Nick Saban, two-time winner Dabo Swinney two of seven finalists for Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award

Not surprisingly, yet another coaching award has a decidedly familiar feel to it.
In the midst of the start of the second Early National Signing Period Wednesday, a group of seven finalists were announced for the 2018 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, one of the nation’s top awards for college football coaches. Named in honor of the Alabama legend, those seven finalists are:
- Bill Clark — UAB
- Josh Heupel — UCF
- Brian Kelly — Notre Dame
- Jeff Monken — Army
- Nick Saban — Alabama
- Dabo Swinney — Clemson
- Jeff Tedford — Fresno State
Swinney is looking to become the first coach in the 33-year history of the award to win it three consecutive years, after becoming the first to win it in back-to-back years two seasons ago. In January of 2017, Swinney joined Boise State’s Chris Petersen (2006, 2009) as the only two-time winners.
In addition to Swinney, two other College Football Playoff semifinalists, Kelly and Saban, are up for the honor.
Clark, Heupel, Saban, Swinney and Tedford all won their respective conference championships. Kelly has Notre Dame in the playoffs for the first time in the program’s history, while Monken, a finalist for last year’s Bear Bryant Award, would set a service academy record with an 11th win this season if the Black Knights come out on top in their bowl game.
On the bright side for San Diego State on Wednesday, the program signed a group of 13 players during college football’s early signing period. Sadly though, that might have been the only positive bit of news for the Aztecs as they got thumped 27-0 later that night by Ohio in the DXL Frisco Bowl.
The Bobcats, who inked 17 players as part of the class of 2019, used a familiar formula of being balanced on offense and playing sound defense in beating the Mountain West stalwarts. Quarterback Nathan Rourke capped off a strong finish to the 2018 season in throwing for 206 yards (one INT) and a long touchdown off a flea-flicker while also adding another 31 yards and two scores on the ground. While his passing percentage wasn’t quite what he wanted it to be in the game, the triggerman was still excellent when called upon and helped the team pick up numerous third and fourth down conversions.
As good as Rourke was though, his teammate in the backfield might have been an even bigger key to Ohio’s success. A.J. Ouellette made easy work of the No. 4 rush defense in FBS, slogging his way through on a rainy evening in North Texas to the tune of 164 yards all told. He looked to be a step quicker than his opponent on just about every carry too and about the only negative on the night came in the form of a late fumble well after the game was decided.
While everything seemed to go the Bobcats’ way, San Diego State failed to get much of anything going on either side of the ball. On top of getting sliced up on the ground defensively, the Aztecs failed to mount much of an effort at all in terms of finding the end zone. The team had three long drives but wound up punting, fumbling and turning the ball over to come up empty on each one.
QB Christian Chapman did start the game but the veteran signal-caller closed out his career just 1-of-2 for eight yards before being replaced in the second quarter by backup Ryan Agnew (126 yards passing, one pick). If there was any bright spot it was in the form of Juwan Washington’s 129 yards rushing on 19 carries but otherwise there was not much to write home about for SDSU as they appeared to liberally rotate in young players for game experience in the second half.
The shutout loss for Rocky Long’s side (and rather boring game overall) hampered the two schools’ first ever meeting and took some of the shine off a meeting between two of the three oldest head coaches in FBS between him and Frank Solich. The pair have combined for an even 300 wins in college football but it was the latter who wound up with the last laugh at the Frisco Bowl.
If you were expecting a high-flying shootout between Ohio and San Diego State, you have not paid near enough attention to either program or their two veteran head coaches.
To the surprise of nobody, the pair were locked into a rather dull affair as ball control offense and fairly stiff defense ruled the first half of the Frisco Bowl before the Bobcats emerged with a 17-0 lead at the break thanks to a couple of early scoring drives.
Leading the way for Ohio was none other than dual-threat quarterback Nathan Rourke, who found plenty of success against SDSU’s unique 3-3-5 defensive alignment. While the junior was off his normally prolific numbers, he still threw for 82 yards on just five completions (one interception on a deep ball) and certainly made a difference on the ground with legs as well in running for 29 yards and the game’s only touchdowns. While the signal-caller was good, he was far from the one to watch in the Bobcats offense as tailback A.J. Ouellette was running wild with 97 yards after two quarters against a team that had been allowing just 94 per game coming into the game.
Aztecs head coach Rocky Long no doubt has to shore up his defense but is probably more concerned about the group on the other side of the ball being stuck in neutral. San Diego State opened the name with a nine play drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock but wound up going a total of just 23 yards and things didn’t improve much at all from there. Running back Juwan Washington made a few guys miss on his way to 42 yards but there was hardly any production at all out of the quarterback position. Senior Christian Chapman was 1-of-2 passing to start the game in the first quarter and, likely as part of a set rotation, was replaced in the second quarter by backup Ryan Agnew but was only marginally better.
While it has been far from the most thrilling of games through two quarters, it still is a close one between two of the best MAC and Mountain West programs around. Hopefully both the pace — and quality — of play will pick up between both sides when the second half gets underway from North Texas.
If your team missed out on a hot-shot quarterback prospect during the early signing period in college football, there’s no need to worry. Why? Well, there are a number of big names available on the transfer market — which could be set to add yet another accomplished signal-caller to the group soon.
Per The Orlando Sentinel, Florida State QB Deondre Francois is set to leave the program in the coming days and is weighing a departure for the NFL as well as a potential graduate transfer. While it remains to be seen what the senior will wind up doing, it’s pretty clear from the report that his 2019 season will not take place in Tallahassee.
“I know Deondre, he is just graduated, I applaud him for that, for accomplishing one of his dreams,” Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart said Wednesday. “And I know he’s weighing his options in regard to that. But we’re going to support Deondre whatever he decides to do. But that’s where we’re at with that.”
Francois redshirted his first year at FSU and then put together a pretty solid first season as a starter in 2016, throwing for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns. His play was a big reason why the Seminoles were ranked in the top five to begin his sophomore season but he was injured in the opening game against Alabama and missed all of 2017. Francois returned to take the starting job in 2018 but had an ineffective campaign behind a porous offensive line and wound up throwing 15 TD’s against 12 interceptions.
While it’s possible he could receive some good feedback from NFL scouts (or simply wants to start cashing checks for playing football), Francois is likely the latest big name at quarterback to possibly be on the move this offseason. While Georgia’s Justin Fields is likely the most sought after, the former Florida State starter will certainly options out there alongside other potential transfers like Alabama’s Jalen Hurts and Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush.
No matter how it all shakes out, Francois’ departure is likely big news in Tallahassee for James Blackman, who seems to be the guy under center now for FSU as a junior.