Deondre Francois says he will return to Florida State if NFL evaluations aren’t favorable

Hold the phone on adding yet another notable name to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Wednesday night, reports surfaced that Deondre Francois would be leaving Florida State, either as a graduate transfer or as a member of the 2019 NFL Draft pool. However, after catching wind of the reports, the quarterback confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he will return to the Seminoles for his final season of eligibility if the NFL evaluations he’s seeking are not favorable.
Francois added that he will not be transferring to another football program.
“Why would I not go back to FSU?” Francois asked the Sentinel. “I’m thinking about declaring [for the NFL] but I don’t know what I’m going to do. I never told anybody nothing like that. I’m just unsure what I’m doing right now.
“I’m still taking with my family trying to decide, but I never said nothing like that.”
After winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury against Alabama the following year. Francois was the starter for the vast majority of the 2018 season, missing one game in early November because of a concussion. In his 11 starts, he completed just over 57 percent of his passes for 2,2731 yards, 15 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions.
The Seminoles, which would likely turn to James Blackman as the starter if Francois leaves for whatever reason, saw their record bowl streak snapped at 36 straight last month and will be on the sidelines for the postseason for the first time since 1981.
WHO: Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5)
WHAT: The 11th Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
WHEN: 8:00 p.m., ET, ESPN
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
THE SKINNY: South Florida may be playing a bowl game in their home stadium, but the Bulls will do so with a rash of injuries that have taken a toll on the team this season. Among those players who have been roughed up this season is quarterback Blake Barnett, who is looking to close out his well-traversed collegiate career with a win.
A shoulder injury took Barnett out of action late in the season, leading Charlie Strong to look to sophomore Chris Oladokun as the next man up against UCF in the regular-season finale. Oladokun ended up benched in favor of Brett Kean, who also struggled. In short, quarterback play is a concern for the Bulls in this one. Marshall’s defense has given up 231.7 passing yards per game this season and the Thundering Herd have picked off 12 passes.
Injuries certainly took South Florida’s season off course. After starting the year with a record of 7-0, the Bulls limp their way into the bowl season on a five-game losing streak. Marshall is coming in much warmer, although they took a loss in their last-second addition to the schedule with a road loss to Virginia Tech to help the Hokies keep their bowl streak alive. Doc Holliday and the Herd won five of six before the Virginia Tech game.
Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady, a former Miami Hurricane, will be the go-to receiver against a South Florida defense with 11 interceptions this season. The Bulls can also keep teams from having overwhelming success through the air, but Brady will be a constant threat all game long.
THE LINE: USF, +3
THE PREDICTION: Marshall 27, South Florida 23
In the last few days, defensive lineman Rashan Gary (HERE) and linebacker Devin Bush (HERE) have both announced that they will be skipping Michigan’s bowl game. Thursday, a teammate on the other side of the ball has done the same.
On his personal Instagram account this morning, Karan Higdon confirmed, “after a thorough evaluation between my parents and the UM staff, we have deemed that it is in my best interests to not play in the Peach Bowl. ” Instead, and as is the case with a growing number of players, the running back will “utilize this time to get prepared to pursue my dreams in the NFL.”
Higdon is a fourth-year senior whose eligibility expires at the end of the 2018 season.
Higdon has led the Wolverines in rushing each of the past two seasons, following up a 994-yard 2017 season with 1,178 yards this year. He’s rushed for 27 touchdowns during his time in Ann Arbor, including 21 the past two seasons.
When West Virginia’s offense takes the field for its bowl game later this month, that unit will have a decidedly different look to it.
Earlier this month, starting quarterback Will Grier (HERE) and starting offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (HERE) both confirmed that they would not be playing in WVU’s Camping World Bowl matchup in order to get a headstart on draft preparations. Wednesday, Dana Holgorsen confirmed that one of his squad’s most productive wide receivers, senior Gary Jennings, will not play as well due to a lingering high-ankle sprain.
Jennings, who originally suffered the injury in the Oct. 25 win over Baylor, will now, like his teammates, turn his attention to getting healthy and prepping for the upcoming NFL draft evaluation process.
“I don’t know how he did what he did against Oklahoma, because he hasn’t practiced in six weeks,” the head coach said by way of wvillustrated.com. “He’s got a lot ahead of him. He’s trying to play in the East-West game, trying to get to the Combine and play.
“He made a decision, he needs to get healthy, and I respect that.”
Jennings currently leads the Mountaineers with 917 yards receiving and 17 yards per catch. His 54 receptions and 13 receiving touchdowns are second on the team to David Sills‘ 61 and 15.
Sills, incidentally, is expected to play in WVU’s bowl game.
Not surprisingly, yet another coaching award has a decidedly familiar feel to it.
In the midst of the start of the second Early National Signing Period Wednesday, a group of seven finalists were announced for the 2018 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, one of the nation’s top awards for college football coaches. Named in honor of the Alabama legend, those seven finalists are:
- Bill Clark — UAB
- Josh Heupel — UCF
- Brian Kelly — Notre Dame
- Jeff Monken — Army
- Nick Saban — Alabama
- Dabo Swinney — Clemson
- Jeff Tedford — Fresno State
Swinney is looking to become the first coach in the 33-year history of the award to win it three consecutive years, after becoming the first to win it in back-to-back years two seasons ago. In January of 2017, Swinney joined Boise State’s Chris Petersen (2006, 2009) as the only two-time winners.
In addition to Swinney, two other College Football Playoff semifinalists, Kelly and Saban, are up for the honor.
Clark, Heupel, Saban, Swinney and Tedford all won their respective conference championships. Kelly has Notre Dame in the playoffs for the first time in the program’s history, while Monken, a finalist for last year’s Bear Bryant Award, would set a service academy record with an 11th win this season if the Black Knights come out on top in their bowl game.