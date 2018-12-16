Getty Images

Report: Former No. 1 recruit Jaelan Phillips leaves team at UCLA

By Zach BarnettDec 16, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
UCLA linebacker Jaelan Phillips has left the team and is unlikely to return, according to a report from BruinReportOnline.

Phillips, a Redlands, Calif., native, was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2017, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He enrolled in January of that year but has yet to make an impact one would expect of the top overall player in his class. He started his first game as a Bruin as well as three more in 2017 and finished the year with 21 tackles, seven TFLs and 3.5 sacks.

He appeared in just four games as a sophomore, posting 20 tackles with one sack, while battling a number of injuries.

According to the report, Phillips is considering quitting football altogether, but if he does transfer and play elsewhere — he would have two years of eligibility remaining — it would be at a school that offers a music production/technology degree, which UCLA does not.

 

Valdosta State wins fourth Division II national championship in thriller

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 16, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
The best game you (probably) didn’t see on Saturday went down in McKinney, Texas, where Valdosta State (Ga.) took down Ferris State (Mich.) in a thrilling Division II National Championship.

In a back-and-forth game that saw the lead change hands seven times in the second and third quarters, Valdosta State seemingly seized control when Rogan Wells hit Travis Taylor for a 1-yard touchdown toss, handing the Blazers a 42-31 lead with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

Ferris State pulled back within 42-38 by the end of the third quarter, though, through this acrobatic touchdown grab by Keyondre Craig.

Wells’ fifth touchdown pass of the game put Valdosta State in front 49-38 with 11:36 to play, but a Ferris State field goal cut the lead back to single digits, and then a turnover on downs at the Ferris State 34 gave the Bulldogs a chance to send the game to overtime. A 5-play, 66-yard drive gave Ferris State the touchdown it needed with 40 seconds left, but the requisite 2-point try was no good.

“When I saw the ball high and wide, that was a great feeling,” Valdosta head coach Kerwin Bell told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“This was the first one we pulled out (this season) — 0-for-1,” Ferris State head coach Tony Annese told the Detroit Free Press afterward. “In the end, I told them it was my fault we lost because we probably should have had a better two-point conversion play.”

Valdosta State’s defense held, and the 49-47 win gave the program its fourth Division II national championship.

Wells earned MVP honors for Valdosta State, hitting 19-of-31 passes for 349 yards and five touchdowns. Ferris State’s Jayru Campbell — winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II’s Heisman Trophy equivalent — completed 10-of-18 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception while posting a game-high 22 carries for 122 yards and a score.

Valdosta State, picked fifth in the Gulf South Conference in preseason, completed the first undefeated season in school history at 14-0. The national title is Valdosta’s first since 2012; the Blazers also won national titles in 2004 and 2007.

No coach? No problem for AppState in rout of MTSU to capture the New Orleans Bowl

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 16, 2018, 12:11 AM EST
No head coach? No problem for one of the best Group of Five programs around.

Appalachian State had no issues in the wake of Scott Satterfield’s departure to Louisville, looking every bit as good as they have this season under an interim staff during a 45-13 rout of Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl to round out the first Saturday of postseason action in college football.

Following a slow start in the first quarter, the Mountaineers started to dominate in all three phases and ran off six-straight scoring drives at one point to take control. They stuffed fake punts, ran multiple trick plays and broke off big run after big run. We may be just one day into bowl season but it will be hard to top this kind of overall performance the rest of December.

AppState quarterback Zac Thomas did throw two interceptions, but both came off tipped passes and the youngster more than made up for those turnovers in other areas. He finished the night with 177 yards and a trio of touchdown passes but saved his best highlight for a reception on a ‘Philly Special’ type of play in the second quarter when he caught a wide open score in the end zone.

Receiver Malik Williams was also pretty good throwing the football and finished with 38 yards through the air and a pair of touchdown passes while recording one reception for 22 yards. Running back Darrynton Evans wasn’t too shabby either, breaking off a 62 yard run on his way to 108 overall. Not to be out done, backup Camerun Peoples raced 63 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter too. Pretty much everybody on offense found some success in the game, which was a good reason the scoreboard looked as lopsided as it did.

That end result certainly put a damper on MTSU’s season and was far from the way that head coach/quarterback combination of Rick and Brent Stockstill wanted to go out in their final game together. The latter had a tough time on just about every drop back, throwing 330 yards and a touchdown but also getting picked off twice to go with six sacks. Chaton Mobley rushed for 47 on the ground but the Blue Raiders had to fight for every single yard and were hampered by the turnovers and a brutal performance on third down.

A lot of that is a testament to the solid foundation that Satterfield has installed in Boone, N.C. and leaves behind for new head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was at the Superdome watching on with glee at what he’ll have coming back in 2019. The program is now 4-0 in the postseason since ascending to the FBS level and won 11 games for the second time in four seasons to go with their outright Sun Belt title this year.

It’s not often that a team can keep things rolling after so many changes at the top but AppState firmly falls under the category of a great program that can withstand just about anything thrown at them and proved it with a convincing New Orleans Bowl victory.

AppState pulling out all the tricks to take big halftime lead over MTSU in New Orleans Bowl

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 15, 2018, 10:35 PM EST
It took awhile for Appalachian State to get going under an interim coaching staff but when the switch got flipped in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night, the Mountaineers showed why they won the Sun Belt this season in taking a comfortable 24-6 halftime lead over Middle Tennessee State.

After Chandler Staton put AppState on the board with a 22 yard field goal that tied things up at 3-all early in the second quarter, the team started to click in all three phases — complete with a little trickeration for and against.

The defense stepped up first by stuffing a fake punt near mid-field on the ensuing possession, which led to a double-pass trick play for a 30 yard touchdown three plays later. In keeping with the theme, the Mountaineers opted to pull an onside kick — which failed — but got bailed out by their defense pulling down an interception a few minutes later to set the offense up back in opponent territory.

After quickly marching down to the red zone, AppState reached into their bag of tricks once again with their nod to the Super Bowl by pulling a “Philly Special” out and running another trick play throwback pass to the quarterback. As a result of all that, signal-caller Zac Thomas was only 8-of-13 for 84 yards in the game (one TD, one INT, one fumble) but did wind up catching a touchdown on that latter trick play. Wideout Malik Williams actually had the better stat line in the first half, throwing a pair of passes into the end zone to go with 38 yards through the air.

Tailback Darrynton Evans chipped in with 83 on the ground, including a 62 yard scamper as time was winding down to spark another score.

As much as things were going well for the Sun Belt champs, the CUSA runners-up couldn’t get much going on either side of the ball. QB Brent Stockstill was somewhat ineffective in his final game playing for his head coaching father, throwing for 174 yards but also tossing two interceptions. He was nearly the team’s leading rusher too as yards were hard to come by against one of the better defenses from any conference this season.

We’ve had some thrilling second half comebacks already this young bowl season and the Blue Raiders have to hope they can add to the pile. It doesn’t look promising based on the way things were trending in the second quarter though, especially given how AppState is rolling right along even without Scott Satterfield in charge.

Georgia Southern tops Eastern Michigan in the Camellia Bowl, sets impressive FBS record in the process

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 15, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
It’s typically rare for Sun Belt or MAC teams to play on Saturdays as fall turns to winter across the country but the Camellia Bowl delivered a nice weekend treat by pitting a pair of Eagles from each conference together in an excellent postseason matchup on Saturday night. To the surprise of nobody, considering the game involved Eastern Michigan, things were close throughout before Georgia Southern emerged victorious 23-21 to cap off the best season in program history since moving up to the FBS level.

Despite rainy conditions in Montgomery, Alabama throughout most of the game, the option offense was on point for the Eagles from Statesboro. Quarterback Shai Werts was stellar as the trigger-man and rushed for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns while making several excellent decisions to pitch on the option. That paved the way for his backs Wesley Kennedy III (107 yards), Wesley Fields (91 yards) and Garrett Monteo (37 yards).

Perhaps Georgia Southern’s most impressive feat in the game came on their second drive when they zapped nine minutes and a second off the clock while covering 95 yards on 15 plays. That effort alone played a big role in helping win the time of possession battle in the game and was helped by going 2-of-2 in the red zone as well. Even more eye-opening for the Eagles was the fact that they closed out the 2018 season with just five turnovers, all fumbles, for a mark that is now the fewest in FBS history.

They actually fumbled three times in the Camellia Bowl but didn’t lose a single one to best the previous record mark of eight turnovers according to the ESPN broadcast.

The Eagles from Ypsilanti were in familiar territory playing a close game for approximately the 716th time under head coach Chris Creighton. Eastern Michigan took their only lead of the game with just over three minutes remaining after finishing off an impressive 16 play, 75 yard drive but it wasn’t enough to prevent a game-winning 40 yard field goal at the buzzer from Georgia Southern’s Tyler Bass, who nailed a 50-yarder as time expired in the first half too.

The effort spoiled a heck of a game from EMU Mike Glass, who threw for 204 yards and three scores — the last of which came on fourth down to briefly put the team ahead. Third downs were a problem for the Eagles offense all night as they couldn’t make the most of their limited chances.

While it was the same old story for EMU in just their fourth ever bowl game as a program, things were well, also the same for their opponent as those Eagles moved to a perfect 2-0 in the postseason at the FBS level. The victory in Montgomery also capped off one of the biggest turnarounds in the sport this season after the program went 2-10 a season ago and this year’s 10-3 mark is a new record since moving up from the FCS ranks.

Head coach Chad Lunsford’s name didn’t come up all that often when it came to end of the year honors in 2018 but he probably doesn’t mind all that after seeing his team gut out a comeback victory in the final seconds to make some more history in the process.