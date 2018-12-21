Tennessee adds former Michigan defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon as transfer

Just a couple of days after putting together a top 15 recruiting class in the early signing period, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt managed to add another nice piece to his recruiting haul in the form of a transferring defensive lineman. Aubrey Solomon, a former five-star recruit in Michigan’s Class of 2017, has officially been confirmed to join the Vols, the school announced on Friday afternoon.

“Aubrey is a guy that a lot of coaches on our staff knew when he was a young man in high school, and we all recruited him,” Pruitt said in a released statement. “He can play all three downs. He’s a powerful man. He’s smart. He’s a good student. He has experience, having already played at the collegiate level. He is a great addition to our university and our football program.”

Solomon’s decision to leave Michigan was first reported just days ago. He requested for a full release from his scholarship and was awarded his request from the Michigan football program.

Barring any unforeseen changes to his status, Solomon will have to sit out the 2019 season as a transferring player. He will be eligible to play for the Vols beginning in 2020 with two years of eligibility still at his disposal as he has a redshirt year to burn. Solomon appeared in five games in 2018 for the Wolverines, preventing him from using this season as a redshirt season since he exceeded the maximum of four games before being able to preserve a year of eligibility. In the end, it will work out anyway with a redshirt season to burn while he awaits to be eligible again for Tennessee.

