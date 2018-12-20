Ross Bowers one of seven transferring from Cal

Even on the same day they added to it, Cal’s roster took a sizable hit depth-wise.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, one-time quarterback Ross Bowers is one of seven players who have decided to transfer from the Golden Bears football program. Another of the seven, redshirt freshman running back Biaggio Ali Walsh, had announced on Twitter earlier this month that he would be leaving the Bears after appearing in 10 games this season.

The other five apparently leaving the Pac-12 school includes true freshman running back Johnny Adams Jr., redshirt sophomore receiver Greyson Bankhead, fifth-year senior linebacker Derron Brown, redshirt sophomore running back Derrick Clark and redshirt junior wide receiver Brandon Singleton.

The biggest name of the group, though — and notwithstanding Walsh’s grandfather, Muhammad Ali — is Bowers.

After playing sparingly his first two seasons in Berkeley, Bowers started all 12 games during the 2017 season as he threw for 3,039 yards, 18 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions. While he started this season’s opener, the redshirt junior played sparingly the remainder of the year due to a combination of injury and evolving offensive scheme.

Bowers would be a graduate transfer if the move comes to fruition, so you can likely add his name to the list of ever-expanding quarterbacks who’ll be available on college football’s version of the free-agent market.

Clark and Singleton are the only others who played in any games this season, the former seeing action in two games and the latter in three. Brown played in a combined 24 games the previous three seasons, while Bankhead missed each of the last three seasons, including 2018, because of various injuries.