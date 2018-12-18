CFT Previews: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

WHO: UAB (10-3) vs. Northern Illinois (8-5)
WHAT: The fifth Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.
THE SKINNY: While it may not have the history of the other two, what does the Boca Raton Bowl have in common with the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl? Those are the only three bowl games pitting a conference champion against a conference champion.
The champions of Conference USA will square off with the surprise champion of the MAC, and on paper this one looks like a defensive struggle in the making. UAB is in the top 10 nationally in total and scoring defense, while Northern Illinois is 12th in yards per play allowed. UAB likes to run the ball (587 rushes to 311 passes on the year), but the Huskies are third nationally in yards per carry allowed (2.69) while leading the nation in sacks per game (3.85), so getting consistent gains on first and second down will be absolutely critical for the UAB offense because third-and-long could turn into a disaster for senior quarterback A.J. Erdely.
When NIU has the ball, the game will center on Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers. The sophomore averages more than 40 plays per game between the run and the pass, and is just a dozen runs shy of being NIU’s leading ball-carrier. He totaled just 73 rushing yards in Northern Illinois’ five losses and ran for 423 in their eight wins. Childers averaged less than seven yards per pass attempt in every NIU game except the MAC Championship, where he popped off for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts in leading the Huskies to a 19-point comeback over Buffalo.
Still, UAB figures to play its safeties close to the line of scrimmage and challenge Childers to beat them over the top.
In a low-scoring, tight affair, the guess here is UAB finds more success on the ground than Childers does through the air.
THE PICK: UAB 21, Northern Illinois 16