Recurrence of concussion symptoms to sideline Wisconsin starting QB Alex Hornibrook for bowl game

A lingering head injury will keep one significant member of Wisconsin’s offense on the sidelines for the postseason.

Head coach Paul Chryst confirmed Thursday afternoon that junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook will be sidelined for next week’s matchup with Miami in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Getting the start under center in place of Hornibrook will be Jack Coan.

The Pinstripe Bowl is one week away Coach Chryst provides updates before the #Badgers head to New York, including who will start at QB pic.twitter.com/A25hAiMpZt — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 20, 2018

Hornibrook suffered a concussion in the Week 8 win over Illinois and missed the following weekend’s loss to Northwestern. While he returned for the Week 10 win over Rutgers, he suffered another concussion in that game that kept him out the next two weeks, although he did return to start the regular-season finale against Minnesota.

According to Chryst, Hornibrook wasn’t injured in that loss to Minnesota; rather, concussion symptoms resurfaced as the Badgers prepared for their bowl game.

A true sophomore, Coan will be making his fourth start and fifth appearance this season in the bowl game, meaning he won’t be able to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and retain a season of eligibility. This season, Coan completed 61 percent of his passes for 442 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

In his three starts, the Badgers went 1-2.