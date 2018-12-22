Army rolling early and often to take huge halftime lead over Houston in Armed Forces Bowl

Army facing off against a Houston team without their starting quarterback and their all-World best player looked like a recipe for disaster for the Cougars and it didn’t take long for that to play out in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl.

The Black Knights used their terrific option offense and a handful of key defensive plays to stake out a huge 42-7 lead after two quarters and suck all the life out of a potentially entertaining matchup this postseason.

Leading the way for the troops was none other than quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who was a perfect 3-for-3 for 70 yards when dropping back to pass — an impressive stat line given the offense he plays in were it not for the four touchdowns and 114 yards on just seven carries. That includes a 77-yard scamper that saw him weave down the field and pretty much confirming that his opponent was in for a long afternoon in Fort Worth.

It wasn’t all Hopkins for Army though as their defense came to play as well. The unit recorded five sacks in the half and saw Cameron Jones scoop up a fumble and return it 23 yards to accentuate the ongoing rout.

Houston, sans Ed Oliver and QB D’Eriq King, was certainly in over their heads. The defense failed to muster any stops and compounded things by allowing big plays through the air and the ground. Young signal-caller Clayton Tune was under siege on just about every dropback though he did throw for a touchdown and 121 yards when given a little time in the pocket. Patrick Carr had 32 yards rushing for the Cougs but there wasn’t much to write home about for Major Applewhite’s squad given the margin on the scoreboard.

We’ve had some huge comebacks before this bowl season but let’s face it, it doesn’t appear as though either of these programs are going to be for that happening in this one given the way the first half has played out.