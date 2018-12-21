Michigan QB Shea Patterson to return to Wolverines in 2019

Not only is Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson getting ready to play in the Peach Bowl for the Wolverines, but he says he is coming back to play another season in Ann Arbor. Patterson took to Twitter to make his decision known, putting to rest any speculation that he may contemplate moving on to the NFL in 2019.

“Can’t wait to play with the seniors one last time in the Peach Bowl,” Patterson said in a statement shared on his Twitter account Friday evening. “I also want to welcome and congratulate the new signing class — come in ready to work because we are coming for everything next season.” Patterson closed his statement with “#Thosewhostay,” referencing the “Those who stay will be champions” slogan made famous by former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler.

Patterson transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss this season and was ruled eligible to play right away as the fallout of NCAA violations was taking a toll on the Rebels in Oxford. Patterson won the starting job for Michigan and provided some much-needed stability at the position for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Patterson completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,364 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions for the 10-2 Wolverines. Patterson also rushed for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season and he continued to get more comfortable running the Michigan offense as the season continued.

Patterson is eligible for the NFL draft in 2019, but his return to Michigan means he will continue to work on his game before taking the next step. That could bode well for Michigan as they look to finish what they could not this season.

