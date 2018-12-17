Brian Kelly named AP Coach of the Year

Two years after going 4-8, Brian Kelly is the best coach in college football.
The Notre Dame head coach was named the AP Coach of the Year on Monday, the second time he has won such an award. Kelly was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2012 after leading the Fighting Irish to a 12-0 regular season and an appearance in the BCS National Championship, and now has won the honor again after posting another undefeated regular season, putting the Irish into the College Football Playoff against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.
In between those undefeated regular seasons, Kelly went 9-4 in 2013, 8-5 in ’14, 10-3 in ’15, 4-8 in ’16 and 10-3 last season. Now in his ninth season at Notre Dame, Kelly has collected an 81-34 record with four AP top-25 finishes and a fifth on the way.
“I think I’m a better leader of our program,” Kelly told AP of his growth since the 2016 season. “The organization has gotten so much bigger. The ability to create the right energy and day-to-day culture is difficult. I think I’ve gotten a lot better a leading that large group on a day-to-day basis.”
The award is Kelly’s 10th different national coach of the year honor. He was named the Division II Coach of the Year in 2002 and ’03 at Grand Valley State, won the Home Depot Coach of the Year award at Cincinnati in 2009 and has now collected seven different national honors in his nine seasons in South Bend.
Like with the Heisman Trophy, AP Coach of the Year voters select three choices, ranked in descending order. Twelve different coaches garnered at least one first-place vote and 19 different coaches earned at least one total vote. Kelly received 81 total points and 16 first-place votes, tied with Alabama’s Nick Saban, who came in second with 66 total points. UCF’s Josh Heupel placed third with 33 total points and five first-place votes.
Michigan defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon will reportedly be leaving Ann Arbor in search of a new place to continue his college football career. According to multiple reports on Monday afternoon, including the first report from Steve Lorenz of The Michigan Insider, Solomon is transferring. According to the report, Solomon has been granted a full release from his scholarship, as requested.
Solomon was a five-star recruit in Michigan’s Class of 2017 out of Georgia. Solomon, the second-ranked defensive tackle in the nation according to Rivals, was a nice prize for the Michigan recruiting class. That recruiting class, which ranked fourth in the nation on the Rivals team rankings, has now lost eight players including six to a transfer. On top of that, Michigan will also be dealing with having to replace NFL-bound Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich on the defensive line.
Solomon will have to sit out the 2019 season as a transferring player if he ends up at another FBS program, which would be the likely result of this process given his talent and potential. It remains unknown where the Georgia native will choose to go next, but odds are there will be some interested parties trying to land his transfer. Assuming he sits out the 2019 season, he will be eligible to play again in 2020.
Solomon appeared in five games this season so he can not use the 2018 season as a redshirt year under the NCAA’s updated redshirt rule. Players can appear in up to four games before using a year of eligibility. Solomon missed five of the first six games of the season due to injury before returning to make an appearance in three games before missing two of the last three game so the regular season. He does have a redshirt still to burn so he can use that for the 2019 season to retain two years of eligibility at his next program.
If there was any question which team is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship, perhaps the latest odds released from Bovada will remind you once again just how much confidence is placed in Alabama. The Crimson Tide have the best odds to win the national title in all of the possible outcomes for the national championship this season with a 5/7 shot of beating Clemson and a 9/2 shot to beat Notre Dame in the championship game.
Bovada released the odds for all eight possible national championship game scenarios. After noticing the odds continuing to favor the SEC champion and defending national champions from Alabama, it is also pretty clear the odds are not in Notre Dame’s favor this postseason. Notre Dame had the longest odds to win the national title with an 18/1 shot of beating Alabama and a 28/1 shot to beat Oklahoma. But don’t confuse that for thinking Notre Dame would have a more difficult chance of beating Oklahoma than they would Alabama. Those odds also take into consideration Notre Dame not only has to beat Clemson to reach the title game but also that Alabama has to lose to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
Here are the odds for each possible outcome as released by Bovada on Monday.
Alabama Beats Notre Dame 9/2
Alabama Beats Clemson 5/7
Clemson Beats Oklahoma 13/2
Clemson Beats Alabama 7/2
Oklahoma Beats Notre Dame 22/1
Oklahoma Beats Clemson 16/1
Notre Dame Beats Oklahoma 28/1
Notre Dame Beats Alabama 18/1
Though he sounds like a William Faulkner character, Jack Tuttle is a former Utah Ute and now the newest Indiana Hoosier. Indiana head coach Tom Allen announced the transfer quarterback addition on Monday.
A San Marcos, Calif., native, Tuttle signed with Utah out of Mission Hills High School in 2018 but did not see action for the Utes this fall. The former 4-star recruit opted to transfer, and will sit out the 2019 season and compete for the IU quarterback job in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore.
“Jack Tuttle is a tremendous addition to our program and we are happy to welcome him to IU,” Allen said. “He is extremely talented and brings a huge skillset to our quarterback room. We look forward to his arrival on campus next semester and his development as a Hoosier.”
The Hoosiers were quarterbacked this fall by sophomore Peyton Ramsey. Assuming Ramsey remains healthy and a Hoosier, he would hold the job until his graduation after the 2020 season, meaning it could be 2021 before Tuttle sees the field in a major way for Indiana.
One of the more surprising moves of the 2018-19 coaching market, at least to me, was Kliff Kingsbury agreeing to become USC’s offensive coordinator.
The former Texas Tech head coach agreed to the job a week and a half after his firing, knowing Clay Helton could be out of a job after 2019 and before the chance NFL teams could truly inquire about his interest. He’s now officially a USC employee, but that hasn’t stopped NFL teams from sniffing, according to FOX’s Jay Glazer.
In a Sunday morning report, Glazer said NFL teams, in their never-ending hunt to copy whoever won the previous Sunday, are looking for the next next Sean McVay now that the first next McVay, John DeFlilippo, has lost his lost his job as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator — and that choice could indeed be Kingsbury.
“Teams were actually looking at his USC contract to see if maybe (they) could lure him before he really starts,” Glazer said.
Kingsbury himself said he drew interest from McVay himself, telling Dan Patrick he was “close” to joining the Rams.
It would be wild for a coach fired for going 35-40 in six seasons at his alma mater to immediately ascend to an NFL head coaching post, but even more wild for a USC offensive coordinator job to be in between those two stops.
Still, it seems incredibly unlikely for that to happen — for obvious reasons.
And if Kingsbury’s USC buyout (which is unknown, due to USC’s status as a private school) keeps him from a possible NFL head coaching job, well, there are worse consolations than living in Los Angeles as Kliff Kingsbury.