Nation’s top-ranked running back Trey Sanders running his way to Alabama

The rich just continue to get richer. Trey Sanders, the nation’s top-ranked running back, has announced his decision to attend Alabama.

Sanders was rated a five-star running back according to Rivals, with Sanders being ranked as the nation’s second-best player overall and the top running back recruit and the top recruit overall from the state of Florida. Georgia appeared to be trending upward for his recruitment, but Alabama was always a strong contender, as they typically are for the nation’s top recruits. Sanders previously committed to Alabama in his recruiting journey, although he later committed to continue evaluating his options. Georgia received a commitment from Sanders’ teammate, Nolan Smith, in a move that was thought to possibly sway Sanders to the Bulldogs.

Sanders is yet another recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Earlier in the day, four-star running back from IMG Academy Noah Cain announced his commitment to Penn State. Sanders appears to be a running back built to play the style of play Alabama embraces running the ball. His size and strength will fit right in with Alabama’s running game. Recruiting analysis also have taken note of the impact Sanders can have as a receiver.

Of course, Alabama is traditionally loaded at the running back position under Nick Saban, so how quickly Sanders works his way into the gameplan in Tuscaloosa remains to be seen. But odds are the nation’s second-ranked prospect will be a workhorse for the Crimson Tide soon enough.

