Tennessee adds former Michigan defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon as transfer

Just a couple of days after putting together a top 15 recruiting class in the early signing period, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt managed to add another nice piece to his recruiting haul in the form of a transferring defensive lineman. Aubrey Solomon, a former five-star recruit in Michigan’s Class of 2017, has officially been confirmed to join the Vols, the school announced on Friday afternoon.
“Aubrey is a guy that a lot of coaches on our staff knew when he was a young man in high school, and we all recruited him,” Pruitt said in a released statement. “He can play all three downs. He’s a powerful man. He’s smart. He’s a good student. He has experience, having already played at the collegiate level. He is a great addition to our university and our football program.”
Solomon’s decision to leave Michigan was first reported just days ago. He requested for a full release from his scholarship and was awarded his request from the Michigan football program.
Barring any unforeseen changes to his status, Solomon will have to sit out the 2019 season as a transferring player. He will be eligible to play for the Vols beginning in 2020 with two years of eligibility still at his disposal as he has a redshirt year to burn. Solomon appeared in five games in 2018 for the Wolverines, preventing him from using this season as a redshirt season since he exceeded the maximum of four games before being able to preserve a year of eligibility. In the end, it will work out anyway with a redshirt season to burn while he awaits to be eligible again for Tennessee.
Miami has already addressed one quarterback maelstrom over the last couple of days, but now has another one at the same position with which to deal.
According to Miami’s student newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, U-M starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry posted a video to his Snapchat account in mid-September that showed two unidentified individuals engaging in sexual intercourse. For whatever reason, the newspaper wrote, “a screen recording of his Snapchat story from that day resurfaced among the Miami student body in late November.”
The sexually-explicit video made the rounds enough and had garnered enough student attention on the campus that the football program felt compelled to address the situation in a statement Saturday.
We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes. The video has been removed and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.
Perry has started six games this season, including each of the last three. The university has confirmed that Perry will travel with the team for its New Era Pinstripes Bowl matchup with Wisconsin this coming week, although whether the redshirt freshman will start or even play in the postseason game hasn’t been determined.
If Perry is unavailable, fifth-year senior Malik Rosier, who started six games in 2018, would very likely get the start.
The term “perfect game” is a baseball term, but it seems justifiable to use it to describe the performance of BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson in BYU’s blowout of Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday afternoon in Boise, Idaho. Wilson completed 18 of 18 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns as BYU (7-6) blew away Western Michigan (7-6) by a score of 49-18.
Behind the confident passing of Wilson, BYU took over control of the game in the second half. After trailing the Broncos 10-7 at halftime, Wilson quickly got the Cougars on the move with a 48-yard pass to Neil Pau’u and later ended the drive with a touchdown pass to Dylan Collie to put BYU in front. They never looked back. Wilson connected with Collie again on BYU’s next offensive series to build on the lead. Wilson later tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Aleva Hifo to extend the lead to 28-10 as BYU was in the midst of scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter.
Wilson did throw an incompletion on BYU’s next possession, but a defensive holding penalty on Western Michigan wiped out the incompletion on the stat sheet to keep Wilson’s perfect afternoon intact. Wilson’s fourth touchdown pass brought him within one completion of tying the all-time record for most consecutive passes to start a bowl game of 19, previously set by Mike Bobo of Georgia (now the head coach of Colorado State) in the 1998 Outback Bowl.
Wilson’s day would come to an end without another pass attempt. With a 42-18 lead midway through the fourth quarter, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake opted to bring in senior quarterback Tanner Mangum to wrap up his collegiate career. While Wilson was stealing the show on offense, BYU’s Sione Takitaki was having himself a day on defense with 19 tackles in the game.
While the season may not have gone quite as well as some BYU fans would have hoped to see, the Cougars did end the season with a winning record and on a winning note after winning just four games in 2017. Wilson’s bowl performance will have optimism riding high in Provo for next season as well. The regular season will start with some stiff challenges once again next fall with a home game against Utah to open the year followed by a road trip to Tennessee and then a home game against USC and Washington in consecutive weeks.
Western Michigan will go back to the drawing board a bit to try putting together a better season. Since going to the Cotton Bowl with an undefeated regular season a couple of years ago, the Broncos have gone 13-12 the last two seasons under head coach Tim Lester. The Broncos lost four of their last five games with the loss in the Potato Bowl with a couple of blowouts and a victory over the MAC champion Northern Illinois making it difficult to project just what to expect from the Broncos next season. This was a game that just got out of hand for Western Michigan after halftime and Wilson was just on a different level passing the football for BYU.
Not only is Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson getting ready to play in the Peach Bowl for the Wolverines, but he says he is coming back to play another season in Ann Arbor. Patterson took to Twitter to make his decision known, putting to rest any speculation that he may contemplate moving on to the NFL in 2019.
“Can’t wait to play with the seniors one last time in the Peach Bowl,” Patterson said in a statement shared on his Twitter account Friday evening. “I also want to welcome and congratulate the new signing class — come in ready to work because we are coming for everything next season.” Patterson closed his statement with “#Thosewhostay,” referencing the “Those who stay will be champions” slogan made famous by former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler.
Patterson transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss this season and was ruled eligible to play right away as the fallout of NCAA violations was taking a toll on the Rebels in Oxford. Patterson won the starting job for Michigan and provided some much-needed stability at the position for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Patterson completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,364 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions for the 10-2 Wolverines. Patterson also rushed for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season and he continued to get more comfortable running the Michigan offense as the season continued.
Patterson is eligible for the NFL draft in 2019, but his return to Michigan means he will continue to work on his game before taking the next step. That could bode well for Michigan as they look to finish what they could not this season.
