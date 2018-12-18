Justin Fields now listed in NCAA transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Fields is officially transferring. Or at least he’s going through the formal process of someone who intends to transfer.

According to USA Today‘s Dan Wolken, who broke the story on Monday night, Fields notified Georgia of his intent to transfer, which meant Georgia had two business days to put Fields in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Two business days meant today and, lo and behold, Fields is there, according to UGASports‘s Paul Maharry.

BREAKING: Justin Fields is now listed in the NCAA Transfer Portal. This means that other schools are now able to contact the former five-star about transferring. pic.twitter.com/RYJL1BHBel — Paul Maharry (@pmaharry) December 18, 2018

Due to new NCAA rules, Georgia cannot restrict Fields’ next destination, though SEC rules make an intra-conference transfer unlikely.

We’ve yet to hear from Fields throughout this saga, and specifically whether or not he intends to stick with the Bulldogs through the Sugar Bowl against Texas (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET). Such a move would theoretically give Georgia two weeks to change Fields’ mind, but as of Tuesday it does certainly appear the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018 is now the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019 as well.

Ohio State is the favorite to land Fields this time around.