FIU shakes off slow start, leads Toledo at halftime of Bahamas Bowl

By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 2:12 PM EST
If nothing else, it’s warm.

Thanks in very large part to FIU’s major gaffe to start the game, Toledo (7-5) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.  After an FIU (8-4) touchdown cut the lead to three early in the second, Toledo was driving deep in FIU’s territory when their own gaffe, a Bryant Koback fumble inside the five-yard line, cost them what would’ve been a near-certain touchdown. It also ultimately cost them seven points as FIU turned around and drove 96 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Add it all up, and the Panthers headed into halftime with a 14-10 lead in what thus far has been a mostly listless — and sparsely-attended — Makers Wanted Bowl in the Bahamas.

In replacing James Morgan (school-record 26 touchdown passes), Christian Alexander struggled early on in the passing game but then came on late, finishing the half 8-of-16 passing for 93 yards.  Alexander connected with Sterling Palmer on a 36-yard touchdown pass that gave the Panthers their first lead of the game  On that scoring drive, Alexander also ripped off a huge 41-yard run that flipped field position in a significant way.

Alexander’s Toledo counterpart, Eli Peters, meanwhile, completed nine of his 18 passes for 127 yards.  The Rockets’ rushing offense couldn’t muster much, gaining just 33 yards on 16 carries.

Were it not for the first few seconds of the game, Toledo could’ve found itself in an even bigger hole at the half.  FIU received the opening kickoff, albeit very briefly as it turned out as Bryce Singleton looked utterly confused in fielding the ball and ultimately fumbled it over to Toledo inside the five-yard line.

CFT Previews: Dollar General Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 21, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
WHO: Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3)
WHAT: The 20th Dollar General Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
THE SKINNY: There was a point not long ago this college football season where it looked like Buffalo was barreling down toward a MAC Championship and Troy was doing the same in the Sun Belt. Both programs had knocked off Power Five opponents from the Big Ten — Rutgers in the case of the Bulls, Nebraska in the case of the Trojans — and each had gathered the occasional top 25 ranking from voters in both major polls.

Neither squad wound up hoisting their respective conference title in 2018 but that doesn’t take much of the shine off this appealing matchup between two of the best Group of Five teams this year.

For Buffalo, this is just their third ever trip to a bowl game and they’re still looking for win No. 1. Head coach Lance Leipold has done a terrific job since moving up from the Division III level to steadily build the program up year-by-year. The Bulls haven’t just beat up on lowly conference opponents this year, they have some legitimate NFL prospects and are led by an explosive offense full of playmakers.

QB Tyree Jackson, who was mentioned in a report by Yahoo! Sports as a possible grad transfer if he doesn’t leave for the NFL, could be playing his last game with the team but was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and is just shy of a 3,000 yard passing campaign and two back of the school record for touchdown passes. His favorite target is easily wideout Anthony Johnson, a potential first-rounder who missed time earlier this season but still has a chance to go over 1,000 yards for the second time in his career. Tailback Jaret Patterson isn’t to be overlooked either and has a chance to become the first freshman in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season as well.

Troy, who was one of the winners of the coaching carousel this winter by keeping Neal Brown around for another year, also can put up points but can fall back on a pretty stout defense too. They enter allowing just a shade over 21 points per game and have players both young (freshman linebacker Carlton Martial) and old (senior corner Blace Brown) to deal with. Offensively, things have been a bit uneven since Sawyer Smith took over at QB due to injuries but the sophomore is capable of putting up big numbers when he has time to throw. The Trojans have plenty of weapons around him to account for too, including running back B.J. Smith (1,093 yards, 12 TD) and receiver Damion Willis.

Both sides have plenty to play for, including a potential first postseason triumph for Buffalo at the FBS level and a third-straight 10 win season for Troy. It’s not every bowl game that you get a pretty fun matchup of Group of Five teams of similar stature but that’s the case in the Dollar General Bowl. While everybody figures to be plenty motivated coming in, something says the Bulls have just enough firepower to get past the Trojans’ defense to secure the win in enemy territory down in Mobile.

THE PICK: Buffalo 31, Troy 27

CFT Previews: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 21, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
WHO: Houston (8-4) vs. Army (10-2)
WHAT: The 16th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
THE SKINNY: These teams were once siblings in Conference USA, and now meet in a bowl game for the first time — though it’s neither program’s firs trip to Fort Worth. In fact, Houston will be in the Armed Forces Bowl for the fifth time, and first since the end of the 2014 season. Army is back for the third time and the second straight year, following last year’s 42-35 thriller over San Diego State.

Army rolls into Fort Worth on the cusp of the best season in the academy’s modern football history. Jeff Monken‘s Black Knights, winners of the last two Commander-in-Chief trophies, have triumphed in eight straight games. A win gives them 11 victories for the first time in program history and would guarantee a year-end AP poll ranking for the first time since Army closed the 1996 season at No. 25.

In fact, a win secures Army’s best season since 1958, when, in College Football Hall of Fame coach Earl Blaik‘s final season, the Black Knights went 8-0-1 and concluded the year at No. 3.

In a place as steeped in history as West Point, this game matters.

And then there’s Houston. The Cougars seemed legitimate challengers to UCF at midseason, but that was before they dropped three of their final four games, while allowing 52 points per game in those three setbacks. Ed Oliver has not been much of a factor this year and has officially left the team for the NFL draft, so he won’t factor today, either.

More importantly, Houston will also be without quarterback D’Eriq King, who threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 674 yards and 14 more scores until suffering a season-ending torn meniscus. Freshman Clayton Tune will have to make the most out of the limited opportunities Army’s offense provides him.

It’s quite a coincidence Houston sits exactly at eight wins entering its bowl game, too. The school confidently proclaimed it had real expectations after firing Tony Levine for the sin of going 8-5 and 7-5, and a loss here would see Major Applewhite finish his two seasons at…. 7-5 and 8-5.

THE PICK: Army 31, Houston 24

Nebraska makes addition of Oklahoma State graduate transfer Darrion Daniels official

By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
Two weeks after it was first reported, Nebraska has officially added an experienced defensive lineman to its roster as the football program confirmed the signing of Darrion Daniels.

The Texas native, a four-star 2015 signee, spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma State before opting to transfer earlier this year.  As he left OSU as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for Nebraska immediately in 2019.

Daniels played in the first four games in 2018 before going down with a season-ending injury.  His 2017 season was also cut short because of injury after he had started the first 10 games of that year.  During his first two seasons with the Cowboys, Daniels played in all 26 games.

Because Daniels didn’t play more than four games this season, he’ll be able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and retain a year of eligibility.  This coming season will be the elder Daniels’ final season of eligibility.

Daniels, incidentally, is the older brother of Nebraska sophomore defensive tackle Damion Daniels.

UConn makes defensive staff changes after historically horrid season

By John TaylorDec 21, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
When you have a historically bad defense, change is inevitable.

Friday morning, UConn announced that defensive coordinator Billy Crocker “will not be retained” by head coach Randy Edsall. Additionally, defensive backs coach Curome Cox “will not be retained” as well, as is the case with head strength & conditioning Eric Klein and assistant strength & conditioning coach J.D. Mehlhorn.

“After evaluating the program throughout the season and during the recruiting process, I decided to make these changes to my staff,” the head coach said in a statement. “I appreciate all the work these four men have done and thank them for their effort and dedication during their time at UConn.”

The Huskies gave up a whopping 605 points in 12 games this season, breaking the old FBS record of 572 set by the 2010 East Carolina Pirates.  Their average of 50.4 points per game was the worst in the FBS season; at 45.7 ppg, Oregon State was next.

UConn also allowed 617.4 yards per game, absolutely shattering the old mark of 560.8 ypg set by the 2015 Kansas Jayhawks.