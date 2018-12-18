Big passing plays put UAB up on Northern Illinois

If UAB was to beat Northern Illinois in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night, it was supposed to happen on the ground, where the Blazers’ top-30 running game would grind out an advantage over the Huskies’ No. 3-ranked yards per carry defense to secure a tight, hard-fought win. UAB, with its No. 100-ranked passing offense, certainly wasn’t supposed to go bombs away on the Huskies.
But Bill Clark‘s team flipped that script on the very first play, when Tyler Johnston hit a streaking Xavier Ubosi for a 70-yard touchdown pass.
After a 25-yard Nick Vogel field goal and a Northern Illinois touchdown, UAB pushed its lead back to 10 when Johnston flipped to Spencer Brown for a 3-yard shovel pass score at the 12:08 mark of the second quarter.
Then, after an NIU field goal pulled the Huskies back within a score at 17-10, Johnston again found Ubosi for a long score, this one a 46-yarder, to push UAB in front 24-10.
Johnston is well on his way to his best night of the year, hitting 13-of-20 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while Ubosi hauled in six catches for 161 yards and two scores.
Instead of cutting into its 14-point deficit just before the halftime gun, the NIU offense helped increase it. Marcus Childers was sacked and fumbled away the ball at his own 31-yard line with 2:13 left in the half, setting up a 34-yard Vogel field goal to push the UAB lead to 27-10 as the first half expired.
NIU’s touchdown came on a 1-yard Tre Harbison run in the final minute of the first quarter, capping a 9-play, 59-yard drive. He was NIU’s leading rusher with six yards on four carries.
Oklahoma is presently the king of the quarterback transfer market. It’s literally impossible to improve upon turning two transfers into two Heisman Trophy winners. But if the Sooners are the gold medal winners of that particular competition, Missouri definitely wins silver.
After beating out a host of competitors to land Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant, the Tigers have now landed Bryant’s successor in TCU transfer Shawn Robinson.
Mizzou announced Robinson’s arrival on Tuesday night, a Christmas Eve present to Tigers fans before Recruiting Santa drops his presents on Wednesday morning.
As an undergraduate transfer, Robinson will sit out the 2019 season, which works perfectly for Missouri as Bryant will be a one-and-done in Columbia. Robinson will then take over for Bryant in 2020 as a redshirt junior.
While Robinson flashed rare ability during his half-ish season as TCU’s starter this fall, he also showed why he would benefit from the opportunity to sit and learn. Robinson completed 60.8 percent of his passes, but for just 6.5 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns against eight picks.
He tossed two interceptions in the Frogs’ September loss to Ohio State and then coughed up three turnovers in a loss at Texas a week later, essentially eliminating TCU from national title contention. After throwing two more picks in a loss to Texas Tech and then completing just three of eight passes against Oklahoma a week after that, Robinson was shut down for the year to have season-ending shoulder surgery.
Missouri will be Robinson’s fifth different school since entering high school. He played at two different Dallas-Fort Worth area schools before leading DeSoto to a state championship as a senior in 2016, and will now play for his second college starting in 2020.
NC State named two offensive coordinators from within its staff after Eli Drinkwitz left to become the head coach at Appalachian State, and Wolfpack offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was not among them.
Turns out, there was a good reason for that. He’s joining the staff of the former Appalachian State head coach at a different ACC school.
That Meereenese Knot of coaching moves unwinds with Dwayne Ledford leaving NC State to become the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Louisville.
“Adding a coach with the experience of Dwayne Ledford is a key addition to our offensive staff,” new Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Dwayne’s one of the top offensive line coaches in the nation and has produced some of the best offensive lines in the country during his career. His units are technically sound and his players play with great passion. This is an excellent hire in the development of our program.”
Ledford spent three seasons at NC State, ending a program-record streak of eight straight seasons without a 1,000-yard rusher by producing a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his three seasons with the program.
This season, NC State had two linemen — center Garrett Bradbury and left tackle Tyler Jones — make the All-ACC team, the first time that’s happened in Raleigh, while a third guard Terronne Prescod was an AP Third Team All-American. Bradbury also won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.
NC State also finished fourth nationally in sacks allowed this season after placing 113th in the year prior to Ledford’s arrival.
Ledford worked for Satterfield previously at Appalachian State before joining Dave Doeren‘s NC State staff. He is a North Carolina native and East Carolina graduate. This will not only be his first offensive coordinator job, it will be just the third time he’s coached outside of his home state, following a 2-year stint with the Frankfurt Galaxy and one year at Tennessee State.
Ledford also played seven seasons in the NFL for a variety of clubs.
Justin Fields is officially transferring. Or at least he’s going through the formal process of someone who intends to transfer.
According to USA Today‘s Dan Wolken, who broke the story on Monday night, Fields notified Georgia of his intent to transfer, which meant Georgia had two business days to put Fields in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Two business days meant today and, lo and behold, Fields is there, according to UGASports‘s Paul Maharry.
Due to new NCAA rules, Georgia cannot restrict Fields’ next destination, though SEC rules make an intra-conference transfer unlikely.
We’ve yet to hear from Fields throughout this saga, and specifically whether or not he intends to stick with the Bulldogs through the Sugar Bowl against Texas (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET). Such a move would theoretically give Georgia two weeks to change Fields’ mind, but as of Tuesday it does certainly appear the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018 is now the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019 as well.
Ohio State is the favorite to land Fields this time around.
One of the more humorous yet eye roll worthy phenomena in college football these days is when college football ADs and coaches who are all too happy to cash TV checks complain about when TV asks them to play.
The latest installment is Northwestern, who is not happy that the Big Ten pushed its home game with Ohio State from Saturday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 18.
The rematch of this season’s Big Ten Championship, it’s obviously Northwestern’s biggest home game of the year. The Buckeyes last came to Ryan Field in 2013 and the last time they’ll be back until 2022. So, it’s easy to see why the Wildcats are upset — and upset they are.
“This one was out of our control,” Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald told the Chicago Tribune. “Didn’t get a vote on this. I understand why we’re doing this, but it does not make me happy. I still fundamentally believe that Fridays are for high school football.”
Northwestern previously held a successful stomp-and-scream campaign to get out of two Friday night games in 2017 — at Maryland, home against Michigan State — but had no such luck for 2019.
“Unlike some of our Big Ten brothers, we’re in a big-time city,” Fitzgerald said. “I know our administration will work hand in hand with the city so we can make it as amicable to our neighbors as we can.”
Like the rest of its Big Ten brothers, Northwestern took in $52 million in Fiscal Year 2018 and will likely rake in more in 2019.
All those millions — 52 of them, to be exact — come with a price. And that price for Northwestern is one Friday night home game.