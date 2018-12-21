Miami addresses lewd video involving starting QB N’Kosi Perry

Miami has already addressed one quarterback maelstrom over the last couple of days, but now has another one at the same position with which to deal.
According to Miami’s student newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, U-M starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry posted a video to his Snapchat account in mid-September that showed two unidentified individuals engaging in sexual intercourse. For whatever reason, the newspaper wrote, “a screen recording of his Snapchat story from that day resurfaced among the Miami student body in late November.”
The sexually-explicit video made the rounds enough and had garnered enough student attention on the campus that the football program felt compelled to address the situation in a statement Saturday.
We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes. The video has been removed and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.
Perry has started six games this season, including each of the last three. The university has confirmed that Perry will travel with the team for its New Era Pinstripes Bowl matchup with Wisconsin this coming week, although whether the redshirt freshman will start or even play in the postseason game hasn’t been determined.
If Perry is unavailable, fifth-year senior Malik Rosier, who started six games in 2018, would very likely get the start.