Western Michigan leading BYU in defensive first half in Potato Bowl

After trailing at the end of the first quarter, Western Michigan has scored 10 straight points to take a 10-7 lead on BYU into halftime of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise.

Western Michigan worked the clock well on the game’s opening drive by taking off nearly half of the time in the first quarter but the Broncos were stuffed on a fourth-down run with two yards to go to bring an end to the 14-play drive with nothing to show for it. After each team’s defense had a strong and short series, BYU capitalized on a shanked punt that traveled just nine yards off the foot of Nick Mihalic. Starting the ball at the Western Michigan 27-yard line, Zach Wilson completed a 26-yard pass to Dylan Collie on BYU’s second play from scrimmage on the drive for a touchdown.

Later in the second quarter, Western Michigan opted once again to roll the dice on fourth down with just a few yards to go. This time went much more to their liking with Jamauri Bogan bouncing off to the left side and getting a block for a 33-yard touchdown to bring the game even at 7-7. The Broncos added a late field goal to take their first lead of the game shortly before halftime.

BYU’s Wilson has completed all eight of his pass attempts so far, with 95 yards and a touchdown to show for it. Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby has been fairly accurate as well, although the yards for both quarterbacks aren’t racking up too many big plays with any regularity.

We could have another close game on our hands on this Friday, so stay tuned for the second half.

Follow @KevinOnCFB