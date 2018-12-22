Collin Klein one of two being retained as part of Chris Klieman’s first K-State staff

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 22 bowl menu, which today features two AAC schools and one each from the ACC, Conference USA, MAC, MWC and SBC as well as a football independent that puts the ‘Merica in America.

WHO: Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6)

WHAT: The 13th Jared Birmingham Bowl

WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN

WHERE: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama

THE SKINNY: After starting the season 4-4, Memphis ripped off four straight wins to earn a berth in the AAC championship game opposite unbeaten UCF. The Tigers held a 17-point lead at halftime before the Knights roared back in the second half to claim its second consecutive AAC crown. … Wake Forest didn’t find itself too high or too low in 2018, never winning more than two in a row but never losing more than two in a row either. Two of their losses, though, came against teams that qualified for the College Football Playoff (Clemson, (Notre Dame). … U-M running back Darrell Henderson is currently second nationally as he has rushed for 1,909 yards; he’s also tied for the FBS lead with 22 rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Henderson won’t be available as he’s one of a handful of players who are skipping out on their team’s bowl game. … Fortunately for the Demon Deacons, Henderson isn’t available as they are 91st nationally in giving up 191.3 yards per game on the ground. They’ve also given up 29 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for 105th in the country. … One multifaceted player to watch is Wake’s Greg Dortch, who has caught 89 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns (all team-leading totals) while also returning a pair of punts for touchdowns in 2018. … This will be Wake’s third bowl appearance in a row in Dave Clawson‘s five seasons, with the Demon Deacons winning the previous two. … Memphis, meanwhile, will be playing in its fifth straight bowl game, although they have lost three in a row. … The Tigers have squared off with the Demon Deacons four times, with all four of those games coming from 1964-67. The two teams split that quartet of games, with three of them being played in Memphis. … Three of the last four Birmingham Bowls, incidentally, have been decided by eight points or less.

THE LINE: Wake Forest, +3½

THE PREDICTION: Wake Forest 38, Memphis 34

__________

WHO: Houston (8-4) vs. Army (10-2)

WHAT: The 16th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

THE LINE: Houston, +5

__________

WHO: Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3)

WHAT: The 20th Dollar General Bowl

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

THE LINE: Troy, +3

__________

WHO: Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5)

WHAT: The 17th SoFi Hawaii Bowl

WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii

THE SKINNY: Since 2002, including this season, Hawaii has played in nine bowl games; eight of those appearances have been in the Hawaii Bowl, with the lone outlier being the Sugar Bowl following the 2007 season. … The Rainbow Warriors are 4-3 on their home turf in the postseason since the turn of the century, incidentally. … Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is riding a four-game bowl winning streak heading into its first postseason game on the islands. … It won’t be their first-ever appearance in Honolulu, though, as the two teams have met 10 times previously, with half of those regular season games being played at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii leads the series 8-2, with the first game being played in 2000 and the most recent in 2011. … Hawaii is 41st in scoring offense at 32.1 points per game, while Louisiana Tech is T-41st in scoring defense at 23.8 ppg; LaTech is T-104th in scoring offense at 24.2 ppg, while Hawaii is 111th in scoring defense at 35.4 ppg. … Individually, Hawaii’s John Ursua‘s (pictured) 16 touchdown receptions are the most of any FBS player in 2018. … After starting the season 6-1, Hawaii lost four in a row from mid-October into early November. The Rainbow Warriors righted the ship by winning their last two games (by a combined eight points). … Louisiana Tech comes into the postseason having dropped three of its last four games. … For those who are into the wagering side of the sport — and I’ll bet you I’m not — Hawaii is, according to our friends at OddsSharks.com, 0-15-1 against the spread in its last 16 games as a favorite. Louisiana Tech, on the other hand, is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games as a road underdog.

THE LINE: Louisiana Tech, +1

THE PREDICTION: Louisiana Tech 27, Hawaii 24