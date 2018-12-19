K-State adds Ball State’s leading rusher as grad transfer

Another solid recruiting class at Ohio State received a big boost Wednesday afternoon. Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison announced his commitment to the Buckeyes to become the new crown jewel of the first recruiting class of a new era in Columbus.

Harrison chose Ohio State over Michigan in what was likely a two-team race for his commitment, although Penn State was at least on the radar too. To some, Michigan was looking like a favorite to secure the commitment of Harrison lately as the Buckeyes were undergoing a coaching change this offseason while Michigan has been working on a recruiting class that could be the best in the Big Ten this recruiting cycle. But Harrison choosing to stay in state will instead give Ohio State’s recruiting class a nice lift in the team rankings.

Harrison is rated as the top strongside defensive end in the nation and the top recruit in the state of Ohio, according to his Rivals profile. Harrison is also the nation’s 14th overall recruit according to the recruiting service’s rankings for the Class of 2019. It was a nice addition considering Ohio State lost a quarterback recruit to Georgia and had a defensive back flip a decision to Alabama earlier in the day.

This was a signing that was expected to lean in Ohio State’s favor with Harrison being such a highly rated recruit from within the state of Ohio. Despite a strong effort from Michigan on the recruiting trail, Harrison choosing to stay home to play for the Buckeyes was likely to be expected. It is also a good signing for new Ohio State head coach Ryan Day as the transition from Urban Meyer is officially underway. The coaching change in Columbus brought some questions about the stranglehold Ohio State could have in recruiting within the Big Ten, so the addition of Harrison will help ease some of those mild concerns in Columbus. Ohio State is still set to sign a high-quality recruiting class to add to its deep roster of talent already in the program. It would not have been the end of the world if Harrison had signed with Michigan, but it certainly is better to have Day land Harrison’s commitment rather than lose him to the Wolverines in his first recruiting class in Columbus.

