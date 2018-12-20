RB Karan Higdon skipping Michigan’s bowl game, too

In the last few days, defensive lineman Rashan Gary (HERE) and linebacker Devin Bush (HERE) have both announced that they will be skipping Michigan’s bowl game. Thursday, a teammate on the other side of the ball has done the same.
On his personal Instagram account this morning, Karan Higdon confirmed, “after a thorough evaluation between my parents and the UM staff, we have deemed that it is in my best interests to not play in the Peach Bowl. ” Instead, and as is the case with a growing number of players, the running back will “utilize this time to get prepared to pursue my dreams in the NFL.”
Higdon is a fourth-year senior whose eligibility expires at the end of the 2018 season.
Higdon has led the Wolverines in rushing each of the past two seasons, following up a 994-yard 2017 season with 1,178 yards this year. He’s rushed for 27 touchdowns during his time in Ann Arbor, including 21 the past two seasons.
When West Virginia’s offense takes the field for its bowl game later this month, that unit will have a decidedly different look to it.
Earlier this month, starting quarterback Will Grier (HERE) and starting offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (HERE) both confirmed that they would not be playing in WVU’s Camping World Bowl matchup in order to get a headstart on draft preparations. Wednesday, Dana Holgorsen confirmed that one of his squad’s most productive wide receivers, senior Gary Jennings, will not play as well due to a lingering high-ankle sprain.
Jennings, who originally suffered the injury in the Oct. 25 win over Baylor, will now, like his teammates, turn his attention to getting healthy and prepping for the upcoming NFL draft evaluation process.
“I don’t know how he did what he did against Oklahoma, because he hasn’t practiced in six weeks,” the head coach said by way of wvillustrated.com. “He’s got a lot ahead of him. He’s trying to play in the East-West game, trying to get to the Combine and play.
“He made a decision, he needs to get healthy, and I respect that.”
Jennings currently leads the Mountaineers with 917 yards receiving and 17 yards per catch. His 54 receptions and 13 receiving touchdowns are second on the team to David Sills‘ 61 and 15.
Sills, incidentally, is expected to play in WVU’s bowl game.
Hold the phone on adding yet another notable name to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Wednesday night, reports surfaced that Deondre Francois would be leaving Florida State, either as a graduate transfer or as a member of the 2019 NFL Draft pool. However, after catching wind of the reports, the quarterback confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that he will return to the Seminoles for his final season of eligibility if the NFL evaluations he’s seeking are not favorable.
Francois added that he will not be transferring to another football program.
“Why would I not go back to FSU?” Francois asked the Sentinel. “I’m thinking about declaring [for the NFL] but I don’t know what I’m going to do. I never told anybody nothing like that. I’m just unsure what I’m doing right now.
“I’m still taking with my family trying to decide, but I never said nothing like that.”
After winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury against Alabama the following year. Francois was the starter for the vast majority of the 2018 season, missing one game in early November because of a concussion. In his 11 starts, he completed just over 57 percent of his passes for 2,2731 yards, 15 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions.
The Seminoles, which would likely turn to James Blackman as the starter if Francois leaves for whatever reason, saw their record bowl streak snapped at 36 straight last month and will be on the sidelines for the postseason for the first time since 1981.
Not surprisingly, yet another coaching award has a decidedly familiar feel to it.
In the midst of the start of the second Early National Signing Period Wednesday, a group of seven finalists were announced for the 2018 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, one of the nation’s top awards for college football coaches. Named in honor of the Alabama legend, those seven finalists are:
- Bill Clark — UAB
- Josh Heupel — UCF
- Brian Kelly — Notre Dame
- Jeff Monken — Army
- Nick Saban — Alabama
- Dabo Swinney — Clemson
- Jeff Tedford — Fresno State
Swinney is looking to become the first coach in the 33-year history of the award to win it three consecutive years, after becoming the first to win it in back-to-back years two seasons ago. In January of 2017, Swinney joined Boise State’s Chris Petersen (2006, 2009) as the only two-time winners.
In addition to Swinney, two other College Football Playoff semifinalists, Kelly and Saban, are up for the honor.
Clark, Heupel, Saban, Swinney and Tedford all won their respective conference championships. Kelly has Notre Dame in the playoffs for the first time in the program’s history, while Monken, a finalist for last year’s Bear Bryant Award, would set a service academy record with an 11th win this season if the Black Knights come out on top in their bowl game.
On the bright side for San Diego State on Wednesday, the program signed a group of 13 players during college football’s early signing period. Sadly though, that might have been the only positive bit of news for the Aztecs as they got thumped 27-0 later that night by Ohio in the DXL Frisco Bowl.
The Bobcats, who inked 17 players as part of the class of 2019, used a familiar formula of being balanced on offense and playing sound defense in beating the Mountain West stalwarts. Quarterback Nathan Rourke capped off a strong finish to the 2018 season in throwing for 206 yards (one INT) and a long touchdown off a flea-flicker while also adding another 31 yards and two scores on the ground. While his passing percentage wasn’t quite what he wanted it to be in the game, the triggerman was still excellent when called upon and helped the team pick up numerous third and fourth down conversions.
As good as Rourke was though, his teammate in the backfield might have been an even bigger key to Ohio’s success. A.J. Ouellette made easy work of the No. 4 rush defense in FBS, slogging his way through on a rainy evening in North Texas to the tune of 164 yards all told. He looked to be a step quicker than his opponent on just about every carry too and about the only negative on the night came in the form of a late fumble well after the game was decided.
While everything seemed to go the Bobcats’ way, San Diego State failed to get much of anything going on either side of the ball. On top of getting sliced up on the ground defensively, the Aztecs failed to mount much of an effort at all in terms of finding the end zone. The team had three long drives but wound up punting, fumbling and turning the ball over to come up empty on each one.
QB Christian Chapman did start the game but the veteran signal-caller closed out his career just 1-of-2 for eight yards before being replaced in the second quarter by backup Ryan Agnew (126 yards passing, one pick). If there was any bright spot it was in the form of Juwan Washington’s 129 yards rushing on 19 carries but otherwise there was not much to write home about for SDSU as they appeared to liberally rotate in young players for game experience in the second half.
The shutout loss for Rocky Long’s side (and rather boring game overall) hampered the two schools’ first ever meeting and took some of the shine off a meeting between two of the three oldest head coaches in FBS between him and Frank Solich. The pair have combined for an even 300 wins in college football but it was the latter who wound up with the last laugh at the Frisco Bowl.