Georgia lands five-star linebacker Nakobe Dean

Georgia’s impressive signing day continues to make headlines with the addition of five-star linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean formally announced his decision to join the Dawgs on Wednesday afternoon, joining a recruiting class that is adding an impressive haul of elite talent.

According to his Rivals profile, Dean was the 19th-ranked recruit in the nation and the top inside linebacker in the nation and the top recruit from the state of Mississippi. Georgia had been expected to secure his commitment as they were the favorite since last summer. Alabama was believed to be in the running for his commitment as well, but not even the Crimson Tide can have every prized recruit in the world of college football recruiting.

because he will be able to graduate from high school early, Dean should be able to get to Georgia as early as next semester so he can begin working with his new teammates in spring practices.

Dean is the third five-star recruit in Georgia’s Class of 2019, according to Rivals. He joins defensive end Nolan Smith and offensive lineman Clay Webb as the stars of the Georgia recruiting class. Georgia also adds four-star linebacker Rian Davis to pad the depth at linebacker at Georgia for head coach Kirby Smart.

