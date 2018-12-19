Alabama continues to dominate recruiting with addition of 5-star OL Evan Neal

Stop us if you have heard this before, but Alabama has put together one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. The most recent addition to a loaded recruiting class came Wednesday afternoon with five-star offensive tackle Evan Neal committing to the Crimson Tide.

Neal, form IMG Academy in Florida, is the 11th-overall recruit in the entire Class of 2019 according to his Rivals profile. Neal was also the second offensive tackle in the nation and the third top player from Florida. Alabama figured to be a solid contender for his commitment but the Crimson Tide had to wait until signing day as Neal made his decision between them, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, and Florida State as other schools of interest. Georgia was believed by some to be the biggest threat to Alabama.

Neal is the third five-star player signed by Alabama in the Class of 2019, but the Crimson Tide also have 20 four-star players as Nick Saban and company continue to load the program with quality depth. During his live post-decision interview on ESPNU, Neal said he wanted to be the best and the only way to do that is compete with the best. Alabama has certainly raised the bar over the years with multiple recruiting national championships. Neal’s commitment to the Tide will likely help Alabama land yet another recruiting national championship if they weren’t locking it down already.

Neal joins four-star offensive linemen Darrian Dalcourt, Amari Knight, Pierce Quick and three-star recruit Tanner Bowles in Alabama’s Class of 2019. The Tide also added a five-star running back these linemen may be blocking for down the road with Trey Sanders and four-star Keilan Robinson.

Follow @KevinOnCFB