Justin Fields’ family says QB ‘hasn’t made a decision’ to transfer from Georgia

Maybe the future quarterback situation in Athens isn’t as straightforward and black and white as it seemed earlier in the evening.
Monday night, it was reported that Justin Fields has notified Georgia of his intent to transfer. Subsequent to that, ESPN.com reported that “Fields is exploring the possibility of transferring, though he hasn’t yet told the Bulldogs’ coaching staff that he’s leaving.”
Additionally, at least one member of Fields’ family told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a decision hasn’t been made one way or the other.
Asked if she could confirm reports that her son intends to transfer from Georgia, Fields’ stepmother said she could not. But she also didn’t deny them.
“I’m not at liberty to discuss anything,” Jo Ann Claudrick Fields said via telephone Monday night. “We’re not confirming or denying anything. We haven’t made a decision.
Fields’ mother also told the Journal-Constitution to talk to the quarterback’s father, Ivant Fields, as “[h]e handles everything involving football.”
If the transfer were to come to fruition, ESPN reported that Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma would be potential landing spots. That website also reports that Fields is expected to play in the Sugar Bowl for the Bulldogs.
Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018. He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to sophomore starter Jake Fromm.
One of the biggest storylines leading into the 2018 College Football Playoff is the health of this year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up. With Alabama’s date with Oklahoma less than two weeks away, the signs are pointing in a positive direction for Tua Tagovailoa.
The sophomore quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain in Alabama’s SEC championship game win over Georgia two weeks ago and underwent surgery shortly thereafter to help aid the healing process. Monday, Nick Saban sounded decidedly optimistic in giving an update on the status of his starter, who has participated at least partly in all four of the Crimson Tide’s practice session since the title game.
“He’s doing well,” the head coach said by way of ESPN.com. “I think he’s probably ahead of schedule. He’s been able to take a lot of reps. He’s been able to throw the ball from the pocket. He can run. …
“I don’t think he’s 100 percent in terms of change of direction yet. But he’s already going 100 percent on the gravity treadmill. So he’s been able to practice and he’s made really, really good progress. So we’re encouraged by that.”
Tagovailoa had been bothered by knee issues for a sizable chunk of the regular season before hurting his left ankle earlier this month.
Top-ranked Alabama will face Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Oklahoma in the Dec. 29 Orange Bowl, which this season is serving as one of the two playoff semifinals. The winner of that game will face the Notre Dame-Clemson in the national championship game next month.
With the early signing period for 2019 recruits kicking off in just a couple of days, one of the most highly-touted 2018 recruits is reportedly on the move.
Citing a person with knowledge of the situation, Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports is reporting that Justin Fields has notified Georgia of his intent to transfer from the football program and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. A university official declined to comment on Wolken’s report or the quarterback’s status with Kirby Smart‘s football program.
Aside from the transfer itself, the most interesting part of the report is that Wolken writes that Fields “is expected to appeal to the NCAA to be eligible this season”; on what grounds Fields and his new university would appeal is decidedly unclear.
In a ballyhooed announcement in October of last year, the Kennesaw, Ga., high schooler announced his commitment to Georgia. Fields, whose sister, Jaiden, plays softball for the Bulldogs, picked home-state UGA over a Final Four that also consisted of Auburn, Florida State and LSU.
Fields was the No. 1 player in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite board for the Class of 2018. Rivals.com had the signal-caller rated as the No. 2 player in last year’s class regardless of position.
As the backup to Jake Fromm this season, Fields, who was the victim in a racially-charged controversy earlier this season, threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns in completing nearly 70 percent of his 39 pass attempts. He also ran for 266 yards on 42 carries.
The fact that Fromm is just a sophomore and will be the presumptive starting quarterback for at least one more season was the likely triggers for Fields’ decision.
Stanford running back Bryce Love has played his final game for the Cardinal. Love announced on Monday he will not play in Stanford’s Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh. Love made the announcement on his Instagram account.
“I will not be playing in our upcoming bowl game and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Love said in his statement. “I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep the Stanford community, my family and my faith by my side throughout.”
Love’s decision not to play in the Sun Bowl should have been expected. Love had a difficult time staying healthy enough to provide Stanford with the kind of rushing performances he had become known for in 2017. After rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017, Love played in 10 games and rushed for 739 yards with six touchdowns this season. Love’s college career comes to a close with 3,865 rushing yards and 30 career touchdowns.
Love was the recipient of the Lombardi Award and Doak Walker Award in 2017. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist, named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American in 2017. He entered the 2018 season as one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites but quickly fell on the board as his performances and production were not quite as expected. Nagging injuries didn’t help, of course. Love also took a beating in 2017 as well.
Nebraska and Akron have agreed to a future football game as part of a settlement agreement over the cancellation of the season opener this season. Nebraska will host Akron in 2025 to make up for the game lost due to inclement weather in Lincoln, Nebraska for the 2018 season opener.
Nebraska will host Akron on Sep. 6, 2015. Akron will be paid $1.45 million for the game as well. On top of that, Nebraska has agreed to pay Akron $650,000 to help make up for the lost revenue Akron was relying on as part of the contract signed in 2014 for the 2018 game. Akron was owed $1.17 million for the game. While Nebraska is not on the hook for the full guaranteed amount for the 2018 game, the Huskers are paying more than half of the contracted pay plus adding a future guarantee to the schedule for both schools. In the end, Akron makes out pretty well even if it means taking a slightly lower payout now.
“We are pleased to finalize an agreement with Akron that is beneficial for both institutions,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a released statement. “We have had good dialogue with Akron during this process and are appreciative of the cooperation and patience from everyone involved. We look forward to Akron making a return trip to Memorial Stadium in 2025.”
Nebraska’s 2025 schedule also includes a road game at Cincinnati. The Huskers will likely try finding an opponent willing to come to Lincoln to fill out the non-conference schedule. If the Big Ten is still requiring members to schedule one game against another power conference opponent and Cincinnati isn’t deemed a suitable alternative (as they have previously), then Nebraska will need another opponent from a power conference to make the trip. The 2025 season sees Nebraska in the middle of home-and-home deals between Colorado (2023-2024) and Tennessee (2026-2027).
Akron only has the Nebraska game on its 2025 schedule for now. The Zips also have future power conference opponents lined up through 2025 including trips to Illinois (2019), Clemson (2020), Kentucky and Ohio State (2021) and Kentucky again in 2024 with a home game against the Wildcats scheduled for 2023.