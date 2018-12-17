Stanford’s Bryce Love won’t play in Sun Bowl to focus on NFL draft

Stanford running back Bryce Love has played his final game for the Cardinal. Love announced on Monday he will not play in Stanford’s Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh. Love made the announcement on his Instagram account.

“I will not be playing in our upcoming bowl game and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Love said in his statement. “I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep the Stanford community, my family and my faith by my side throughout.”

Love’s decision not to play in the Sun Bowl should have been expected. Love had a difficult time staying healthy enough to provide Stanford with the kind of rushing performances he had become known for in 2017. After rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017, Love played in 10 games and rushed for 739 yards with six touchdowns this season. Love’s college career comes to a close with 3,865 rushing yards and 30 career touchdowns.

Love was the recipient of the Lombardi Award and Doak Walker Award in 2017. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist, named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American in 2017. He entered the 2018 season as one of the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites but quickly fell on the board as his performances and production were not quite as expected. Nagging injuries didn’t help, of course. Love also took a beating in 2017 as well.

Follow @KevinOnCFB