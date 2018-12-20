Karan Higdon skipping Michigan’s bowl game

In the last few days, defensive lineman Rashan Gary (HERE) and linebacker Devin Bush (HERE) have both announced that they will be skipping Michigan’s bowl game. Thursday, a teammate on the other side of the ball has done the same.

On his personal Instagram account this morning, Karan Higdon confirmed, “after a thorough evaluation between my parents and the UM staff, we have deemed that it is in my best interests to not play in the Peach Bowl. ” Instead, and as is the case with a growing number of players, the running back will “utilize this time to get prepared to pursue my dreams in the NFL.”

Higdon is a fourth-year senior whose eligibility expires at the end of the 2018 season.

View this post on Instagram Complete the mission 😤 Go Blue! A post shared by Karan Higdon (@golden.child_22) on Dec 20, 2018 at 5:06am PST

Higdon has led the Wolverines in rushing each of the past two seasons, following up a 994-yard 2017 season with 1,178 yards this year. He’s rushed for 27 touchdowns during his time in Ann Arbor, including 21 the past two seasons.