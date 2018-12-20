NIU awards Rod Carey one-year contract extension, again

Although the season ended with a thud in a bowl game, Northern Illinois has awarded head coach Rod Carey a performance-based on-year contract extension. NIU announced the contract extension to Carey, which now keeps him under contract through June 2023, on Thursday.
“I would like to congratulate Coach Carey, the NIU football staff, and the entire NIU football program on a championship season.” NIU Associate Vice-President Sean Frazier said in a released statement. “We are excited that Coach Carey has accepted the additional year to remain at NIU and continue to build on our football championship successes. Our football program, has embraced The Hard Way mentality, and our student-athletes do things the right way – compete to win championships, graduate student-athletes and serve the community. This is, in large part, due to Coach Carey’s leadership and vision for the football program.”
Carey took over as head coach of the program prior to the Orange Bowl in 2012 after head coach Dave Doeren had left to accept a coaching job at NC State. Carey has coached NIU to a record of 52-30 that is highlighted by two MAC championships in 2014 and 2018 but anchored by a bowl record of 0-6 including this week’s loss in the Boca Raton Bowl against Conference USA champion UAB.
Carey previously had his contract at NIU extended after the 2013 season, which fell shy of a chance to play in a BCS bowl game. At the time, his contract was extended to run through the middle of 2019. Earlier this season, in early November, NIU quietly extended Carey’s contract through the 2021 season (expiring in summer 2022).
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year for the 2018 season, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Thursday. It is the second time Saban has won the award, with his previous award coming in 2008.
Saban is the first SEC coach to win the Walter Camp Coach of the Year since Les Miles of LSU won the award in 2011. Saban, of course, defeated Miles in the BCS National Championship that season. Miami head coach Mark Richt won the award last season. Saban will be one of three head coaches in the College Football Playoff this season to have won the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award; Clemson’s Dabo Swinney won the award in 2015 and Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly won the award in 2012. Ironically, Saban defeated both in the national championship game those respective seasons too.
Saban is the latest two-time winner of the Walter Camp Coach of the Year. Other two-time winners of the award include Bob Stoops (2000, 2003), Gary Patterson (2009, 2014), and the only three-time winner, Joe Paterno (1972, 1994, 2005).
Saban has collected a plethora of coaching awards over the course of his career but despite all of the success he has had with Alabama being a perennial national title contender, Saban doesn’t have a ton of hardware for his coaching success in more recent seasons. Saban was named the winner of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award in 2014 and the George Munger Award in 2016. Saban also has collected a pair of AP College Football Coach of the Year Awards in 2003 and 2008, the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award in 2008, the Sporting News Coach of the Year in 2008, and the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award in 2003 and 2008. He also received the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award in 2003. He has taken home four SEC Coach of the Year awards, with the most recent one coming in 2016 and the previous ones coming in 2003, 2008 and 2009.
Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams was arrested earlier in December for suspicion of an alleged assault. According to details on an arrest affidavit in a district court, the alleged victim claims Williams punched an 18-year old woman and grabbed her by the throat, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.
The incident allegedly involving Williams occurred on Dec. 5. A university police officer interviewed an 18-year old woman, the alleged victim, the following morning. According to the alleged victim, Williams punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat at an apartment. According to the affidavit, the woman had bruises on her arms and her side and text messages claiming Williams admitted to punching her were presented by the woman.
When questioned about the incident, Williams admitted to pushing the alleged victim, but not punching. Williams has since pleaded not guilty in district court to a misdemeanor charge filed against him. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 9.
Kansas suspended Williams earlier this month following an arrest on one count of suspicion of domestic battery. Williams rushed for 1,125 yards and earned first-team All-Big 12 status and was named the Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will coach one more game for the Buckeyes before stepping aside into retirement from coaching after the Rose Bowl on January 1. What’s next for Meyer? Teaching, apparently.
Meyer discussed what’s next for him at Ohio State in a local TV interview with 10TV reporter Don Tiberi, in which Meyer said he is planning on co-teaching a course on character and leadership in Ohio State’s business college.
Meyer was suspended at the start of the 2018 season for three games after an investigation determined Meyer “made significant misstatements” about his knowledge of 2015 events related to former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic abuse against his wife. Meyer later admitted to making poor decisions due to his loyalty to former Ohio State head coach Earle Bruce, Smith’s grandfather. Meyer was defiant and combative over initial reporting of the Smith incident and how much Meyer may or may not have known when addressing the story at Big Ten media days over the summer.
Meyer will step aside from coaching, for a second time, with his legacy now a talking point with Ohio State’s Big Ten championship season clouded by the incidents from over the summer and the ongoing coverage that has followed. Meyer’s personal experience with challenging character and leadership issues can certainly make for good teaching points to some degree.
Meyer isn’t the only college football coach that has discussed the idea of teaching a class in 2019. Washington State head coach Mike Leach has also expressed an interest in teaching a class on leadership lessons in insurgent warfare & football strategy.
Five months after leaving Blacksburg, Cam Goode will continue his collegiate playing career a lot further to the south.
Goode confirmed on his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he has committed to playing football for UCF. The program subsequently confirmed the defensive tackle’s signing on its own Twitter feed.
In addition to Tech, Goode had also considered Maryland as a transfer destination.
Goode was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class. 247Sports.com had him rated as the No. 40 defensive tackle in that year’s class and the No. 5 player at any position in Washington D.C. on its composite board.
In late July, the Hokies confirmed that Goode had been granted a release from his Tech scholarship.