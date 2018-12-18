Getty Images

Report: Ohio State had Bob Stoops, Dino Babers, two others on short list to replace Urban Meyer

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 8:48 AM EST
On the day Urban Meyer confirmed his retirement and Ohio State revealed Ryan Day would replace him, Gene Smith acknowledged that he had considered launching a national search before opting to stay in-house with the 39-year-old offensive coordinator. It was subsequently rumored that a pair of current college football head coaches, and one retired from the sport, were three of the four that had been on the athletic director’s short list.

Over the weekend, one report shed light on the specific names that were a part of Smith’s preliminary coaching to-do list.

Citing an industry source, David Briggs of the Toledo Blade reported that retired Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops; current college head coaches Dino Babers of Syracuse and Matt Campbell of Iowa State; and an unnamed current NFL coach were on OSU’s radar’s before the university pulled the trigger on promoting Day as Meyer’s replacement. While the name of the NFL coach was not revealed, it’s believed to be former Ohio State player/assistant coach and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Stoops’ former boss, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, may have played a significant role on a couple of fronts in the direction in which Smith ultimately headed, from serving as a sounding board in the present to how he handled his own football program’s in-house transition last year from Stoops to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

From Briggs’ report:

Smith made his lists and privately leaned on fellow members of the playoff committee, including Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, a close friend. For such an A-list job, he wondered if it was his obligation to conduct a true national search and allow one of his candidates the chance to wow him in an interview. He appreciated the risk of “not allowing them to give the pitch.”

My suspicion is Castiglione’s success with a similar transition clinched the deal. “I asked him a lot about it,” Smith said. Just as a wunderkind offensive coordinator (Lincoln Riley) replaced a retiring legend (Stoops) two years ago — and won big with the infrastructure and staff already there — Smith envisioned Day doing the same with the existing foundation in Columbus.

Stoops, who has already offered up some retirement words of wisdom to Meyer, was born and raised in Youngstown, while Campbell was born about 70 miles west in Massillon. Babers lone connection to the state of Ohio, meanwhile, was serving as the head coach at Bowling Green for two seasons (2014-15) before taking over at Syracuse.

Interestingly enough, it was announced in a three-day span earlier this month that both Babers (HERE) and Campbell (HERE) had signed contract extensions with their current schools.

One report pegs Ohio State as frontrunner for Justin Fields

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
Could the replacement for Ohio State under center should Dwayne Haskins leave early for the NFL as expected not even be on the Buckeyes’ current roster?

It was reported late Monday night that Justin Fields had informed Georgia of his intention to transfer from the Bulldogs, although the quarterback’s family attempted to push back on the speculation almost immediately thereafter.  While it remains uncertain whether the touted 2018 signee will move on, it was also reported that, if Fields ultimately does move on, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma would be potential landing spots.

To further refine a possible transfer destination, the Toledo Blade is now reporting that the Buckeyes are the front-runners to land Fields if he pulls the trigger on a transfer. According to that paper, new head coach Ryan Day, named earlier this month as Urban Meyer‘s replacement, “is a primary reason for Fields’ interest in the Buckeyes.”

Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018.  He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to sophomore starter Jake Fromm.

Regardless of where Fields ultimately ends up should he decide to transfer, it’s expected he will seek a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility.  It’s believed that Fields will use the racist comments directed at him earlier this season combined with the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — to secure the ability to play in 2019.

In that vein, and if he ultimately decides to leave, Fields is expected to retain the services of Tom Mars, the Arkansas-based lawyer who has become the go-to attorney for players in waiver cases — including Michigan’s Shea Patterson earlier this year.

NCAA grants sixth season to Kent State’s leading tackler

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 8:08 AM EST
The early signing period is still a day away, but Kent State’s defense for next season has already been bolstered.

On his social media accounts recently, Matt Bahr announced that he has been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA.  The linebacker will be able to use that sixth season in 2019, which will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Bahr didn’t play at all as a true freshman in 2014, then was sidelined for all but two games of the 2017 season because of injury.

Bahr’s 91 tackles this season were tied for the team lead, while his 5½ tackles for loss were tied for third and his three sacks tied for second.  He was also tied for third on the Golden Flashes in pass breakups with six and led with a pair of forced fumbles.

This year, Bahr was named as a semifinalist for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy, the latter colloquially referred to as the “Academic Heisman.”

Starting Nevada safety transfers to BYU

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 6:46 AM EST
Nevada’s secondary loss will turn into BYU’s gain.

In early December, it was reported that Nephi Sewell will be transferring from Nevada.  Less than two weeks later, Sewell took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at BYU.

The move serves as a homecoming for Sewell as the defensive back played his high school football in the state of Utah.

As a sophomore this season, Sewell started all 10 games in which he played after starting eight games in 2017. His 53 tackles in 2018 were good for sixth on the team.

Sewell’s older brother, Gabe Sewell, is a junior linebacker for Nevada and currently leads the Wolf Pack in tackles with 85.  His younger brother, Penei Sewell, is a freshman offensive lineman at Oregon.

Kentucky’s Josh Allen adds fourth national trophy honor

By John TaylorDec 18, 2018, 5:25 AM EST
When it’s all said and done, Josh Allen is going to need a bigger trophy cabinet — or at least significantly expand his current one.

Monday, it was announced that the Kentucky senior was named as the 2018 recipient of the Jack Lambert Award. That trophy is handed out annually by the Touchdown Club of Columbus (OH) and given to the national linebacker of the year.

Previously this awards season, Allen had been named as the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Award (HERE) and Chuck Bednarik Award (HERE) as well as the recipient of the Ronnie Lott IMPACT Trophy (HERE). He also earned unanimous first-team All-American honors.

Allen’s 14 sacks this season set the football program’s single-season record, while his 28.5 career sacks are the most ever for a member of the Wildcats.