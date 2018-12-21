Tennessee adds former Michigan defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon as transfer

Just a couple of days after putting together a top 15 recruiting class in the early signing period, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt managed to add another nice piece to his recruiting haul in the form of a transferring defensive lineman. Aubrey Solomon, a former five-star recruit in Michigan’s Class of 2017, has officially been confirmed to join the Vols, the school announced on Friday afternoon.
“Aubrey is a guy that a lot of coaches on our staff knew when he was a young man in high school, and we all recruited him,” Pruitt said in a released statement. “He can play all three downs. He’s a powerful man. He’s smart. He’s a good student. He has experience, having already played at the collegiate level. He is a great addition to our university and our football program.”
Solomon’s decision to leave Michigan was first reported just days ago. He requested for a full release from his scholarship and was awarded his request from the Michigan football program.
Barring any unforeseen changes to his status, Solomon will have to sit out the 2019 season as a transferring player. He will be eligible to play for the Vols beginning in 2020 with two years of eligibility still at his disposal as he has a redshirt year to burn. Solomon appeared in five games in 2018 for the Wolverines, preventing him from using this season as a redshirt season since he exceeded the maximum of four games before being able to preserve a year of eligibility. In the end, it will work out anyway with a redshirt season to burn while he awaits to be eligible again for Tennessee.
Not only is Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson getting ready to play in the Peach Bowl for the Wolverines, but he says he is coming back to play another season in Ann Arbor. Patterson took to Twitter to make his decision known, putting to rest any speculation that he may contemplate moving on to the NFL in 2019.
“Can’t wait to play with the seniors one last time in the Peach Bowl,” Patterson said in a statement shared on his Twitter account Friday evening. “I also want to welcome and congratulate the new signing class — come in ready to work because we are coming for everything next season.” Patterson closed his statement with “#Thosewhostay,” referencing the “Those who stay will be champions” slogan made famous by former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler.
Patterson transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss this season and was ruled eligible to play right away as the fallout of NCAA violations was taking a toll on the Rebels in Oxford. Patterson won the starting job for Michigan and provided some much-needed stability at the position for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Patterson completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,364 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions for the 10-2 Wolverines. Patterson also rushed for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season and he continued to get more comfortable running the Michigan offense as the season continued.
Patterson is eligible for the NFL draft in 2019, but his return to Michigan means he will continue to work on his game before taking the next step. That could bode well for Michigan as they look to finish what they could not this season.
After trailing at the end of the first quarter, Western Michigan has scored 10 straight points to take a 10-7 lead on BYU into halftime of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise.
Western Michigan worked the clock well on the game’s opening drive by taking off nearly half of the time in the first quarter but the Broncos were stuffed on a fourth-down run with two yards to go to bring an end to the 14-play drive with nothing to show for it. After each team’s defense had a strong and short series, BYU capitalized on a shanked punt that traveled just nine yards off the foot of Nick Mihalic. Starting the ball at the Western Michigan 27-yard line, Zach Wilson completed a 26-yard pass to Dylan Collie on BYU’s second play from scrimmage on the drive for a touchdown.
Later in the second quarter, Western Michigan opted once again to roll the dice on fourth down with just a few yards to go. This time went much more to their liking with Jamauri Bogan bouncing off to the left side and getting a block for a 33-yard touchdown to bring the game even at 7-7. The Broncos added a late field goal to take their first lead of the game shortly before halftime.
BYU’s Wilson has completed all eight of his pass attempts so far, with 95 yards and a touchdown to show for it. Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby has been fairly accurate as well, although the yards for both quarterbacks aren’t racking up too many big plays with any regularity.
We could have another close game on our hands on this Friday, so stay tuned for the second half.
Wake Forest will play their bowl game on Saturday without their best player. Greg Dortch, has officially been ruled out of action for the Demon Deacons in the Birmingham Bowl, according to a report from Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal., via Twitter.
“If there was any way he could play tomorrow, he’d be playing,” Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson told reporters, referring to Dortch’s unavailability. “But that’s football.”
Dortch injured his finger in Wake Forest’s regular-season finale blowout against Duke that clinched bowl eligibility for the program. Since the injury, Dortch had been missing from practices with his status appearing to be in limbo as the team was preparing for their bowl matchup with Memphis. This will be the third year Dortch has not been able to play in Wake Forest’s bowl game; he redshirted in 2016 and had a season-ending injury last season.
Dortch is Wake Forest’s leading receiver with 1,078 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Dortch has also returned two punts for touchdowns and has handled kickoff duty as well. Not having Dortch on the field against a talented Memphis team is a serious blow to the entire Wake Forest offense and special teams.
After a few nights of lopsided bowl results, college football fans were treated to an entertaining ending Friday afternoon in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl as FIU (9-4) held off Toledo (7-6) for a 35-32 victory. The win was FIU’s first bowl victory since 2010 and FIU head coach Butch Davis picked up his first bowl victory as a head coach since 2010 with North Carolina.
FIU essentially slammed the door shut on Toledo with a smart decision to go for a fourth down conversion with six yards to play and about 2:45 remaining in the game. With Toledo out of timeouts and the winds making for a difficult long field goal attempt, Davis took a shot his quarterback, Christian Alexander could find a receiver to move the sticks. A video replay would have to uphold a first down catch by Tony Gaiter IV to allow FIU to keep the offense on the field and run the clock by keeping the ball on the ground. FIU’s Anthony Jones would break loose up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown run on a third-and-one to put the Panthers up 10 points in the final minute. Toledo needed to allow the score to get the football back, although they would be unable to make a late miracle rally.
Toledo quarterback Eli Peters struggled with his completion percentage but ended his day with 264 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the losing effort. Peters also rushed for a team-high 43 yards to lead the offensive effort. But Toledo had just two third-down conversions out of 11 attempts and the defense could not slow down FIU when they needed to the most.
FIU finished the season with a record of 9-4, the best in program history. Davis wasted no time in turning things around for the program by winning eight games last year and topping that with nine wins and a bowl victory this season. FIU may have fallen shy of playing for the Conference USA championship this season, but the Golden Panthers appear to have found some credibility and stability in a short turnaround. Next season, the bar will be raised for the program as expectations will be raised.
FIU’s win moves Conference USA to 3-2 this bowl season, including a record of 2-0 against the MAC. The MAC is just 1-3 this bowl season, with Ohio scoring the only win in the Frisco Bowl Wednesday night.
FIU will open the 2019 season on the road against Tulane on Aug. 31, 2019. Toledo will open their 2019 campaign the same day with a road game at Kentucky.