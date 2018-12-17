Iowa QB Nate Stanley puts NFL on hold, will return to Hawkeyes in 2019

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz received some good news today when quarterback Nate Stanley decided not to leave for the NFL next year. Stanley has decided not to pursue any additional feedback about his NFL draft prospects and will instead focus on returning for one more season with the Hawkeyes next fall.
“Talking with [quarterback coach Ken O’Keefe] and coach Ferentz, they know a lot about that process,” Stanley said on Monday, according to The Daily Iowan. “I just decided to take the feedback they had, because I don’t think it would have been much different from what they said to what the review board would have said. I just decided to take their advice and let it be, move on, and get back to work.”
Stanley passed for 2,638 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season, with one game left to play in the bowl season. He has already exceeded his passing yardage total from 2017 but is three touchdowns shy of his 26 touchdown passes from last season. Stanley said he received some pointers on what to work on in the offseason, such as mobility and accuracy. Stanley was hardly a threat to run the ball with 22 rushing yards this season, and he completed 58.6 percent of his pass attempts this fall.
The return of Stanley gives Ferentz a reliable option coming back to play quarterback, which is typically beneficial to have in college football. That will allow Ferentz and the coaching staff to focus on bulking up other positions for the 2019 campaign, in which Iowa should once again be a team in the mix for the Big Ten West Division as they usually are.
Nebraska and Akron have agreed to a future football game as part of a settlement agreement over the cancellation of the season opener this season. Nebraska will host Akron in 2025 to make up for the game lost due to inclement weather in Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2018 season opener.
Nebraska will host Akron on Sep. 6, 2015. Akron will be paid $1.45 million for the game as well. On top of that, Nebraska has agreed to pay Akron $650,000 to help make up for the lost revenue Akron was relying on as part of the contract signed in 2014 for the 2018 game. Akron was owed $1.17 million for the game. While Nebraska is not on the hook for the full guaranteed amount for the 2018 game, the Huskers are paying more than half of the contracted pay plus adding a future guarantee to the schedule for both schools. In the end, Akron makes out pretty well even if it means taking a slightly lower payout now.
“We are pleased to finalize an agreement with Akron that is beneficial for both institutions,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a released statement. “We have had good dialogue with Akron during this process and are appreciative of the cooperation and patience from everyone involved. We look forward to Akron making a return trip to Memorial Stadium in 2025.”
Nebraska’s 2025 schedule also includes a road game at Cincinnati. The Huskers will likely try finding an opponent willing to come to Lincoln to fill out the non-conference schedule. If the Big Ten is still requiring members to schedule one game against another power conference opponent and Cincinnati isn’t deemed a suitable alternative (as they have previously), then Nebraska will need another opponent from a power conference to make the trip. The 2025 season sees Nebraska in the middle of home-and-home deals between Colorado (2023-2024) and Tennessee (2026-2027).
Akron only has the Nebraska game on its 2025 schedule for now. The Zips also have future power conference opponents lined up through 2025 including trips to Illinois (2019), Clemson (2020), Kentucky and Ohio State (2021) and Kentucky again in 2024 with a home game against the Wildcats scheduled for 2023.
As Paul Johnson coaches his final game with Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl next week, so will every member on his coaching staff. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports new Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins will not keep any of Johnson’s assistants on the staff moving forward as a new era is ushered in.
This is hardly unexpected, of course, as most new head coaches will often wipe the slate clean on the coaching staff to bring in their trusted assistants. It is also common for at least a couple of assistants to be held over from the previous coaching staff, but that will apparently not be the case with the Yellow Jackets. The slight concern may be Collins bringing together a staff that seemingly abandons all previous relationships that have been established by the former staff, but Collins and his staff shouldn’t take long establishing new pipelines in Georgia and around the surrounding region.
Two assistants reportedly coming to Georgia Tech with Collins will be defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, a Georgia native, and defensive backs coach Nathan Burton, a Georgia Tech alum. Collins is also a native from the state of Georgia and he has his own connections to the region having previously been an assistant coach at Georgia Tech and at other programs such as Alabama, UCF, Mississippi State, and Florida. Collins will have a feel for recruiting the south as he looks to change the way Georgia Tech operates.
Johnson announced his retirement from Georgia Tech at the end of the regular season and his retirement will be effective at the completion of Georgia Tech’s bowl matchup with Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Michigan defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon will reportedly be leaving Ann Arbor in search of a new place to continue his college football career. According to multiple reports on Monday afternoon, including the first report from Steve Lorenz of The Michigan Insider, Solomon is transferring. According to the report, Solomon has been granted a full release from his scholarship, as requested.
Solomon was a five-star recruit in Michigan’s Class of 2017 out of Georgia. Solomon, the second-ranked defensive tackle in the nation according to Rivals, was a nice prize for the Michigan recruiting class. That recruiting class, which ranked fourth in the nation on the Rivals team rankings, has now lost eight players including six to a transfer. On top of that, Michigan will also be dealing with having to replace NFL-bound Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich on the defensive line.
Solomon will have to sit out the 2019 season as a transferring player if he ends up at another FBS program, which would be the likely result of this process given his talent and potential. It remains unknown where the Georgia native will choose to go next, but odds are there will be some interested parties trying to land his transfer. Assuming he sits out the 2019 season, he will be eligible to play again in 2020.
Solomon appeared in five games this season so he can not use the 2018 season as a redshirt year under the NCAA’s updated redshirt rule. Players can appear in up to four games before using a year of eligibility. Solomon missed five of the first six games of the season due to injury before returning to make an appearance in three games before missing two of the last three game so the regular season. He does have a redshirt still to burn so he can use that for the 2019 season to retain two years of eligibility at his next program.
If there was any question which team is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship, perhaps the latest odds released from Bovada will remind you once again just how much confidence is placed in Alabama. The Crimson Tide have the best odds to win the national title in all of the possible outcomes for the national championship this season with a 5/7 shot of beating Clemson and a 9/2 shot to beat Notre Dame in the championship game.
Bovada released the odds for all eight possible national championship game scenarios. After noticing the odds continuing to favor the SEC champion and defending national champions from Alabama, it is also pretty clear the odds are not in Notre Dame’s favor this postseason. Notre Dame had the longest odds to win the national title with an 18/1 shot of beating Alabama and a 28/1 shot to beat Oklahoma. But don’t confuse that for thinking Notre Dame would have a more difficult chance of beating Oklahoma than they would Alabama. Those odds also take into consideration Notre Dame not only has to beat Clemson to reach the title game but also that Alabama has to lose to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
Here are the odds for each possible outcome as released by Bovada on Monday.
Alabama Beats Notre Dame 9/2
Alabama Beats Clemson 5/7
Clemson Beats Oklahoma 13/2
Clemson Beats Alabama 7/2
Oklahoma Beats Notre Dame 22/1
Oklahoma Beats Clemson 16/1
Notre Dame Beats Oklahoma 28/1
Notre Dame Beats Alabama 18/1