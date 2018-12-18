One report pegs Ohio State as frontrunner for Justin Fields

Could the replacement for Ohio State under center should Dwayne Haskins leave early for the NFL as expected not even be on the Buckeyes’ current roster?
It was reported late Monday night that Justin Fields had informed Georgia of his intention to transfer from the Bulldogs, although the quarterback’s family attempted to push back on the speculation almost immediately thereafter. While it remains uncertain whether the touted 2018 signee will move on, it was also reported that, if Fields ultimately does move on, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma would be potential landing spots.
To further refine a possible transfer destination, the Toledo Blade is now reporting that the Buckeyes are the front-runners to land Fields if he pulls the trigger on a transfer. According to that paper, new head coach Ryan Day, named earlier this month as Urban Meyer‘s replacement, “is a primary reason for Fields’ interest in the Buckeyes.”
Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018. He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to sophomore starter Jake Fromm.
Regardless of where Fields ultimately ends up should he decide to transfer, it’s expected he will seek a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility. It’s believed that Fields will use the racist comments directed at him earlier this season combined with the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — to secure the ability to play in 2019.
In that vein, and if he ultimately decides to leave, Fields is expected to retain the services of Tom Mars, the Arkansas-based lawyer who has become the go-to attorney for players in waiver cases — including Michigan’s Shea Patterson earlier this year.