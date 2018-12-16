Getty Images

No coach? No problem for AppState in rout of MTSU to capture the New Orleans Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 16, 2018, 12:11 AM EST
No head coach? No problem for one of the best Group of Five programs around.

Appalachian State had no issues in the wake of Scott Satterfield’s departure to Louisville, looking every bit as good as they have this season under an interim staff during a 45-13 rout of Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl to round out the first Saturday of postseason action in college football.

Following a slow start in the first quarter, the Mountaineers started to dominate in all three phases and ran off six-straight scoring drives at one point to take control. They stuffed fake punts, ran multiple trick plays and broke off big run after big run. We may be just one day into bowl season but it will be hard to top this kind of overall performance the rest of December.

AppState quarterback Zac Thomas did throw two interceptions, but both came off tipped passes and the youngster more than made up for those turnovers in other areas. He finished the night with 177 yards and a trio of touchdown passes but saved his best highlight for a reception on a ‘Philly Special’ type of play in the second quarter when he caught a wide open score in the end zone.

Receiver Malik Williams was also pretty good throwing the football and finished with 38 yards through the air and a pair of touchdown passes while recording one reception for 22 yards. Running back Darrynton Evans wasn’t too shabby either, breaking off a 62 yard run on his way to 108 overall. Not to be out done, backup Camerun Peoples raced 63 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter too. Pretty much everybody on offense found some success in the game, which was a good reason the scoreboard looked as lopsided as it did.

That end result certainly put a damper on MTSU’s season and was far from the way that head coach/quarterback combination of Rick and Brent Stockstill wanted to go out in their final game together. The latter had a tough time on just about every drop back, throwing 330 yards and a touchdown but also getting picked off twice to go with six sacks. Chaton Mobley rushed for 47 on the ground but the Blue Raiders had to fight for every single yard and were hampered by the turnovers and a brutal performance on third down.

A lot of that is a testament to the solid foundation that Satterfield has installed in Boone, N.C. and leaves behind for new head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was at the Superdome watching on with glee at what he’ll have coming back in 2019. The program is now 4-0 in the postseason since ascending to the FBS level and won 11 games for the second time in four seasons to go with their outright Sun Belt title this year.

It’s not often that a team can keep things rolling after so many changes at the top but AppState firmly falls under the category of a great program that can withstand just about anything thrown at them and proved it with a convincing New Orleans Bowl victory.

Georgia Southern tops Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl, sets impressive FBS record in the process

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 15, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
It’s typically rare for Sun Belt or MAC teams to play on Saturdays as fall turns to winter across the country but the Camellia Bowl delivered a nice weekend treat by pitting a pair of Eagles from each conference together in an excellent postseason matchup on Saturday night. To the surprise of nobody, considering the game involved Eastern Michigan, things were close throughout before Georgia Southern emerged victorious 23-21 to cap off the best season in program history since moving up to the FBS level.

Despite rainy conditions in Montgomery, Alabama throughout most of the game, the option offense was on point for the Eagles from Statesboro. Quarterback Shai Werts was stellar as the trigger-man and rushed for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns while making several excellent decisions to pitch on the option. That paved the way for his backs Wesley Kennedy III (107 yards), Wesley Fields (91 yards) and Garrett Monteo (37 yards).

Perhaps Georgia Southern’s most impressive feat in the game came on their second drive when they zapped nine minutes and a second off the clock while covering 95 yards on 15 plays. That effort alone played a big role in helping win the time of possession battle in the game and was helped by going 2-of-2 in the red zone as well. Even more eye-opening for the Eagles was the fact that they closed out the 2018 season with just five turnovers, all fumbles, for a mark that is now the fewest in FBS history.

They actually fumbled three times in the Camellia Bowl but didn’t lose a single one to best the previous record mark of eight turnovers according to the ESPN broadcast.

The Eagles from Ypsilanti were in familiar territory playing a close game for approximately the 716th time under head coach Chris Creighton. Eastern Michigan took their only lead of the game with just over three minutes remaining after finishing off an impressive 16 play, 75 yard drive but it wasn’t enough to prevent a game-winning 40 yard field goal at the buzzer from Georgia Southern’s Tyler Bass, who nailed a 50-yarder as time expired in the first half too.

The effort spoiled a heck of a game from EMU Mike Glass, who threw for 204 yards and three scores — the last of which came on fourth down to briefly put the team ahead. Third downs were a problem for the Eagles offense all night as they couldn’t make the most of their limited chances.

While it was the same old story for EMU in just their fourth ever bowl game as a program, things were well, also the same for their opponent as those Eagles moved to a perfect 2-0 in the postseason at the FBS level. The victory in Montgomery also capped off one of the biggest turnarounds in the sport this season after the program went 2-10 a season ago and this year’s 10-3 mark is a new record since moving up from the FCS ranks.

Head coach Chad Lunsford’s name didn’t come up all that often when it came to end of the year honors in 2018 but he probably doesn’t mind all that after seeing his team gut out a comeback victory in the final seconds to make some more history in the process.

No. 21 Fresno State runs past Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 15, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
No. 21 Fresno State concluded arguably the best season in school history with an emphatic win over Arizona State on Saturday, toppling the Sun Devils 31-20 in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl.

For a moment in the third quarter, it seemed the Las Vegas Bowl was headed toward a heartbreaking loss. After a 17-17 first half, Fresno State threatened to strike first in the second half when Dejonte O’Neal hauled in a beautifully designed screen pass and jetted 29 yards toward the end zone. But the ball was dislodged as O’Neal reached toward the pylon, resulting in a fumble that turned the ball over to the Sun Devils.

Fresno State forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, but the Bulldogs’ next touch ended in another costly turnover when Marcus McMariyon was intercepted in his own territory.

Brandon Ruiz turned that pick into a 44-yard field goal and a 20-17 lead.

Fresno State’s next possession ended in another McMariyon pick near midfield, but again the Bulldog defense stiffened, forcing another three-and-out — though with the help of Herm Edwards. Facing a 4th-and-1 at the Fresno State 44 with a 3-point lead, Edwards elected to take a delay of game and punt the ball away. The Sun Devils gained only two first downs after that punt.

Given a fourth chance to take the lead, Fresno State this time didn’t leave anything to chance. McMariyon handed the ball to Ronnie Rivers, who charged 68 yards for a touchdown to give Fresno State a lead it would not relinquish. The Fresno State defense thoroughly shut down the Sun Devils’ second-half offense — forcing four three-and-outs and an interception, while surrendering just a 13-yard field goal drive — which allowed Rivers’ 5-yard touchdown rush with 5:19 remaining to put a cap on an important, satisfying win.

Rivers earned MVP honors, rushing 24 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona State’s comeback efforts ended when Manny Wilkins was intercepted by Juju Hughes at the Fresno State 11-yard line with 3:36 remaining. The senior closed his career hitting 17-of-25 passes for 112 yards — he threw for just one yard after halftime — with one touchdown and two picks, including a pick-six.

With the win, Fresno State set a school record with 12 wins, capping a season in which the club captured its third Mountain West championship. The Bulldogs will end the season ranked inside the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2004, another impressive milestone in the Jeff Tedford era, a 2-year run in which a program that went 4-20 in 2015-17 has turned the tide to go 22-6 in 2017-18.

Despite the loss, Year 1 of the Edwards era was still a success for Arizona State. Picked to finished last in the Pac-12 South in the league’s preseason poll, the Sun Devils concluded the year at 7-6.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-0 lead 10 minutes when Anthoula Kelly stepped in front of a Wilkins pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown, but the Sun Devils responded with consecutive touchdown drives.

The first scoring drive was almost all Wilkins, as he rushed or pass on the final seven snaps of a 9-play, 65-yard drive, culminating in a 3-yard scoring toss to Kyle Williams. After forcing a Fresno State three-and-out, Arizona State took the lead when Eno Benjamin covered the final 30 yards on an 8-play, 58-yard march. Benjamin’s 17-yard touchdown run not only gave his team the lead, it handed him the Arizona State single-season rushing record at 1,585 yards.

Fresno State answered with a 9-play, 75-yard drive, seven of them runs. Rivers ran for gains of 19 and 15 yards to open the drive, then quarterback McMariyon finished the drive with a 10-yard keeper, putting the Bulldogs back in front at 17-14 with 8:03 left in the first half.

Arizona State consumed nearly the remainder of the half, piecing together a marathon 17-play, 72-minute drive. Rather than go for a 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Edwards, foreshadowing another un-Vegas-like decision, opted for a 20-yard Ruiz field goal with 51 seconds left in the first half.

