Virginia Tech transfer Cam Goode to continue career at UCF

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Five months after leaving Blacksburg, Cam Goode will continue his collegiate playing career a lot further to the south.

Goode confirmed on his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he has committed to playing football for UCF. The program subsequently confirmed the defensive tackle’s signing on its own Twitter feed.

More Goode news 😁 Former UA All-American Cam Goode is a Knight‼️ Welcome to the family!#Knighteen⚔️ pic.twitter.com/xZzztwYfkb — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 19, 2018

In addition to Tech, Goode had also considered Maryland as a transfer destination.

Goode was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class. 247Sports.com had him rated as the No. 40 defensive tackle in that year’s class and the No. 5 player at any position in Washington D.C. on its composite board.

In late July, the Hokies confirmed that Goode had been granted a release from his Tech scholarship.