did anything and everything it wanted, the UNT offense sputtered without its two most important players. The Mean Green entered the game without leading receiver Rico Bussey (68 catches for 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns) and played most of the game without quarterback Mason Fine. He was visibly hobbled by a hamstring issue and left the game for good when he could not run after an errant snap — a theme for the Mean Green — sailed over his head.

Senior backup Quinn Shanbour replaced Fine and went 2-of-7 for 24 yards and two interceptions, and he was replaced by freshman Jason Bean, whose second pass was intercepted and returned 31 yards by Utah State’s DJ Williams to the UNT 48-yard line.

That final pick led to yet another Utah State score, a 42-yard Dominik Eberle field goal as time expired in the first half.

Fine did manage to engineer one North Texas scoring drive. Aided by two Utah State personal fouls, the Mean Green moved 78 yards in 10 plays to tie the score at 7-7 at the 2:52 mark of the first quarter.

Barring a miraculous turnaround, that will go down as the highpoint of the day for the Mean Green.

Tulane (7-6) opened the 2018-2019 bowl season in college football by recording the first bowl victory for the school since 2002. Tulane defeated Louisiana (7-7) in the AutoNation Cure Bowl in Orlando on Saturday afternoon, 41-24.

Tulane had a 24-10 lead at halftime but started to feel pressure from Louisiana as the Ragin Cajuns battled back in the second half, cutting the Tulane lead to 27-24 early in the fourth quarter. But just when it seemed as though Tulane may let one slip through their fingers, a pair of fourth-down gambles paid off in a big way. On 4th-and-7 from the Louisiana 30-yard line, Willie Fritz decided to go for a first down and was rewarded with Justin McMillan completing a 15-yard pass to keep the drive going. A few plays later, Darius Bradwell scored a four-yard touchdown to give Tulane a two-score lead. After the defense came through with a quick series, Tulane once again faced a 4th-and-7 that worked out for the best. McMillan put the game away with just over three minutes to play on a keeper for a 16-yard touchdown run to extend Tulane’s lead to a 17-point margin on a fourth and seven.

One last offensive gasp by Louisiana came to an end with an interception in the endzone by Chris Joyce.

Despite a pair of turnovers, Tulane was called for just one five-yard penalty in the game and the Green Wave out-gained Louisiana 483-258. Bradwell rushed for a game-high 150 yards with two scores and McMillan combined for a pair of touchdowns in the win. The defense was a big factor in the first half, allowing just over 100 yards of offense before halftime despite giving up 75 yards on the first drive of the game. Louisiana scored a touchdown on the game’s opening possession but then struggled to move the ball against the Tulane defense until the second half.

Prior to Saturday’s win in the Cure Bowl, Tulane’s last bowl victory came in the 2002 Hawaii Bowl. This was the second bowl victory for Fritz, who previously won his only bowl game coached at Georgia Southern before coming to Tulane. Fritz is 2-0 in bowl games.

Tulane will head into 2019 season looking to take another step forward as a program as Fritz enters his fourth year on the job. The Green Wave have improved their win total each year with Fritz as the head coach as Tulane continues to try building itself into a contender in the AAC. The 2019 season will begin on Aug. 31, 2019 at home against FIU, followed by a road trip to Auburn the following week. Tulane will get home games in conference play against Houston and UCF and will make road trips to Memphis, Navy, and Temple as part of the conference schedule.

Louisiana will get to open their 2019 season in New Orleans with a matchup against Mississippi State on Aug. 31, 2019. The Ragin’ Cajuns also get home games against Liberty and Texas Southern in non-conference play and will get some big Sun Belt games at home against Appalachian State, Troy and rival ULM. Louisiana will travel to Arkansas State and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt schedule next fall as well, with conference dates to be announced.

After quickly falling behind in the AutoNation Cure Bowl, Tulane has been too strong for Louisiana in the first bowl game of the season. Tulane scored 24 straight points to take a commanding 24-10 lead into halftime of the Cure Bowl in Orlando.

The game started off well for Louisiana when Raymond Calais capped the game’s opening possession with a 38-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead. But the Ragin Cajuns went three-and-out on their next three offensive possessions while the defense was unable to find an answer for the Tulane offense. Tulane answered the opening score with a touchdown drive on their first possession of the game. Darius Bradwell ran 15 yards for a game-tying score on a drive highlighted by a 33-yard run by Amare Jones. Terren Encalade would give the Green Wave a 14-7 lead when he raced down the left sideline uncontested after a gamble by a Louisiana defender left him on the ground after missing on breaking up the pass or picking the ball off. Encalade had nobody in front of him on the 38-yard touchdown pass. Jones added a one-yard touchdown on Tulane’s next offensive series and a 38-yard field goal by Merek Glover pushed the Tulane lead to 24-7 early in the second quarter.

Things were going so well for Tulane, fans of the Green Wave started chanting “We want Bama!”

Shortly after that chant, Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan was picked off by Louisiana’s Bralen Trahan, who returned the football 63 yards to the Tulane 37-yard line with 23 seconds left in the half. Louisiana settled for a late field goal to cut into the lead.

Tulane has rushed for 208 yards, accounting for the majority of its 294 yards of offense in the first half. Louisiana was held to just 101 yards of offense and 75 of those yards came on the game’s opening possession.

Tulane has not won a bowl game since the 2002 Hawaii Bowl.

For the third time in as many days, it’s time to set the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double-zeroes.

The latest to trigger a reset is Jamar Johnson, with the Indiana defensive back arrested by university police officers Thursday night on a charge of resisting law enforcement. The arrest stemmed from said officers catching a whiff of (gasp!!!) the devil’s lettuce and said Johnson prematurely evacuating the scene.

From HoosierSportsReport.com:

According to IUPD Lt. Kevin Lauerman, IUPD officers detected the odor of marijuana while conducting foot patrols in the area around the tennis courts of the Sembower Recreation Sports Fields Complex on Thursday night. The officers located two individuals nearby, one of whom ran away, Lauerman said.

“That person, Mr. Johnson, came back to the scene and was arrested for resisting,” Lauerman said.

In a statement, the football program said it’s aware of the incident and “will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Johnson was a three-star member of the Hoosiers’ 2018 recruiting class. As a true freshman, the Sarasota, Fla., native played in 10 games at safety and on special teams.

According to his official bio, he intercepted the first pass of his career in the September win over Rutgers and earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the October loss to Ohio State.

Getty Images
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 15 bowl menu, which on opening weekend features five FBS games as the 2018 postseason officially kicks off.  The featured teams include the first Power Five squad to make its 2018 postseason debut, the first Group of Five member ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25, two conference champions and a pair of league runner-ups.

WHO: Utah State (10-2) vs. North Texas (9-3)
WHAT: The 13th New Mexico Bowl
WHERE: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: North Texas and Utah State have met seven times previously (the last coming in 2004), with the Aggies holding a 4-3 edge. … The Mean Green is playing in their third straight bowl game, while the Aggies have played in two straight and seven of the last eight years. … Matt Wells, the head coach for Utah State’s last five bowl appearances, accepted the same job at Texas Tech and was replaced by Gary Andersen, who was responsible for the first two appearances on USU’s bowl run. … North Texas’ Seth Littrell, meanwhile, removed his name from consideration for the Kansas State job to remain in Denton. … Utah State sandwiched a 10-game winning streak between losses to open and close out the 2018 regular season. … Just two teams this season averaged more points per game than Utah State’s 47.2 — Alabama (49.5) and Oklahoma (47.9). … As North Texas is 21st nationally at 36.4 ppg, this game could morph into a classic bowl shootout. … “Could” is the key word there, though, as both defenses also rank inside the top 40 in points allowed (UNT, 31st, 21.8 ppg; USU, 38th, 23 ppg). … The Mean Green’s Mason Fine has thrown for 3,734, which is eighth nationally, while the Aggies’ Jordan Love is 16th with 3,208 yards. … North Texas is looking to win 10 games in an FBS/Div. 1 season since the football program first played at this level in 1953. … Utah State, meanwhile, would tie a school record, first set in 2012, with its 11th win.
THE LINE: North Texas, +8
THE PREDICTION: Utah State 44, North Texas 38

__________

WHO: Tulane (6-6) vs. Louisiana (7-6)
WHAT: The 4th AutoNation Cure Bowl
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
THE SKINNY: While the two teams will each travel more than 650 miles to face one another in this game, the cities in which the schools reside are separated, per MapQuest.com, by just 135 miles in real life. … Given their proximity, it’s no surprise that the Green Wave and Ragin’ Cajuns have met 26 times previously, with the current AAC program holding a decided 22-4 edge in the in-state rivalry… Prior to 2011, Louisiana, The School Formerly Known As Louisiana-Lafayette, had never played in a bowl game; since then, they’ve played in six, with the first five coming in the New Orleans Bowl. … Tulane, meanwhile, is ending a bowl drought that stretches back to… the 2013 New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana. …. The Green Wave won four of its last five games to reach bowl eligibility, while the Ragin’ Cajuns won three of their last four to get past the magic six-win mark. … Louisiana’s lone loss in that stretch?  To Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. … Unit matchup to watch: Louisiana gives up 209.8 yards rushing per game, good for 117th nationally, while Tulane is 32nd in the country in rushing at 208.3 yards per game. … Tulane hasn’t won a bowl game since 2002, while Louisiana carries a 4-1 all-time bowl record into the game.
THE LINE: Louisiana, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Tulane 24, Louisiana 20

__________

WHO: No. 21 Fresno State (11-2) vs. Arizona State (7-5)
WHAT: The 27th Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium, Whitney, Nevada
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
THE LINE: Arizona State, +4½
__________

WHO: Georgia Southern (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5)
WHAT: The 5th Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
WHERE: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: This marks the only bowl game this season in which both teams are nicknamed the Eagles, so the Raycom Media folks have that going for them.  Which is nice. … This will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs. … Georgia Southern is the only team in the country that hasn’t thrown an interception in 2018; that stat would be more impressive, of course, if GSU had more than the 110 pass attempts it does this season. … Against FBS teams, Eastern Michigan scored 28 or more points in just one game this season, while Georgia Southern hit or surpassed that mark in eight of its 12 games. …  Conversely, EMU gave up 27 or more points twice, while GSU gave up 25-plus points in all but three games. … Both teams come into this game riding mini-winning streaks, with the MAC Eagles winners of three straight and the Sun Belt Eagles having won two in a row. … This is the fifth season for Georgia Southern at the FBS level and its second bowl appearance, with a win in its first making it undefeated in postseason play thus far. … Eastern Michigan has or will have played in three bowl games over the last 44 years — 2018, 2016 and 1987; they’re 1-1 in those limited appearances. … If the game is as close as the sportsbooks currently see it, the outcome could very well come down to the kicking game.  In that phase, lean heavily towards GSU as its kicker, Tyler Bass, has hit on 16-of-18 field goal attempts this season while his EMU counterpart, Chad Ryland, is 12-20.
THE LINE: Eastern Michigan, +2½
THE PREDICTION: Georgia Southern 34, Eastern Michigan 17

__________

WHO: Middle Tennessee State (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-2)
WHAT: The 18th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: The bowl gods saved arguably the best first-day matchup for last as this game pits the Sun Belt Conference champions in Appalachian State against the Conference USA runner-up in Middle Tennessee State. … Brent Stockstill, whose father is MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill, is playing in his last game at the collegiate level and has currently thrown for more than 12,000 yards (12,165) in a career that’s been under-the-radar prolific. … The Stockstills, though, will be going up against an App State defense that is currently third in the country in pass defense, giving up just 148.1 yards per game. Their 15 interceptions on the season are also tied for 15th nationally. … Stockstill, who is 15th amongst FBS quarterbacks with 3,214 yards passing this year, had thrown just six interceptions during the regular season before coughing up two in the conference championship game loss to UAB. … The Mountaineers have played in three bowl games in its four years as an FBS program, and have a perfect 3-0 mark in that span. Those three postseason wins, though, came under Scott Satterfield, who earlier this month was named as the new head coach at Louisville. … In 13 seasons under Stockstill, the Blue Raiders have played or will play in eight bowl games; those are the only bowl appearances in the football program’s history. … MTSU and ASU have met three times previously — Blue Raiders lead 2-1 — although the last meeting was way back in 1992. … App State has managed a pair of five-game winning streaks this season, the last of which they will ride into this bowl matchup. … MTSU stumbled a bit to end the season in going 1-2, although one loss was to then-No. 20 Kentucky and the other in the league title game. Their lone win in that stretch came against the same UAB team that beat them for the Conference USA crown a week later.
THE LINE: Middle Tennessee State, +7
THE PREDICTION: Appalachian State 31, Middle Tennessee State 23