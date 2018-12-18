Getty Images

Oklahoma wins award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Oklahoma has claimed yet another piece of major college football hardware, albeit this time as a group rather than individually.

One of three finalists for this year’s honor, Oklahoma was announced Tuesday as the 2018 winner of the Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football in what was described as “an unprecedentedly close vote.”  The other two finalists were Alabama and Georgia.

The award’s website states that “[t]he voting committee is comprised of college football experts, especially people who played or coached the offensive line position, including all of the current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and select media.” As for criteria, the award “annually recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and ‘finishing.’”

OU is currently averaging 8.7 yards per play, which would break the old record of 8.6 ypp set by Hawaii in 2006 if it holds through their playoff run.  The Sooners’ average of .71 points per offensive play would also be the highest total in more than two decades.

“All three finalists displayed the award criteria in impressive fashion, but Oklahoma made a statement with how consistently they finished and played through the echo of the whistle,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee, in a statement. “They showed a tone-setting attitude in both pass protection and run blocking that really caught the attention of the 200 plus member voting body that has collectively played and coached this position for over 800 years.”

The JMA is literally the biggest award in college football, weighing in at 800 pounds and standing nearly seven feet tall and six feet wide.  Per the release, the trophy “will be displayed on the Oklahoma Sooners campus until the conclusion of the 2019 college football season.”

Previous winners of the award, named in honor of the legendary line coach Joe Moore of Notre Dame and Pitt, are Notre Dame (2017), Iowa (2016) and Alabama (2015).

Second-leading rusher one of two RBs transferring from Toledo

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
Toledo’s depth and experience at the running back position took a one-two hit over the weekend.

According to the Toledo Blade, both junior Art Thompkins and redshirt freshman Nicholas Sims have decided to transfer from the Rockets.  Thompkins announced his decision to transfer via Twitter, but, for whatever reason, that tweet has since been deleted.

This past season, Thompkins was second on the Rockets with 563 yards and six rushing touchdowns.  He’ll apparently finish the Toledo portion of his collegiate playing career with 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 carries.

As he would be leaving Toledo as a graduate, Thompkins would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2019.

After redshirting as a true freshman this past season, Sims ran for 20 yards on six carries.  He also added a pair of receptions for 14 yards.

Ex-Auburn CB John Broussard to transfer to Memphis

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
More than three months after leaving Auburn, John Broussard has found his new college football home.

On Twitter, Broussard revealed that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Memphis.  As he spent the 2018 season at the junior college level, the defensive back will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

According to 247Sports.com, Broussard chose Auburn over Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.

Broussard was a four-star member of Auburn’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 26 cornerback in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Alabama.  The defensive back played in a total of 15 games in 2016 and 2017.

Former Pete Carroll assistant Greg Burns returns to USC

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
Clay Helton‘s significantly revamped USC coaching staff will include a blast from the Land of Troy’s football past.

Monday, USC announced that Helton has hired Greg Burns to be his new defensive backs coach.  Burns replaces Ronnie Bradford, who spent three seasons in the same position before “parting ways” with the football program late last month.

Burns served as secondary coach for USC’s 2003 and 2004 national championship squads under Pete Carroll as part of a four-year first stint with the Trojans (2002-05).

This past season, Burns was the secondary coach at Oregon State.  In fact, he’s spent the past five seasons in the Pac-12 when you include a four-year stint at Cal (2014-17).  He also spent time at Arizona State as defensive backs coach (2008-11) and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at alma mater Washington State in 1996.

All told, the Brooklyn, NY, native has spent 14 of his 23 seasons as an assistant coach in the Pac-12.

CFT Previews: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 18, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
WHO: UAB (10-3) vs. Northern Illinois (8-5)
WHAT: The fifth Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.
THE SKINNY: While it may not have the history of the other two, what does the Boca Raton Bowl have in common with the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl? Those are the only three bowl games pitting a conference champion against a conference champion.

The champions of Conference USA will square off with the surprise champion of the MAC, and on paper this one looks like a defensive struggle in the making. UAB is in the top 10 nationally in total and scoring defense, while Northern Illinois is 12th in yards per play allowed. UAB likes to run the ball (587 rushes to 311 passes on the year), but the Huskies are third nationally in yards per carry allowed (2.69) while leading the nation in sacks per game (3.85), so getting consistent gains on first and second down will be absolutely critical for the UAB offense because third-and-long could turn into a disaster for senior quarterback A.J. Erdely.

When NIU has the ball, the game will center on Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers. The sophomore averages more than 40 plays per game between the run and the pass, and is just a dozen runs shy of being NIU’s leading ball-carrier. He totaled just 73 rushing yards in Northern Illinois’ five losses and ran for 423 in their eight wins. Childers averaged less than seven yards per pass attempt in every NIU game except the MAC Championship, where he popped off for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts in leading the Huskies to a 19-point comeback over Buffalo.

Still, UAB figures to play its safeties close to the line of scrimmage and challenge Childers to beat them over the top.

In a low-scoring, tight affair, the guess here is UAB finds more success on the ground than Childers does through the air.

THE PICK: UAB 21, Northern Illinois 16

 