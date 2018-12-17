Brian Kelly named AP Coach of the Year

Two years after going 4-8, Brian Kelly is the best coach in college football.
The Notre Dame head coach was named the AP Coach of the Year on Monday, the second time he has won such an award. Kelly was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2012 after leading the Fighting Irish to a 12-0 regular season and an appearance in the BCS National Championship, and now has won the honor again after posting another undefeated regular season, putting the Irish into the College Football Playoff against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.
In between those undefeated regular seasons, Kelly went 9-4 in 2013, 8-5 in ’14, 10-3 in ’15, 4-8 in ’16 and 10-3 last season. Now in his ninth season at Notre Dame, Kelly has collected an 81-34 record with four AP top-25 finishes and a fifth on the way.
“I think I’m a better leader of our program,” Kelly told AP of his growth since the 2016 season. “The organization has gotten so much bigger. The ability to create the right energy and day-to-day culture is difficult. I think I’ve gotten a lot better a leading that large group on a day-to-day basis.”
The award is Kelly’s 10th different national coach of the year honor. He was named the Division II Coach of the Year in 2002 and ’03 at Grand Valley State, won the Home Depot Coach of the Year award at Cincinnati in 2009 and has now collected seven different national honors in his nine seasons in South Bend.
Like with the Heisman Trophy, AP Coach of the Year voters select three choices, ranked in descending order. Twelve different coaches garnered at least one first-place vote and 19 different coaches earned at least one total vote. Kelly received 81 total points and 16 first-place votes, tied with Alabama’s Nick Saban, who came in second with 66 total points. UCF’s Josh Heupel placed third with 33 total points and five first-place votes.
Stanford running back Bryce Love has played his final game for the Cardinal. Love announced on Monday he will not play in Stanford’s Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh. Love made the announcement on his Instagram account.
“I will not be playing in our upcoming bowl game and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Love said in his statement. “I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep the Stanford community, my family and my faith by my side throughout.”
Love’s decision not to play in the Sun Bowl should have been expected. Love had a difficult time staying healthy enough to provide Stanford with the kind of rushing performances he had become known for in 2017. After rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017, Love played in 10 games and rushed for 739 yards with six touchdowns this season. Love’s college career comes to a close with 3,865 rushing yards and 30 career touchdowns.
Love was the recipient of the Lombardi Award and Doak Walker Award in 2017. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist, named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American in 2017. He entered the 2018 season as one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites but quickly fell on the board as his performances and production were not quite as expected. Nagging injuries didn’t help, of course. Love also took a beating in 2017 as well.
Nebraska and Akron have agreed to a future football game as part of a settlement agreement over the cancellation of the season opener this season. Nebraska will host Akron in 2025 to make up for the game lost due to inclement weather in Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2018 season opener.
Nebraska will host Akron on Sep. 6, 2015. Akron will be paid $1.45 million for the game as well. On top of that, Nebraska has agreed to pay Akron $650,000 to help make up for the lost revenue Akron was relying on as part of the contract signed in 2014 for the 2018 game. Akron was owed $1.17 million for the game. While Nebraska is not on the hook for the full guaranteed amount for the 2018 game, the Huskers are paying more than half of the contracted pay plus adding a future guarantee to the schedule for both schools. In the end, Akron makes out pretty well even if it means taking a slightly lower payout now.
“We are pleased to finalize an agreement with Akron that is beneficial for both institutions,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a released statement. “We have had good dialogue with Akron during this process and are appreciative of the cooperation and patience from everyone involved. We look forward to Akron making a return trip to Memorial Stadium in 2025.”
Nebraska’s 2025 schedule also includes a road game at Cincinnati. The Huskers will likely try finding an opponent willing to come to Lincoln to fill out the non-conference schedule. If the Big Ten is still requiring members to schedule one game against another power conference opponent and Cincinnati isn’t deemed a suitable alternative (as they have previously), then Nebraska will need another opponent from a power conference to make the trip. The 2025 season sees Nebraska in the middle of home-and-home deals between Colorado (2023-2024) and Tennessee (2026-2027).
Akron only has the Nebraska game on its 2025 schedule for now. The Zips also have future power conference opponents lined up through 2025 including trips to Illinois (2019), Clemson (2020), Kentucky and Ohio State (2021) and Kentucky again in 2024 with a home game against the Wildcats scheduled for 2023.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz received some good news today when quarterback Nate Stanley decided not to leave for the NFL next year. Stanley has decided not to pursue any additional feedback about his NFL draft prospects and will instead focus on returning for one more season with the Hawkeyes next fall.
“Talking with [quarterback coach Ken O’Keefe] and coach Ferentz, they know a lot about that process,” Stanley said on Monday, according to The Daily Iowan. “I just decided to take the feedback they had, because I don’t think it would have been much different from what they said to what the review board would have said. I just decided to take their advice and let it be, move on, and get back to work.”
Stanley passed for 2,638 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season, with one game left to play in the bowl season. He has already exceeded his passing yardage total from 2017 but is three touchdowns shy of his 26 touchdown passes from last season. Stanley said he received some pointers on what to work on in the offseason, such as mobility and accuracy. Stanley was hardly a threat to run the ball with 22 rushing yards this season, and he completed 58.6 percent of his pass attempts this fall.
The return of Stanley gives Ferentz a reliable option coming back to play quarterback, which is typically beneficial to have in college football. That will allow Ferentz and the coaching staff to focus on bulking up other positions for the 2019 campaign, in which Iowa should once again be a team in the mix for the Big Ten West Division as they usually are.
As Paul Johnson coaches his final game with Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl next week, so will every member on his coaching staff. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins will not keep any of Johnson’s assistants on the staff moving forward as a new era is ushered in.
This is hardly unexpected, of course, as most new head coaches will often wipe the slate clean on the coaching staff to bring in their trusted assistants. It is also common for at least a couple of assistants to be held over from the previous coaching staff, but that will apparently not be the case with the Yellow Jackets. The slight concern may be Collins bringing together a staff that seemingly abandons all previous relationships that have been established by the former staff, but Collins and his staff shouldn’t take long establishing new pipelines in Georgia and around the surrounding region.
Two assistants reportedly coming to Georgia Tech with Collins will be defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, a Georgia native, and defensive backs coach Nathan Burton, a Georgia Tech alum. Collins is also a native from the state of Georgia and he has his own connections to the region having previously been an assistant coach at Georgia Tech and at other programs such as Alabama, UCF, Mississippi State, and Florida. Collins will have a feel for recruiting the south as he looks to change the way Georgia Tech operates.
Johnson announced his retirement from Georgia Tech at the end of the regular season and his retirement will be effective at the completion of Georgia Tech’s bowl matchup with Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl.