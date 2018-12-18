Getty Images

Ball State’s starting QB transferring to Vandy

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
1 Comment

Needing to replace Kyle Shurmur as its starting quarterback, Vanderbilt has added an experienced name to its 2019 signal-calling puzzle.

In an interview with 247Sports.com, Riley Neal confirmed that he will be transferring to Vanderbilt.  Earlier this year, the quarterback announced that he had decided to transfer from Ball State.

As a graduate transfer, Neal will be eligible to play immediately for the Commodores in 2019.  Next season will be his final year of eligibility.

“They obviously were in the market for a quarterback, I was looking for a school that needed a quarterback,” Neal said according to the recruiting website. “I went there and visited with their staff and saw everything and it was a good fit.

“They have a lot of guys returning. Their team has some good players that have a year left. Their quarterback situation, you’re not going to go anywhere where they’re going to tell you it’s a lock but they don’t have a ton of guys on their roster and they’re graduating their starter.”

In addition to Vandy, Louisville was also a consideration for Neal.

Neal started the last nine games of his true freshman season in 2015, then started 11 games the following year.  He started the first three games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending injury.  After starting the first nine games of this past season, his year was prematurely ended by another injury.

During his time with the MAC Cardinals, Neal through for 7,393 yards and 46 touchdowns.  He also tossed 25 interceptions in 1,219 career attempts.

At Vandy, his primary competition for the starting job will be redshirt sophomore Deuce Wallace and true freshman Allan Walters.  Wallace was suspended for the entire 2018 season after attempting 22 passes as Shurmur’s primary backup in 2017, while Wallace didn’t see any on-field action his first year in Nashville.

Justin Fields now listed in NCAA transfer portal

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 18, 2018, 6:24 PM EST
1 Comment

Justin Fields is officially transferring. Or at least he’s going through the formal process of someone who intends to transfer.

According to USA Today‘s Dan Wolken, who broke the story on Monday night, Fields notified Georgia of his intent to transfer, which meant Georgia had two business days to put Fields in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Two business days meant today and, lo and behold, Fields is there, according to UGASports‘s Paul Maharry.

Due to new NCAA rules, Georgia cannot restrict Fields’ next destination, though SEC rules make an intra-conference transfer unlikely.

We’ve yet to hear from Fields throughout this saga, and specifically whether or not he intends to stick with the Bulldogs through the Sugar Bowl against Texas (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET). Such a move would theoretically give Georgia two weeks to change Fields’ mind, but as of Tuesday it does certainly appear the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018 is now the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019 as well.

Ohio State is the favorite to land Fields this time around.

Northwestern not happy Ohio State game moved to Friday night

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 18, 2018, 5:42 PM EST
1 Comment

One of the more humorous yet eye roll worthy phenomena in college football these days is when college football ADs and coaches who are all too happy to cash TV checks complain about when TV asks them to play.

The latest installment is Northwestern, who is not happy that the Big Ten pushed its home game with Ohio State from Saturday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 18.

The rematch of this season’s Big Ten Championship, it’s obviously Northwestern’s biggest home game of the year. The Buckeyes last came to Ryan Field in 2013 and the last time they’ll be back until 2022. So, it’s easy to see why the Wildcats are upset — and upset they are.

“This one was out of our control,” Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald told the Chicago Tribune. “Didn’t get a vote on this. I understand why we’re doing this, but it does not make me happy. I still fundamentally believe that Fridays are for high school football.”

Northwestern previously held a successful stomp-and-scream campaign to get out of two Friday night games in 2017 — at Maryland, home against Michigan State — but had no such luck for 2019.

“Unlike some of our Big Ten brothers, we’re in a big-time city,” Fitzgerald said. “I know our administration will work hand in hand with the city so we can make it as amicable to our neighbors as we can.”

Like the rest of its Big Ten brothers, Northwestern took in $52 million in Fiscal Year 2018 and will likely rake in more in 2019.

All those millions — 52 of them, to be exact — come with a price. And that price for Northwestern is one Friday night home game.

Second-leading rusher one of two RBs transferring from Toledo

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Toledo’s depth and experience at the running back position took a one-two hit over the weekend.

According to the Toledo Blade, both junior Art Thompkins and redshirt freshman Nicholas Sims have decided to transfer from the Rockets.  Thompkins announced his decision to transfer via Twitter, but, for whatever reason, that tweet has since been deleted.

This past season, Thompkins was second on the Rockets with 563 yards and six rushing touchdowns.  He’ll apparently finish the Toledo portion of his collegiate playing career with 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 carries.

As he would be leaving Toledo as a graduate, Thompkins would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2019.

After redshirting as a true freshman this past season, Sims ran for 20 yards on six carries.  He also added a pair of receptions for 14 yards.

Ex-Auburn CB John Broussard to transfer to Memphis

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

More than three months after leaving Auburn, John Broussard has found his new college football home.

On Twitter, Broussard revealed that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Memphis.  As he spent the 2018 season at the junior college level, the defensive back will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

According to 247Sports.com, Broussard chose Auburn over Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.

Broussard was a four-star member of Auburn’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 26 cornerback in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Alabama.  The defensive back played in a total of 15 games in 2016 and 2017.