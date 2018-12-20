2017 starting QB Ross Bowers one of seven transferring from Cal

Even on the same day they added to it, Cal’s roster took a sizable hit depth-wise.
As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, one-time quarterback Ross Bowers is one of seven players who have decided to transfer from the Golden Bears football program. Another of the seven, redshirt freshman running back Biaggio Ali Walsh, had announced on Twitter earlier this month that he would be leaving the Bears after appearing in 10 games this season.
The other five apparently leaving the Pac-12 school includes true freshman running back Johnny Adams Jr., redshirt sophomore receiver Greyson Bankhead, fifth-year senior linebacker Derron Brown, redshirt sophomore running back Derrick Clark and redshirt junior wide receiver Brandon Singleton.
The biggest name of the group, though — and notwithstanding Walsh’s grandfather, Muhammad Ali — is Bowers.
After playing sparingly his first two seasons in Berkeley, Bowers started all 12 games during the 2017 season as he threw for 3,039 yards, 18 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions. While he started this season’s opener, the redshirt junior played sparingly the remainder of the year due to a combination of injury and evolving offensive scheme.
Bowers would be a graduate transfer if the move comes to fruition, so you can likely add his name to the list of ever-expanding quarterbacks who’ll be available on college football’s version of the free-agent market.
Clark and Singleton are the only others who played in any games this season, the former seeing action in two games and the latter in three. Brown played in a combined 24 games the previous three seasons, while Bankhead missed each of the last three seasons, including 2018, because of various injuries.
Five months after leaving Blacksburg, Cam Goode will continue his collegiate playing career a lot further to the south.
Goode confirmed on his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he has committed to playing football for UCF. The program subsequently confirmed the defensive tackle’s signing on its own Twitter feed.
In addition to Tech, Goode had also considered Maryland as a transfer destination.
Goode was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class. 247Sports.com had him rated as the No. 40 defensive tackle in that year’s class and the No. 5 player at any position in Washington D.C. on its composite board.
In late July, the Hokies confirmed that Goode had been granted a release from his Tech scholarship.
A lingering head injury will keep one significant member of Wisconsin’s offense on the sidelines for the postseason.
Head coach Paul Chryst confirmed Thursday afternoon that junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook will be sidelined for next week’s matchup with Miami in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Getting the start under center in place of Hornibrook will be Jack Coan.
Hornibrook suffered a concussion in the Week 8 win over Illinois and missed the following weekend’s loss to Northwestern. While he returned for the Week 10 win over Rutgers, he suffered another concussion in that game that kept him out the next two weeks, although he did return to start the regular-season finale against Minnesota.
According to Chryst, Hornibrook wasn’t injured in that loss to Minnesota; rather, concussion symptoms resurfaced as the Badgers prepared for their bowl game.
A true sophomore, Coan will be making his fourth start and fifth appearance this season in the bowl game, meaning he won’t be able to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and retain a season of eligibility. This season, Coan completed 61 percent of his passes for 442 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
In his three starts, the Badgers went 1-2.
From the Black Bears to Golden Gophers, Joe Harasymiak is making the move up to the big-boy level of college football.
Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, Minnesota officially announced Thursday afternoon that P.J. Fleck has added Harasymiak to his Gophers coaching staff. Harasymiak’s position hasn’t been specifically defined, although he will work somewhere on the defensive side of the ball.
Harasymiak has spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Maine. This past year, Harasymiak guided the Black Bears to the best season in the FCS program’s history, posting a 10-4 record and earning a spot in the national playoff semifinals. It was the school’s first-ever semifinals appearance.
Prior to being named head coach, Harasymiak spent five years at Maine as an assistant — first as defensive backs coach (2011-13) and then as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach (2014-15). A 2008 graduate of Springfield College, Harasymiak embarked on his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant.
This will mark Harasymiak’s first-ever job at the FBS level.
Less than a week after he was one of two running backs to leave Toledo, Art Thompkins has already found himself a new college football home.
On Twitter Wednesday in the midst of the start of the Early National Signing Period, UConn announced that Thompkins has been added to the program’s football roster. As he left Toledo as a graduate transfer, Thompkins is eligible to play immediately for UConn in 2019.
This past season, Thompkins was second on the Rockets with 563 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He finished the Toledo portion of his collegiate playing career with 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 carries.
Given the tumult the Huskies have endured at the position this year, especially on the injury front, a healthy Thompkins will be a welcome addition.
In early August, Nate Hopkins, who led the Huskies in rushing touchdowns in 2017, decided to leave the football team. Two weeks later, Donevin O’Reilly, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship over the summer and was on track to be the No. 1 running back, was lost to a season-ending ACL injury. In late September, freshman Khyon Gillespie went down with his own ACL injury in the loss to Syracuse.
Then, to add insult to literal injury, Zavier Scott suffered tears to his MCL and PCL in mid-November that will sideline him until next summer.