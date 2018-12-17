Justin Fields, nation’s No. 1 2018 recruit, intends to transfer from Georgia

With the early signing period for 2019 recruits kicking off in just a couple of days, one of the most highly-touted 2018 recruits is reportedly on the move.

Citing a person with knowledge of the situation, Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports is reporting that Justin Fields has notified Georgia of his intent to transfer from the football program and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. A university official declined to comment on Wolken’s report or the quarterback’s status with Kirby Smart‘s football program.

Aside from the transfer itself, the most interesting part of the report is that Wolken writes that Fields “is expected to appeal to the NCAA to be eligible this season”; on what grounds Fields and his new university would appeal is decidedly unclear.

In a ballyhooed announcement in October of last year, the Kennesaw, Ga., high schooler announced his commitment to Georgia. Fields, whose sister, Jaiden, plays softball for the Bulldogs, picked home-state UGA over a Final Four that also consisted of Auburn, Florida State and LSU.

Fields was the No. 1 player in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite board for the Class of 2018. Rivals.com had the signal-caller rated as the No. 2 player in last year’s class regardless of position.

As the backup to Jake Fromm this season, Fields, who was the victim in a racially-charged controversy earlier this season, threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns in completing nearly 70 percent of his 39 pass attempts. He also ran for 266 yards on 42 carries.

The fact that Fromm is just a sophomore and will be the presumptive starting quarterback for at least one more season was the likely triggers for Fields’ decision.