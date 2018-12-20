Professor Urban Meyer? Retiring Buckeyes coach plans to co-teach class on character and leadership

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will coach one more game for the Buckeyes before stepping aside into retirement from coaching after the Rose Bowl on January 1. What’s next for Meyer? Teaching, apparently.

Meyer discussed what’s next for him at Ohio State in a local TV interview with 10TV reporter Don Tiberi, in which Meyer said he is planning on co-teaching a course on character and leadership in Ohio State’s business college.

Meyer was suspended at the start of the 2018 season for three games after an investigation determined Meyer “made significant misstatements” about his knowledge of 2015 events related to former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic abuse against his wife. Meyer later admitted to making poor decisions due to his loyalty to former Ohio State head coach Earle Bruce, Smith’s grandfather. Meyer was defiant and combative over initial reporting of the Smith incident and how much Meyer may or may not have known when addressing the story at Big Ten media days over the summer.

Meyer will step aside from coaching, for a second time, with his legacy now a talking point with Ohio State’s Big Ten championship season clouded by the incidents from over the summer and the ongoing coverage that has followed. Meyer’s personal experience with challenging character and leadership issues can certainly make for good teaching points to some degree.

Meyer isn’t the only college football coach that has discussed the idea of teaching a class in 2019. Washington State head coach Mike Leach has also expressed an interest in teaching a class on leadership lessons in insurgent warfare & football strategy.

