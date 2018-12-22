Buffalo leading Troy at halftime of Dollar General Bowl despite rash of turnovers

Buffalo has managed to avoid not letting three first-half turnovers cost them too much. The Bulls have lost the football three times but the defense has held strong by allowing just one score off the turnovers as Buffalo is leading Troy at halftime of the Dollar General Bowl, 17-14.
Buffalo and Troy each took advantage of big plays to get the game off and rolling with some point son the first two drives of the game. On the game’s opening possession, Buffalo receiver Antonio Nunn hauled in a tipped pass for a 51-yard gain that would setup the Bulls for a touchdown run by Jaret Patterson a few plays later.
Troy didn’t wait long to even things up. On the third play of their first offensive series, Sawyer Smith unloaded for a deep pass down the middle of the field for a 60-yard touchdown strike to Tray Eafford. Troy would have a chance to take the lead after Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson unwisely tried forcing a pass against his body as he was rolling to his right. The intercepted pass by Cedarius Rookard and a return of 18 yards gave Troy the football at the Buffalo 37-yard line. However, the Trojans were stopped short on a fourth-and-one from the four-yard line, allowing Buffalo to escape.
Buffalo once again took the lead in the second quarter with a short touchdown run by Kevin Marks on the goal line. Troy would tie the game up later in the second quarter, this time being able to capitalize on a Buffalo turnover. After recovering a fumble by Patterson, Troy put together a good eight-play drive to travel 42 yards ending with Smith finding Damion Wilis for the game-tying touchdown.
It looks like we could have a good bowl game on our hands this evening, which feels like a bit of a rarity early on this bowl season.