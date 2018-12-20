Getty Images

Army, Hawaii highlight betting favorites on Saturday’s bowl game odds

By John TaylorDec 20, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Army (10-2), with quarterback Kelvin Hopkins at the controls of its run-based triple-option, are 4.5-point betting favorites against the Houston Cougars (8-4) with a 60.5-point total in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Army is only 8-20 against the spread in its last 28 games against teams from the American, as well as 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last six games as a favorite of 3.5 to 6.5 points at kickoff. However, the Black Knights lead the country in time of possession and the linchpin of Houston’s resistance to the run, nose tackle Ed Oliver, is sitting out to get ready for the NFL draft.

Houston, which is 1-4 ATS in its last five games according to the OddsShark College Football Database, appears to be counting on a freshman quarterback, Clayton Tune, in a game where a handful of empty possessions will be magnified. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Army’s last nine games against American Athletic Conference teams.

Elsewhere on the second weekend of the college football bowl season:

MEMPHIS (8-5) vs. WAKE FOREST (6-6)
The Memphis Tigers are 3.5-point favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 73-point total in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham. Memphis, which has the No. 3 offense in the country built around a run-pass threat of Brady White and Patrick Taylor, will be trying to continue a streak of being 5-0 ATS in its last five games as a favorite.

Wake Forest’s season-long defensive issues are a concern, but it is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games against teams from the American, as well as 7-1 ATS at online betting sites in its last eight games in December. The total has gone OVER in five of Memphis’ last six games.

BUFFALO (10-3) vs. TROY (9-3)
The Buffalo Bulls are 1.5-point favorites against the Troy Trojans with a 49.5-point total in the Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Buffalo, 5-1 ATS in its last six games as a favorite, will need to negate a strong Troy pass rush to boost quarterback Tyree Jackson.

The Sun Belt Conference representative is 5-1 in the last six editions of this game and the Trojans are close to home, as well as 8-0 SU in their last eight games after a loss, so how bettors feel about underdog Troy comes down to gauging the capabilities of an offense that’s counting on sophomore quarterback Sawyer Smith having his receiving corps healthy again.

The total has gone UNDER in three of Troy’s last four games, with an average combined score of 37.0 points.

LOUISIANA TECH (7-5) vs. HAWAII (8-5)
In Saturday’s final bowl matchup, the Hawaii Rainbow are one-point favorites on the Hawaii Bowl odds against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with a 61-point total at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. There is a decided disparity in experience that augurs poorly for Hawaii, which is not only playing in its first bowl in eight seasons, but is also 0-15-1 ATS in its last 16 games as a favorite

Louisiana Tech has won its last four bowls and is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games as a road underdog, which both seem promising signs as quarterback J’Mar Smith faces a Hawaii defense that is among the bottom 30 in the country playing the run and the pass. The total has gone UNDER in four of Hawaii’s last five home games, with an average combined score of 58.2 points.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com

Nevada’s leading receiver transferring to Texas Tech

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

On the same day Texas Tech added a ton of inexperienced football players, at least at the collegiate level, the Red Raiders also added some experience on the offensive side of the ball.

On his personal Twitter account, McLane Mannix announced that he is “transferring back home and playing football for Texas Tech University.” Mannix played his high school football in Midland, Tex., before initially signing with Nevada, from which he announced his transfer earlier this month.

It’s believed the wide receiver will have to sit out the 2019 season.  He would then have two seasons of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.

However, he did cite “personal family matters” in leaving the Wolf Pack, so he and Tech could potentially pursue a waiver that would allow him to play immediately this coming.

Through the regular season this year, Mannix led the Wolf Pack in receiving yards (875), yards per catch (17.5) and receiving touchdowns (seven).  His 50 receptions were second on the team to Kaleb Fossum‘s 69.

Last year, Mannix was a Freshman All-American after totaling 778 yards and six touchdowns on 57 catches.

CFT Previews: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 20, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

WHO: Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5)
WHAT: The 11th Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
WHEN: 8:00 p.m., ET, ESPN
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
THE SKINNY: South Florida may be playing a bowl game in their home stadium, but the Bulls will do so with a rash of injuries that have taken a toll on the team this season. Among those players who have been roughed up this season is quarterback Blake Barnett, who is looking to close out his well-traversed collegiate career with a win.

A shoulder injury took Barnett out of action late in the season, leading Charlie Strong to look to sophomore Chris Oladokun as the next man up against UCF in the regular-season finale. Oladokun ended up benched in favor of Brett Kean, who also struggled. In short, quarterback play is a concern for the Bulls in this one. Marshall’s defense has given up 231.7 passing yards per game this season and the Thundering Herd have picked off 12 passes.

Injuries certainly took South Florida’s season off course. After starting the year with a record of 7-0, the Bulls limp their way into the bowl season on a five-game losing streak. Marshall is coming in much warmer, although they took a loss in their last-second addition to the schedule with a road loss to Virginia Tech to help the Hokies keep their bowl streak alive. Doc Holliday and the Herd won five of six before the Virginia Tech game.

Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady, a former Miami Hurricane, will be the go-to receiver against a South Florida defense with 11 interceptions this season. The Bulls can also keep teams from having overwhelming success through the air, but Brady will be a constant threat all game long.

THE LINE: USF, +3
THE PREDICTION: Marshall 27, South Florida 23

RB Karan Higdon skipping Michigan’s bowl game, too

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
2 Comments

In the last few days, defensive lineman Rashan Gary (HERE) and linebacker Devin Bush (HERE) have both announced that they will be skipping Michigan’s bowl game.  Thursday, a teammate on the other side of the ball has done the same.

On his personal Instagram account this morning, Karan Higdon confirmed, “after a thorough evaluation between my parents and the UM staff, we have deemed that it is in my best interests to not play in the Peach Bowl. ”  Instead, and as is the case with a growing number of players, the running back will “utilize this time to get prepared to pursue my dreams in the NFL.”

Higdon is a fourth-year senior whose eligibility expires at the end of the 2018 season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Complete the mission 😤 Go Blue!

A post shared by Karan Higdon (@golden.child_22) on

Higdon has led the Wolverines in rushing each of the past two seasons, following up a 994-yard 2017 season with 1,178 yards this year.  He’s rushed for 27 touchdowns during his time in Ann Arbor, including 21 the past two seasons.

West Virginia WR Gary Jennings won’t play in bowl game because of lingering ankle injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2018, 9:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

When West Virginia’s offense takes the field for its bowl game later this month, that unit will have a decidedly different look to it.

Earlier this month, starting quarterback Will Grier (HERE) and starting offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (HERE) both confirmed that they would not be playing in WVU’s Camping World Bowl matchup in order to get a headstart on draft preparations.  Wednesday, Dana Holgorsen confirmed that one of his squad’s most productive wide receivers, senior Gary Jennings, will not play as well due to a lingering high-ankle sprain.

Jennings, who originally suffered the injury in the Oct. 25 win over Baylor, will now, like his teammates, turn his attention to getting healthy and prepping for the upcoming NFL draft evaluation process.

“I don’t know how he did what he did against Oklahoma, because he hasn’t practiced in six weeks,” the head coach said by way of wvillustrated.com. “He’s got a lot ahead of him. He’s trying to play in the East-West game, trying to get to the Combine and play.

“He made a decision, he needs to get healthy, and I respect that.”

Jennings currently leads the Mountaineers with 917 yards receiving and 17 yards per catch.  His 54 receptions and 13 receiving touchdowns are second on the team to David Sills‘ 61 and 15.

Sills, incidentally, is expected to play in WVU’s bowl game.