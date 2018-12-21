Harvey Updyke chimes in on Urban Meyer teaching news

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This particular theater of the absurd absolutely needed for this particular character to be added to its cast.

In an interview with a Columbus television station, Urban Meyer confirmed that his post-retirement plans will include teaching a course at Ohio State. Given the controversies that swirled around the head coach over the summer before he announced his retirement earlier this month, the fact that Meyer will be presiding over a course on character and leadership led to derisive catcalls from fans and media alike.

Joining in that chorus, as it turned out, was one Harvey Updyke.

I will be teaching an Arborist class as Auburn next semester https://t.co/l2rWs7D9U1 — Harvey Updyke (@Harveyrolltide) December 21, 2018

For those unaware, below is a bit of a refresher course on Mr. Updyke.

A lifelong Alabama fan, Updyke was convicted of poisoning, and ultimately killing, the famed Toomer’s Corner oaks at Auburn following the 2010 Iron Bowl.

Updyke, as “Al from Dadeville,” infamously called into the Paul Finebaum radio show in February of 2011 and claimed to have poisoned the Toomer’s oaks after Auburn beat Alabama in the 2010 Iron Bowl. He was subsequently arrested, charged and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage of an agricultural facility, a Class-C felony. He was sentenced to three years in jail — he served 180 days of the sentence — and was placed on supervised probation for a period of five years. During that probationary period, he had a 7 p.m. curfew.

Additionally, Updyke was ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution and barred from the following: any Auburn University property, any collegiate sporting event and speaking to the media.

In 2014, Updyke claimed that he would be going trick-or-treating as a dead tree.