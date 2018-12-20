Marshall leading USF in soggy Gasparilla Bowl at halftime, 28-10

The bowl season is still young, but we have our soggiest game of the year so far going on in Tampa. Despite playing in their home stadium, South Florida’s woes are continuing against Marshall with the Thundering Herd leading the Bulls 28-10 at halftime in the Bad Bowl Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green got the scoring started midway through the first quarter with a 10-yard run. It wouldn’t take long for Marshall to add to the lead. A botched snap by USF was recovered and returned by Darius Hodge to the one-yard line. Anthony Anderson leaped over a pile at the goal line on the very next play to make it a 14-0 lead for the Herd.

USF got on the board on their next drive when senior wide receiver Tyre McCants fooled the Marshall defense with a 38-yard pass down the field to a streaking Randall St. Felix for a much-needed score. But Marshall would fire right back on the ensuing possession to regain their 14-point edge. Brenden Knox scored on an eight-yard run at the end of a quick drive highlighted by a 42-yard pass to Tyre Brady.

Late in the second quarter, Marshall had Green pooch punt on a fourth down from the USF .34-yard line, pinning the Bulls at their own one-yard line. The Marshall defense forced a quick three-and-out to force a punt from the back of the end zone, and a 28-yard return by Marcel Williams gave Marshall a first down from the 17-yard line. That led to a Keion Davis touchdown run of five yards to build a 28-7 lead.

