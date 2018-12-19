On same day he inks NLI, Auburn signee undergoes ACL surgery

Talk about your bittersweet days.
After verballing to Auburn in late May, Luke Deal fulfilled that commitment by putting his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent with AU Wednesday morning. Even as the football program was confirming the addition…
… media outlets like 247 Sports.com and Brandon Marcello were subsequently reporting that Deal will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL on the same day he signed his NLI. According to Marcello, Deal, who arrived on AU’s campus this past Sunday, was participating in a bowl practice with his future teammates earlier this week when he blew out his left knee in what was described by the website as a “freak deal.”
Deal was expected to enroll early at the university in January, which he will still do, and participate in spring practice, which he won’t. Because of the injury, he’s now expected to be sidelined when it comes to most football-related activities until summer camp kicks off next August.
A three-star 2019 signee, Deal was rated as the No. 22 tight end in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of South Carolina. In addition to Auburn, Deal also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He had taken official visits to the latter three schools the month prior to committing to the Tigers.
Maybe Mack Brown still has a few tricks up his sleeve after all. While most coaches will struggle making much of an impact with a short window to work with before the early signing period, Brown managed to score a nice recruiting victory at the expense of another ACC program on Wednesday. Quarterback Sam Howell officially flipped his commitment from Florida State to Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels on the first day during the early signing period.
Howell is a four-star pro-style quarterback, according to his Rivals profile. The recruiting service ranks Howell as the nation’s fourth-best pro-style passer and the third top recruit overall in the state of North Carolina. Brown being able to secure one of the top recruits from within the state, and one that plays such a key position is a major recruiting victory for the Tar Heels. To keep him from going to a program like Florida State is the cherry on top of the recruiting battle as well.
Howell had remained committed to Florida State after the Seminoles lost offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who led the recruiting effort for Howell at Florida State, to a head coaching job at UMass but Brown and new UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo remained in pursuit for one of the top recruits in the state. Howell will get a chance to be a major building block for an in-state program looking to return to a successful level that has been missing for the majority of time since Brown was last the head coach of the program.
“This is what my family and I thought was best,” Howell said, according to Rivals. “I learned about coach Longo as a person and what he’s going to do offensively when I met with him on Sunday. I really liked him and I’m excited to play for him. I think he’s a really good quarterbacks coach.”
This is a great way for Brown to get his second run in Chapel Hill started.
The quarterback transfer carousel continues to spin, with Miami the latest to lose a signal-caller. Reportedly.
Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com reported Wednesday afternoon that Jarren Williams plans to transfer from The U. The recruiting website writes that “[t]he expectation is that Williams’ name will be in the NCAA Transfer Portal by Friday, Dec. 21.”
The football program has yet to address the report, although head coach Mark Richt is expected to meet with the media later today to discuss the Early National Signing Period that kicked off today.
Williams was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the Hurricanes’ class last cycle. As a true freshman this season, Williams completed one-of-three passes for 17 yards and ran for another two yards and a touchdown on a pair of carries.
Prior to this report, Williams had been expected to compete with redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry for the starting job next season. Thus far, Miami has signed no quarterbacks as part of next year’s recruiting class. With part-time starter Malik Rosier exhausting his eligibility and Williams’ impending departure, the Hurricanes will likely head into the offseason with just three scholarship quarterbacks — Perry, redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Ryan Rizk.
Given the current roster composition at the position, Miami could very well be in the market for a graduate transfer for the 2019 season even if they sign a quarterback in the coming months.
For the second time today, a former Auburn football player has found a new college football home.
Late Wednesday morning, Miami confirmed that running back Asa Martin has been added to the Hurricanes’ roster. A couple of hours earlier, Colorado State announced that one of Martin’s former teammates, Nate Craig-Myers, has transferred into the Rams football program.
Head coach Gus Malzahn had confirmed in mid-September of this year that the wide receiver had decided to transfer from Auburn.
Despite starting the three games for the Tigers this season, Craig-Myers had just two receptions for 39 yards. He finished the AU portion of his playing career with 394 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on his 22 catches.
Craig-Myers was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 45 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated signee on the offensive side of the ball for the Tigers that recruiting cycle.
It’s believed there’s a possibility that Craig-Myers will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for the Rams. If that ends up being the case, the receiver will also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2020 thanks to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, with the three games in which he played this year not costing him a season of eligibility as would’ve been the case in the past.
If he’s not able to obtain a waiver for immediate eligibility, Craig-Myers would then have one season he can use in 2020 after sitting out 2019.
Stop us if you have heard this before, but Alabama has put together one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. The most recent addition to a loaded recruiting class came Wednesday afternoon with five-star offensive tackle Evan Neal committing to the Crimson Tide.
Neal, form IMG Academy in Florida, is the 11th-overall recruit in the entire Class of 2019 according to his Rivals profile. Neal was also the second offensive tackle in the nation and the third top player from Florida. Alabama figured to be a solid contender for his commitment but the Crimson Tide had to wait until signing day as Neal made his decision between them, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, and Florida State as other schools of interest. Georgia was believed by some to be the biggest threat to Alabama.
Neal is the third five-star player signed by Alabama in the Class of 2019, but the Crimson Tide also have 20 four-star players as Nick Saban and company continue to load the program with quality depth. During his live post-decision interview on ESPNU, Neal said he wanted to be the best and the only way to do that is compete with the best. Alabama has certainly raised the bar over the years with multiple recruiting national championships. Neal’s commitment to the Tide will likely help Alabama land yet another recruiting national championship if they weren’t locking it down already.
Neal joins four-star offensive linemen Darrian Dalcourt, Amari Knight, Pierce Quick and three-star recruit Tanner Bowles in Alabama’s Class of 2019. The Tide also added a five-star running back these linemen may be blocking for down the road with Trey Sanders and four-star Keilan Robinson.