Colorado State the landing spot for Auburn transfer Nate Craig-Myers

For the second time today, a former Auburn football player has found a new college football home.

Late Wednesday morning, Miami confirmed that running back Asa Martin has been added to the Hurricanes’ roster. A couple of hours earlier, Colorado State announced that one of Martin’s former teammates, Nate Craig-Myers, has transferred into the Rams football program.

Head coach Gus Malzahn had confirmed in mid-September of this year that the wide receiver had decided to transfer from Auburn.

Despite starting the three games for the Tigers this season, Craig-Myers had just two receptions for 39 yards. He finished the AU portion of his playing career with 394 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on his 22 catches.

Craig-Myers was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 45 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated signee on the offensive side of the ball for the Tigers that recruiting cycle.

It’s believed there’s a possibility that Craig-Myers will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Rams. If that ends up being the case, the receiver will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2020 thanks to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, with the three games in which he played this year not costing him a season of eligibility as would’ve been the case in the past.

If he’s not able to obtain a waiver for immediate eligibility, Craig-Myers would then have one season he can use in 2020 after sitting out 2019.