One report pegs Ohio State as frontrunner for Justin Fields

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
Could the replacement for Ohio State under center should Dwayne Haskins leave early for the NFL as expected not even be on the Buckeyes’ current roster?

It was reported late Monday night that Justin Fields had informed Georgia of his intention to transfer from the Bulldogs, although the quarterback’s family attempted to push back on the speculation almost immediately thereafter.  While it remains uncertain whether the touted 2018 signee will move on, it was also reported that, if Fields ultimately does move on, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma would be potential landing spots.

To further refine a possible transfer destination, the Toledo Blade is now reporting that the Buckeyes are the front-runners to land Fields if he pulls the trigger on a transfer. According to that paper, new head coach Ryan Day, named earlier this month as Urban Meyer‘s replacement, “is a primary reason for Fields’ interest in the Buckeyes.”

Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018.  He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to sophomore starter Jake Fromm.

Regardless of where Fields ultimately ends up should he decide to transfer, it’s expected he will seek a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility.  It’s believed that Fields will use the racist comments directed at him earlier this season combined with the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — to secure the ability to play in 2019.

In that vein, and if he ultimately decides to leave, Fields is expected to retain the services of Tom Mars, the Arkansas-based lawyer who has become the go-to attorney for players in waiver cases — including Michigan’s Shea Patterson earlier this year.

CFT Previews: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 18, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
WHO: UAB (10-3) vs. Northern Illinois (8-5)
WHAT: The fifth Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla.
THE SKINNY: While it may not have the history of the other two, what does the Boca Raton Bowl have in common with the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl? Those are the only three bowl games pitting a conference champion against a conference champion.

The champions of Conference USA will square off with the surprise champion of the MAC, and on paper this one looks like a defensive struggle in the making. UAB is in the top 10 nationally in total and scoring defense, while Northern Illinois is 12th in yards per play allowed. UAB likes to run the ball (587 rushes to 311 passes on the year), but the Huskies are third nationally in yards per carry allowed (2.69) while leading the nation in sacks per game (3.85), so getting consistent gains on first and second down will be absolutely critical for the UAB offense because third-and-long could turn into a disaster for senior quarterback A.J. Erdely.

When NIU has the ball, the game will center on Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers. The sophomore averages more than 40 plays per game between the run and the pass, and is just a dozen runs shy of being NIU’s leading ball-carrier. He totaled just 73 rushing yards in Northern Illinois’ five losses and ran for 423 in their eight wins. Childers averaged less than seven yards per pass attempt in every NIU game except the MAC Championship, where he popped off for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts in leading the Huskies to a 19-point comeback over Buffalo.

Still, UAB figures to play its safeties close to the line of scrimmage and challenge Childers to beat them over the top.

In a low-scoring, tight affair, the guess here is UAB finds more success on the ground than Childers does through the air.

THE PICK: UAB 21, Northern Illinois 16

 

Jim Delany: ‘Big Ten would definitely have conversations’ regarding playoff expansion

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 10:58 AM EST
Arguably the most powerful individual in college sports has thrown his two copper Lincolns into the playoff expansion discussion — and it comes with a slightly different tone than earlier this month.

Even after he watched as his conference’s champion was shut out of the College Football Playoff for the third straight season, the Big Ten’s Jim Delany didn’t seem too concerned with the current size of the postseason field.  He did, though, seemingly leave the door slightly ajar for expansion…

… and, a couple of weeks later, made even stronger comments to The Athletic‘s Nicole Auerbach that his conference is open to talks with his colleagues on expanding the current four-team field.

“The Big Ten would be happy to discuss structure issues with colleagues,” Delany told Auerbach. “It’s probably a good idea, given all of the conversations and noise around the issue, to have discussions with our colleagues.

“The Big Ten would definitely have conversations.”

Back-to-back Big Ten champion Ohio State has been shut out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons.  While OSU made the playoffs in 2016, it came at the expense of conference champion Penn State.  The Big Ten is one of the three Power Five conferences, the Big 12 and Pac-12 being the others, which have missed out on the playoffs on more than one occasion in the five years of its existance.  Those three leagues all play nine conference games; the ACC and SEC, which have either qualified in each of the five years of the playoff as is the case of the latter or in four of five for the former, play just eight.

Delany is the second Power Five commissioner to become a part of the chorus calling for an expanded playoff system, joining the Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby.  “It’s an appropriate thing to begin thinking about,” Bowlsby told Auerbach earlier this month.

Conversely, the SEC’s Greg Sankey stated late last month that expansion hasn’t even been discussed.  And then there’s the ACC’s John Swofford.

“I don’t think there’s a great shift in momentum to expand the playoffs,” the commissioner told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in late November. “I’m not suggesting that it will never happen. You never say never.

“I don’t think that’s something that’s imminent right now.”

The 11-member CFP management committee, consisting of all 10 FBS conference commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, reports to the CFP board of managers, which is made up of 11 individuals who are presidents/chancellors at FBS institutions.  It’s those presidents/chancellors, with input from the commissioners, that will ultimately decide when or even if the playoffs will expand.

For those interested, those 11 board of managers are:

  • Eric Barron – President, Penn State University (Big Ten)
  • Rodney Bennett – President, University of Southern Mississippi (C-USA)
  • Greg Fenves – President, University of Texas-Austin (Big 12)
  • Anthony Frank – President, Colorado State University (Mountain West)
  • Jack Hawkins – Chancellor, Troy University (Sun Belt)
  • Rev. John Jenkins – President, University of Notre Dame (Independent)
  • Mark Keenum (chair) – President, Mississippi State University (SEC)
  • Kirk Schulz – President, Washington State University (Pac-12)
  • John Thrasher – President, Florida State University (ACC)
  • Satish Tripathi – President, University at Buffalo (MAC)
  • R. Gerald Turner – President, Southern Methodist University (American Athletic)

The CFP’s current 12-year contract with broadcast partner ESPN runs through the 2026 season.

Report: Ohio State had Bob Stoops, Dino Babers, two others on short list to replace Urban Meyer

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 8:48 AM EST
On the day Urban Meyer confirmed his retirement and Ohio State revealed Ryan Day would replace him, Gene Smith acknowledged that he had considered launching a national search before opting to stay in-house with the 39-year-old offensive coordinator. It was subsequently rumored that a pair of current college football head coaches, and one retired from the sport, were three of the four that had been on the athletic director’s short list.

Over the weekend, one report shed light on the specific names that were a part of Smith’s preliminary coaching to-do list.

Citing an industry source, David Briggs of the Toledo Blade reported that retired Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops; current college head coaches Dino Babers of Syracuse and Matt Campbell of Iowa State; and an unnamed current NFL coach were on OSU’s radar’s before the university pulled the trigger on promoting Day as Meyer’s replacement. While the name of the NFL coach was not revealed, it’s believed to be former Ohio State player/assistant coach and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Stoops’ former boss, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, may have played a significant role on a couple of fronts in the direction in which Smith ultimately headed, from serving as a sounding board in the present to how he handled his own football program’s in-house transition last year from Stoops to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

From Briggs’ report:

Smith made his lists and privately leaned on fellow members of the playoff committee, including Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, a close friend. For such an A-list job, he wondered if it was his obligation to conduct a true national search and allow one of his candidates the chance to wow him in an interview. He appreciated the risk of “not allowing them to give the pitch.”

My suspicion is Castiglione’s success with a similar transition clinched the deal. “I asked him a lot about it,” Smith said. Just as a wunderkind offensive coordinator (Lincoln Riley) replaced a retiring legend (Stoops) two years ago — and won big with the infrastructure and staff already there — Smith envisioned Day doing the same with the existing foundation in Columbus.

Stoops, who has already offered up some retirement words of wisdom to Meyer, was born and raised in Youngstown, while Campbell was born about 70 miles west in Massillon. Babers lone connection to the state of Ohio, meanwhile, was serving as the head coach at Bowling Green for two seasons (2014-15) before taking over at Syracuse.

Interestingly enough, it was announced in a three-day span earlier this month that both Babers (HERE) and Campbell (HERE) had signed contract extensions with their current schools.

NCAA grants sixth season to Kent State’s leading tackler

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 8:08 AM EST
The early signing period is still a day away, but Kent State’s defense for next season has already been bolstered.

On his social media accounts recently, Matt Bahr announced that he has been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA.  The linebacker will be able to use that sixth season in 2019, which will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Bahr didn’t play at all as a true freshman in 2014, then was sidelined for all but two games of the 2017 season because of injury.

Bahr’s 91 tackles this season were tied for the team lead, while his 5½ tackles for loss were tied for third and his three sacks tied for second.  He was also tied for third on the Golden Flashes in pass breakups with six and led with a pair of forced fumbles.

This year, Bahr was named as a semifinalist for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy, the latter colloquially referred to as the “Academic Heisman.”